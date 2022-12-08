Washington Elementary hosts Bloomington District 87's first Bed Blitz

BLOOMINGTON — Washington Elementary School staff, family and friends came together to help with a hidden need: beds.

Volunteers gathered in Washington’s gym Thursday evening for a Mini Bed Blitz where they built 10 beds to give to Washington families. It was the first Mini Bed Blitz at a Bloomington District 87 school.

“This is what I envisioned years ago,” said Bed Blitz founder Robert Bosquez.

He went to District 87 schools himself, as did his children. A custodian at Benjamin Elementary School, he has worked with McLean County Unit 5 schools for years and is glad to see the program expanding.

Next spring he will host the first Bed Blitz in Peoria, and he is looking to take it to other towns in Central Illinois.

"This isn't our program, this is our community's program," he said.

Bed Blitz, now in its seventh year, is a program of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project. It provides families with a twin-sized bed frame with options to add a mattress, sheets, pillows and blanket, along with laundry detergent, books, a hygiene kit and a teddy bear, all at no cost, the WBRP website said.

For the mini Bed Blitz, Washington staff donated the sheets and other materials to go with the frames and mattresses. Organizers delivered the beds later Thursday night right after the beds were built, Washington Principal Zach Freeman said.

The plan came together after art teacher Kelsey Carqueville asked Freeman about setting one up. They connected with Bosquez and got things going in September.

Carqueville likes that the volunteers are able to help Washington families with a need people might not realize exists.

“It’s a need you don’t think about,” she said.

That was part of what inspired Bosquez to start, he said. When families are facing hardship, often their first priorities are food and other immediate needs. Working in education, though, he has seen the disruption that poor sleep can cause for children.

“The last thing on their mind really is a bed (…) so that’s where we come in,” he said.

The event brought a large range of volunteers. District 87 Board President Mark Wylie was there, as he and his children attended Washington. It was his first Bed Blitz, and he said he was enjoying the work.

Jason Aiello heard about the event from a friend at Eastview Christian Church. He volunteered with his wife Kathy and their children, and they liked the chance to give back alongside others.

“It’s been a fun event to get the family involved,” he said.

The main Bed Blitz this year was in October and built 100 beds. The 10 beds built Thursday night bring it to a total of 110 this year.

Another 10 will go to Bloomington-Normal families in the spring after a mini Blitz at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, Bosquez said.

When staff reached out to get a list of families to give beds to, they had an “overwhelming” response, Freeman said. They prioritized families that had students enrolled at Washington this year.

“I just really feel for the families and what they’ve been going through,” he said before going back to helping build bed.

WBRP welcomes donations to the program, with $150 sponsoring a whole bed set, and in-kind donations are also possible through the program’s Amazon wish list, which is linked to on the programs page at the WBRP website.