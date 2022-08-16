Vote expected Wednesday night on Unit 5 referendum

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5’s board is expected to vote Wednesday on putting a referendum on the November ballot to increase the districts maximum tax rate for its education fund.

The vote is the latest step in a months long process to decide how to address a structural deficit in the education fund.

The district has worked with consulting firm EOSullivan during the process. At their last meeting in July, Unit 5 board members expressed support for moving forward to a vote to put the referendum on the general election ballot later this fall.

While the action item is on the agenda, Unit 5 had not released details on the referendum in the documents for the meeting as of press time on Tuesday.

The board meets at Normal West High School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a chance for the public to make comments, with sign up to speak to the board running from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. ahead of the meeting.