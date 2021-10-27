Watch now: Bloomington District 87 plans flat tax rate

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 staff is planning on a tax levy that keeps the district’s tax rate the same as last year’s. The levy is expected to increase by about 4.25%, due to increasing property values.

The District 87 board heard its first presentation on the tax levy at its Wednesday meeting.

The levy is a request for funding from local property taxes. The actual amount received, called the tax extension, cannot be more than the levy and is normally below the requested amount. So, taxing bodies generally try to slightly over estimate the levy, so as to not lose out on potential funds.

District 87 is planning on a 3% increase in total equalized assessed value, said Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Mike Cornale. The targeted tax rate for the district is $5.17 per $100 of equalized assessed value. Since Illinois aims for an assessed value of one third of the actual value, a property worth $150,000 would pay around $2,600 to the district.

“We’ve really seen a three cent impact in tax rate, so a very steady tax rate over the long run here at District 87,” Cornale said.

If approved, the levy would be around $45,580,000. As taxes are paid the year after they are assessed, it would go towards the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The district has had a relatively steady tax rate over the past few years and has the lowest rate in the area, Cornale said.

There will be a public hearing for the levy at the Dec. 8 meeting.

At the meeting the board also approved a bid from Seico, Inc. for upgrades to its video surveillance system. The company bid $1.321 million for the project. Howard Technology had submitted a bit of $1.316 million but did not meet all of the bid requirements. Weber Electric also submitted a bid, which was almost twice the two lower bids.

The board approved Seico on the recommendation of Cornale that the company was the lowest responsible bidder, as the lowest bid did not meet all of the district’s needs. Cornale also recommended not paying $214,000 a year for cloud storage and instead finding cheaper local storage.

The total approved amount was $1.457 million, which includes the bid, a 10% contingency and some additional fees and programs. Cornale said the plan is to use ESSER II funds for the upgrade.

The board also heard from seven community members during the public comment section. Six spoke on mask mandates and vaccines and concerns they had about items in the school libraries and curriculum. They said they wanted to work with the school board and not use the court system, referencing a recent lawsuit against more than 145 school districts in the state.

Diane Benjamin asked for the board members' resignations, citing online reviews of two textbooks used in a 9th grade social studies class. She said the textbooks did not teach real history and contained a progressive agenda.

