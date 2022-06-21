Watch now: 92nd annual Camp Limberlost brings kids back for weeklong stay at Timber Pointe

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUDSON — Every summer since 1930, a group of elementary school students from across Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 have been selected by their teachers for an opportunity to spend a week at Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center at Lake Bloomington.

062222-blm-loc-kiwanis1

Sixty area children are attending the 92nd annual Camp Limberlost this week at Easterseals Central Illinois' Timber Pointe Outdoor Center at Lake Bloomington. 

For the last two years, organizers have offered day camp experiences to reduce the spread of COVID-19 — but this summer, organizers are ready to give campers the overnight experience with bunkmates and developing a sense of belonging with the larger camp community.  

“Ultimately what we want to do is we want the kids to have fun and come out here and enjoy themselves and just relax,” said Scott Seibring, 59, a co-chair of Camp Limberlost, which is hosted one week a year by the Bloomington Kiwanis Club. “A lot of them have a life at home where they have a lot of responsibility and things that most kids may not have.” 

Camp started Sunday and ends Friday.

With activities ranging from kayaking and swimming to archery and ziplining, the camp offers ways for campers to experience and learn as they interact with each other. They also become aware of how their personal actions affect themselves and those around them, said Timber Pointe Camp Director Lydia Gartner, 29. 

062222-blm-loc-kiwanis5

Counselor Elliot Allen, 23, has ice water dumped on him after campers voted on which counselor can improvise a scene the best while blindfolded. 

“We just want it to be really exciting and something that kids wouldn’t necessarily have the chance to do outside of camp,” Gartner said. “Even with our arts and crafts, we have a rule that there are no paper plate projects here. We want to send things home that the kids are proud of and are meaningful and of value to them.” 

062222-blm-loc-kiwanis2

Sixty area children are attending the 92nd annual Camp Limberlost this week at Easterseals Central Illinois’ Timber Pointe Outdoor Center at Lake Bloomington. 

Paula Pratt, 61, a co-chair of Camp Limberlost, said the camp is funded through a variety of projects throughout the year, including the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sale and a book fair, as well as individual or corporate donations. 

The Bloomington Kiwanis Club was formed in 1920, with its charter in 1921, and has had many community and business leaders as members and officers over the years.  

Having been involved with Kiwanis for over 20 years, Pratt said it is hard to be in the club without learning about Camp Limberlost and the impact it has had on children who later joined the club as adults.

062222-blm-loc-kiwanis6

Bunkmates Cayden Grismore, left, 8, and Elliot Bonner, right, 9, are both attending Camp Limberlost for the first time and are enjoying activities like swimming, canoeing and archery.

Members can set up activities, deliver food, haul duffle bags and assist camp counselors with getting campers settled in for the week of activities, while reinforcing positive social interaction between each other, Pratt said. 

062222-blm-loc-kiwanis3

Campers at Camp Limberlost taking part in "stumping," where campers choose which counselor they want to spray with cold water. 

“Having opportunities to contribute, whether it’s just contacting families at the front end of the process or packing bags to helping with canoes,” Pratt said. “There’s always an opportunity for us to get involved in a variety of ways.”

Kamven Collin, 9, said he likes being with new people and is excited to learn more about others this week, while also trying out the big swing along the lake, which the camp added last year.

Cayden Grismore, 8, and Elliot Bonner, 9, both first-timers at Camp Limberlost, said they are already enjoying activities like swimming, canoeing and archery.

062222-blm-loc-kiwanis4

Counselors Frankie Alcozer, left, 33, and Miles Fridae, right, 22, take part in an activity called "Critter Talk," where counselors read out compliments submitted by campers about each other or the counselors. 

Assigned as bunkmates, Grismore and Bonner have become best friends and are excited to see what else will happen this week.

“I love my mom and dad for this and I’m excited to play in the real-life version of the board game Clue that we’re going to do tomorrow,” Bonner said Monday.

“I’m excited that I’m rooming with my friends and I also love my mom and dad for letting me come here,” Grismore said. 

 

