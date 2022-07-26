Watch now: 7 things to know as ISU rolls out sustainability plan

NORMAL — A new Sustainability Strategic Plan is meant to help guide Illinois State University become more green over coming years.

The plan is part of a process which started in 2019 with a community survey, ISU’s Director of Sustainability Elisabeth Reed said. The process to develop the plan continued through the COVID pandemic, through Zoom meetings and draft documents.

“It was one of my first Zoom meetings, was this committee,” Reed said.

The strategic plan is the first such document for sustainability at ISU, sociology professor Joan Brehm said. It is the start of a process of centering sustainability to deal with a changing world.

“I want to see sustainability elevated at Illinois State to a very prominent and visible place that engages the public,” she said.

Here are some additional things to know about the plan:

It's been a long time coming.

Reed said that the strategic plan was something she has wanted to get done since she started in the role three years ago.

“It’s really something I felt was needed as a road map for us,” Reed said.

Brehm said that creating the document was a significant step for the university, that needs to be followed with action “on the ground.”

It was a group effort.

A task force of around 30 people included faculty and staff from across the campus. That helped bring a balanced approach of how to implement sustainability measures in all of the university's operations, members said.

“It was really kind of inspiring to get people from all across campus together talking about these things,” said Eric Jome, ISU’s director of media relations and a member of the plan’s task force.

The committee created a large document that it whittled down into the final plan, Reed said.

The mix of faculty and staff helps bring in potential changes to both curriculum and operations, Brehm said. It also brings in a mix of expertise.

“We (academics) can talk about things in theory or in concept, but does it actually work?” she said.

It builds on existing progress.

One key element of the strategic plan is analyzing how a sustainable practice in one part of the university can be applied to other parts, Reed said.

“In many cases, somebody’s doing something great in one part of campus, but not a lot of people know about it,” she said.

There are people on campus who are already heavily invested in sustainability, Jome said.

"We've got faculty and staff who really live and breathe this stuff," he said.

Some of the other projects the Office of Sustainability has been doing include expanding composting from dining facilities to other parts of campus by setting up kiosks on campus for students, faculty and staff to use, Reed said. The office is also opening a “share shop” where people can donate things like clothes, textbooks and accessories that students can then claim for free, Reed said.

There are other efforts happening behind the scenes, such as switching to LED lights, Reed said. That is one of the goals laid out in the plan which is already being worked on.

A new committee will oversee implementation.

The university has created a presidential sustainability council that will help oversee the implementation of the plan, Reed said. The council has its first meeting this week. What implementation will look like is still being determined, but Reed expects it will include updates and reports on progress.

She, Jome and Brehm are all on the new committee as well. Reed sees the Sustainability Strategic Plan as a living document that will be reported on and updated in the future.

Part of the reporting for the implementation includes reporting to the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, which promotes, and ranks, sustainability on college campuses.

The hard work comes next.

That committee and faculty and staff implementing the plan will be doing the truly hard work, Brehm said.

“Now we need to focus our energy on momentum to actually implement the action items in the plan,” she said.

That includes getting buy-in from the various units on campus, Reed said. However, she and Brehm think that will be helped by the planning process, as units were able to provide input on their current practices and what they could do going forward.

Long- and short-term goals are included.

Creating a plan helps show a long-term commitment by the university to sustainability, Brehm said.

The plan features some goals already being worked on or looked at, such as switching to LED lights or installing utility metering on all major buildings on campus. Other goals are starting as looking at potential future action, like getting quotes for a solar energy system and starting a group to develop standards to promote sustainable and Fair Trade vendors.

Many goals deal with creating groups or strategies on campus or supporting localized practices. Others focus on more tangible actions, such as providing a community-supported agriculture option for students, prioritizing products made with recycled content and making the campus more bike-friendly.

Brehm, who is also co-director of the Center for a Sustainable Water Future, said she worked a lot on the Water and Natural Environments section. She is also excited to see some of the academic proposals implemented, such as strengthening supports for cross disciplinary projects in sustainability.

It helps ISU match its peers.

Part of Reed’s desire for the plan came from the fact that other universities across the country already have similar documents.

The Sustainability Strategic Plan should also help with ISU’s rating with the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. Reed hopes to move from a bronze rating to a silver rating.

Creating a sustainable future may involve some difficult choices and sacrifices, but it is steps that are needed because the consequences without doing so are grim, Brehm said.

“These are issues we can no longer expect someone else to deal with,” she said.