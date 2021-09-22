Watch now: Bloomington District 87 approves deficit budget

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87's school board passed its Fiscal Year 2022 budget on Wednesday, which predicts a structural deficit of around $3.5 million. The board also heard four public comments relating to the mask mandate, sex education and violence in schools.

That number represents the expected deficit in the spending across funds where the district has control over how much it spends, Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Michael Cornale told The Pantagraph earlier this week. Around another $1 million deficit is expected to come from mandated spending.

The initial tentative budget included a structural deficit of more than $5 million, which was brought down in part through the district receiving its official grant amounts and ratifying the Bloomington Education Association contract, which allowed the district to make better estimates of revenue, Cornale said.

One of the largest grants the district now has more clarity on is the American Recovery Program/ESSER II Grant. The district will receive $13.7 million from the grant over the next three years, with $7 million planned to be used in FY22.

The grant has to be used for new expenses which have come from the pandemic, Cornale said. So the district cannot use those funds to simply wipe out the expected deficit. Allowed expenses include addressing loss of learning, so some funds can go towards summer school or added employees.

At Wednesday's meeting, Cornale said that the budget is larger, at $86.6 million, than is usual in the district. That is largely due to the ESSER III funds.

Spending from the capital fund includes $1.5 million for camera upgrades for the district, along with $250,000 of other projects.

The overall FY22 budget for the district includes $82.1 million in revenues and $86.6 million in expenditures. Along with passing the budget, the board also approved the needed transfers from funds laid out in the budget.

Several members of the public spoke during the public comment section against the mask mandate and the district's compliance with the mandate. Two of the speakers connected the masks with violence, including fights which led to the expulsion yesterday of a Bloomington High School freshman.

Becky Swan also spoke about Senate Bill 818 and said the board should pass a resolution against it. The bill includes reforms to sex education standards for districts which teach sex education. The board and administration would be guilty if they did not pass a resolution, Swan said.

Misty Metroz, a District 87 employee at a grade school, also spoke about violence but did not connect it to masks. She had turned in her resignation on Wednesday, she said, after having seen increase violence among students at her school, including against teachers.

“This is not a setting where this should be happening (…) it should not be tolerated whatsoever, this is not acceptable,” she said.

She attributed the problem to changes made by the state legislature to how schools can punish and restrain students, including preventing schools from using excessive isolation. School boards should have the power to set those kinds of policies, Metroz said.

Following up on a presentation at the last board meeting, the board approved an intergovernmental agreement providing for standardized incentives for the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone. Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban presented on the agreement at the boards Sept. 8 meeting.

The agreement also includes extra incentives for businesses which offer apprenticeships to area high school and community college students. It is meant to help attract new businesses to the Twin Cities with a streamlined process to receive tax incentives from the various taxing bodies.

Talking to The Pantagraph earlier this week, Superintendent Barry Reilly said that growing the tax base is essential for the district, as evidenced by the FY22 budgeted deficit. New businesses and expansions not only add value to the business’ property but also can bring in new workers who increase the residential tax base. Even businesses like Rivian which are located outside of District 87 can have a positive impact for the business.

Some Bloomington High School French, Spanish and art students may have a chance to visit Paris and Barcelona in spring of 2023. The board heard from French and Spanish teacher Jessica Nicholas and students about the proposed trip. Nicholas described it as an "action-packed itinerary" in two cities renown for their language, culture and art. Seven students spoke about the potential impact of trip spoke to the trip for their education and that of their peers.

There is no required action from the board, but it was clear there are no objections, Reilly said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

