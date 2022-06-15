W. D. Boyce Council Scouts celebrate 50th anniversary with the outdoors

HUDSON — Central Illinois Scouts are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the W. D. Boyce Council by kicking off an 18-month celebration filled with events, activities and trips for kids to enjoy in the outdoors.

“We know that the traditional skills and values, character and citizenship and fitness that scouting promotes and really drives through all of its programs are great for all kids,” said W. D. Boyce Council Scout Executive Ben Blumenberg, 44. “If we can help instill those values now in kids, it’s probably more important than it has ever been.”

Over 100 children were in attendance for the Crossroads District Cub Scout Day Camp at Comlara Park, 13001 Recreation Area Dr., in Hudson, for a week filled with archery, cooking, fishing, STEM-based learning, and other skill-based activities that will help them later on in life.

For the next 18 months, the W. D. Boyce Council will be hosting a plethora of events including campouts, hiking trips, community service opportunities, a Klondike derby during the winter, and much more while encouraging scouts to each do a service in a quantity of 50, Blumenberg said.

“Those traditional values are important and parents are really the ones who want to pass those on to the kids, but really there's so much fun to be had,” said Eric Hoadley, 61, volunteer and longtime scout. “That’s what we're trying to bring to every level of the scouting program and they’re started here at 5 years old to when they are just about to turn 18.”

Hoadley, who has three children who have all been in scouts, said over the last 50 years they have offered over 1.7 million hours of service to various communities and served over 200,000 scouts. About 6,300 of those scouts have also become Eagle Scouts, which is the highest achievable rank in scouting for a youth member.

The celebration will run from now until fall 2023.

The W. D. Boyce Council was started in 1973. It is named after William D. Boyce, who lived in Ottawa, Illinois, and founded the Boy Scouts of America in 1910. The council serves nearly 5,000 youth members and covers much of Central Illinois, from Lincoln to Ottawa and Peoria to Bloomington.

“I really liked the archery. It made me feel like I learned something new and I liked swimming in the lake. It was really fun and exciting and I was kind of scared but it felt like a good time in the end,” said Ryker Nolan, 9, from Scout Pack #3955, based out of Corpus Christi Catholic School, in Bloomington.

Cooper Hill, 10, from the same scout pack, said he was excited to get some swimming practice in the lake before his family trip to visit his grandparents in the Ozarks.

Noah Cyphers, 9, said he enjoys making new friends and seeing old ones that he has not talked with for almost a year because it gives him time to catch up and learn more about them.

“At first I thought it was going to be a regular pool, but there was actually a beach and we were able to play and build sand castles,” said Matthew Stanko, 10, whose father Mike is the pack leader.

“I love watching them improve each day at the things like archery,” Mike Stanko said. “They so much and they’ve gotten so much better and just watching how they get better really brings a smile to my face. It’s awesome.”

Program Director Amy Rich, 40, said she has two sons in scouts and has loved to see how the program has contributed to their growth as individuals who pay attention to those around them and eventually become leaders helping younger scouts.

“My oldest can step up in front of a group of 8, 9 and 10-year-olds and teach them something new while getting them to follow directions,” Rich said. “I also really enjoy that it’s not competitive. You don’t have to throw a certain way or run a certain speed, anybody can be a scout.”

Anyone interested in joining the scouts can learn more and register at BeAScout.org.

