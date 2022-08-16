Vote expected Wednesday night on Unit 5 referendum

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5’s board is expected to vote Wednesday on putting a referendum on the November ballot to increase the districts maximum tax rate for its education fund.

The vote is the latest step in a months long process to decide how to address a structural deficit in the education fund. 

The district has worked with consulting firm EOSullivan during the process. At their last meeting in July, Unit 5 board members expressed support for moving forward to a vote to put the referendum on the general election ballot later this fall.

While the action item is on the agenda, Unit 5 had not released details on the referendum in the documents for the meeting as of press time on Tuesday.

The board meets at Normal West High School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a chance for the public to make comments, with sign up to speak to the board running from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. ahead of the meeting.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

ISU announces new board meeting date

Illinois State University has announced its next board meeting will be Monday. The meeting will cover the items postponed from the canceled July 22 meeting.

