Want to buy one of Ronald Reagan's books? Here's your chance

EUREKA — Collectors interested in owning a book from President Ronald Reagan’s personal library will have a chance to buy some at an auction next month. Eureka College is selling books gifted to it by the former president to raise funds for library improvements.

Reagan graduated from Eureka in 1932 and dedicated the library building when it opened in 1967. The library is largely the same as it was when he dedicated it, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ann Fulop said in a statement.

The funds raised will be going toward physical and technology upgrades for the library. That includes décor updates as well as more collaborative spaces with materials like whiteboards, screen sharing and charging stations, said Kelly Fisher, public and access services librarian.

The auction is being held by Hindman Auctions of Chicago at 10 a.m. May 4. The Reagan materials are lots 236 through 316 of the Fine Books and Manuscripts auction. A full catalogue can be found on the Hindman website at hindmanauctions.com.

The books are donations Reagan made between 1988 and 2001, Eureka’s press release said. None come from the college’s Reagan archives or museum collections.

Many are signed or inscribed to Reagan or his wife Nancy Reagan by the authors or others who were giving the book to the Reagans as a gift. The Hindman catalogue lists the books and lots with estimated values between $300 and $700, with most in the $300 to $400 range.

The sale also has support from the Reagan family.

“My father loved Eureka College with all his heart and would do anything he could to support the school,” Michael Reagan, the former president's son, said in a statement. “He would be thrilled to know that his autographed book collection, given to him by authors and celebrities, is being used to help make the library better for students.”

The auction is being held in person and online. The lots are available for preview starting May 1. Registration for online bidding can be done on the Hindman website.

