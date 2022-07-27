Watch now: A month in, new District 87 head focuses on trust, relationships

BLOOMINGTON — For the first time in 24 years, Bloomington District 87 has a superintendent new to the district, but David Mouser is far from a stranger to education in the area.

Mouser took the helm at District 87 on July 1, as Barry Reilly retired after more than 30 years in the district. Reilly had led the district since 2010, and his predecessor, Robert Nielsen, started as superintendent in 1998.

Mouser grew up in Bloomington-Normal and attended McLean County Unit 5 schools, including Normal Community High School. His father had a farm in Carlock, and Mouser still keeps a sign from the farm next to his degrees in his office. He has spent the last eight years leading Downs-based Tri-Valley School District, and before that was principal at Tri-Valley High School.

"I don't feel like I ever left (Bloomington-Normal). To be honest with you, I feel like Tri-Valley, in a lot of ways, is part of the Bloomington-Normal school system. Eighty percent of our addresses at Tri-Valley are Bloomington addresses," he said.

Mouser has had a slow introduction to the district over the past few months, he said, as Tri-Valley let him spend some time learning the ropes at District 87.

“(Mouser and Reilly) were able to meet together a lot and meet with various community leaders and organizations,” District 87 Board President Mark Wylie said.

Mouser said he was also able to visit every district school, as well as meet with leaders of McLean County Unit 5, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College.

With Mouser having been a superintendent in the region, he had already worked with many of the education leaders in the area before. Reilly and LeRoy superintendent Gary Tipsord both helped Mouser as he learned the ropes as a superintendent, he said.

“Dr. Reilly has been a mentor for me for years,” Mouser said.

Mouser had the right temperament, a strong track record at Tri-Valley and, like all the candidates, the needed qualifications, Wylie said. As the board got to know him, Wylie felt it was clear Mouser was the right choice.

The board will probably have its first full meeting with Mouser as superintendent on Aug. 17, the day before the first day of school. The board was glad to have Reilly as long as they did, Wylie said.

“We were fortunate to have Dr. Reilly for 12 years,” Wylie said.

He looks forward to working with Mouser and said he hopes Mouser will be at District 87 for a similar amount of time as his predecessors.

Relationships are his big focus for the next few months, Mouser said, adding it does not help to come in with an agenda. He hopes to be visible and engaged in the community. A big part of that will be meeting district staff and students and attending events.

"I hope that by me being visible, engaged and interactive, I'll earn the trust of those around me so that we can move forward and really do some creative, innovative things," he said.

One of the events he is most looking forward to is that first Friday night football game, and all of the events where students are enjoying their time in school.

“When kids are back doing what kids are supposed to do, which is being completely engaged in their activates that they love, that's the stuff that I look forward to, and that's the stuff that I missed so much during COVID,” he said.

Mouser has had to adapt to a new organization, a district that is larger and more diverse than Tri-Valley. District 87 has about 5,000 students, compared to about 1,100 last year at Tri-Valley. District 87 also has significantly higher populations of historically marginalized students, including ethnic and racial minorities, students with individual education plans, and low-income students, state data shows.

That transition is what Mouser anticipates will be his biggest personal challenge coming into the role. On the other hand, many of the things he is used to handling at the smaller district have dedicated staff at District 87, like human resources and finances. He is glad to have a strong staff helping him transition, he said.

His big hope for the fall is that the district can find a way to provide regular attendance and normalcy for students. Still, he said the district will follow any rules from the county and state health departments.

"Our students and teachers have been through a lot over the last two years, and in some ways, some of what they've been through with COVID manifests like trauma,” Mouser said.

That changes what school is likely to look like going forward, as students and teachers address the lasting social-emotional impacts of the pandemic, he said.

“I'm hoping we're ready for a reset and in some ways a return to normalcy while still providing the social-emotional supports that are necessary for students and teachers to be successful,” Mouser said.

He wants the district to focus on meeting kids where they are.

“My message to teachers is focus on the child in front of you (…) If you focus on the child in front of you, I think the rest will take care of itself," he said.