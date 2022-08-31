Watch now: Bloomington garden a learning opportunity for Heartland students

BLOOMINGTON — John White has a family farm near New Holland, but on Wednesday, while visiting an urban plot in Bloomington, he saw several examples of how agriculture can help communities.

White is auditing a regenerative agriculture class at Heartland Community College and attended a field trip with the class at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in west Bloomington. The class is taught by Dave Bishop, who is also a farmer at PrairiErth Farm near Atlanta.

The garden provides fresh produce for the community while also giving opportunities for teens in the area to learn about farming.

“It’s nice to see something in the area we’re in; these kids will have opportunities,” White said.

Caleb Phillips is the garden manger. Along with donating to area food panties and aid organizations like Home Sweet Home Ministries and St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sunnyside also holds markets at the garden to sell some of its produce, he said.

The garden started in 2016 as a project by a senior at Normal Community West High School, Phillips said. It was in response to a government study on the least healthy areas in the state, which pinpointed the west-side neighborhood as the least healthy in Bloomington.

Now the garden provides apprenticeships for youth in the area, who earn around $1,000 per summer plus get to take home produce. The program goes beyond teaching gardening and farming techniques by also introducing the teens to careers they can reach without a four-year degree.

“A lot of it is trying to talk them through their options, so they aren’t bouncing around from job to job,” Phillips said.

This past year there were seven teens involved, and Phillips hopes to up that to 12 next year. He also hopes to get more college students involved and move the project toward more of a full urban farm focusing on market crop production.

One of his big points for the Heartland students visiting on Wednesday was on selecting crops and planning where to plant them with a mind for markets and compatibility. For instance, he plants basil in with the tomatoes, as basil deters some common tomato pests. This also puts more value into the single bed.

“Basil are bouncers outside the club,” Phillips said.

Phillips and Bishop also encouraged students to think about the potential gardens like Sunnyside have for encouraging local food consumption. That in turn can lead to people living healthier lives, even at lower income brackets.

“There’s a direct link between how much money you make and your health status,” Phillips said.

He added there is a caveat to that, though. People with lower incomes who cook regularly tend to be healthier than wealthier people who do not cook. Education on how to use fresh produce is also a major barrier to healthier lives, Phillips has found.

The students are working on making plans for their own farms, so Bishop encouraged them to think about ideas they might be able to pull from Sunnyside’s system. Several of them focused on the local, community-involved focus the garden has.

White said he was impressed with the local focus and the crop diversity at Sunnyside. He has been moving his family farm, which grows corn and soybeans, toward organic farming and has started using cover crops as well. He sees a lot of promise in programs like Sunnyside to help people live better lives.

“There’s so much potential in what can be grown in the ground,” he said.