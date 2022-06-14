Washington Elementary seeks plants to rebuild garden

BLOOMINGTON — Washington Elementary School is inviting the public to contribute plants to the Lockenvitz Gardens after vandalism that caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

Community members, staff and students from the school have already started working to repair the destruction, which included the loss of an 11-year-old cherry tree, the school posted on Facebook. Hostas that had been gifts were also damaged; large rocks were moved, crushing other plants that were growing in the garden.

The garden is named for retiring Principal Jeff Lockenvitz and his wife Gina, said Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly.

The school first posted about the vandalism around 3 p.m. Monday, asking for public donations of plants as people thin their gardens. Four hours later, the school posted an update thanking a group of kids that had stopped by to help put the garden back in order.

“It’s kind of disheartening that whomever took it upon themselves to damage it,” Reilly said.

He estimated the vandalism caused $200 to $300 in damage. He was unsure if a police report had been filed, but said school officials would review video and determine next steps.

It has been much better to see the Washington community come together to replant the garden and fix the damage, he said.

Some school staff members were out working on the garden Tuesday morning. A later social media post invited the community to continue donating plants; beds and spots for planting are marked with white spray paint.

Those who want to bring a plant should bring a shovel and scissors to cut through the weed guard, the post said. Donors should also let the school know they have put in plants so that staff can give the plants some extra attention while watering. They are also looking for some larger rocks for use in borders.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.