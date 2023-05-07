BLOOMINGTON — Four years can go by fast.

Burke Nihill, Illinois Wesleyan University alumnus of the Class of 2000, said Sunday in his opening speech to graduating Titans that his four years on the Bloomington campus did go by fast.

Nihill was the keynote speaker at the university’s 173rd commencement ceremony that day, and prepared a speech titled “Writing the Rest of your Story.”

Reflecting on his time at IWU, Nihill also spoke about switching from a pre-dental path to a business administration major, meeting his wife Holly, and once idealizing owning a bar he might call “Tequila Mockingbird.”

He also shared three lessons with around 340 students who walked and were honored at the ceremony, plus over 3,000 attendees packed into the Shirk Center on a warm spring day.

The first: “Make some light bulbs.” While working as general counsel for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans in Nashville, he said he spearheaded a successful bid for the team to host the 2019 NFL draft. He is now the team’s president and CEO.

The second lesson: “Write your story in your own handwriting.”

And the third: “There is no ‘some day’ … time flies.”

More than a degree

Mishwa Bhavsar, the 2023 class president, gave remarks at the ceremony. While on her college journey, she said she and other students learned how to fight their own battles, learn their own lessons and build their own careers

She also asked students to take a moment to be grateful for the people who made their college experience “more than studying for a degree.”

“Let's think about the professors who inspired us, the friends who took care of you while you were drunk," Bhavsar said, “and ‘Mamacita,'” referring to Elizabeth Maldonado, who swipes students' cards in the Bertholf Commons dining hall. Bhavsar said Maldonado helped students make campus feel like home, as students responded with cheers.

Sugar Grove’s Adriana C. Mazzocchi, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, also credited faculty and staff for their support. She told The Pantagraph it took a lot of hard work and dedication to make it to Sunday.

“The community here is just .. it’s unmatchable,” said Mazzocchi.

Her favorite club on campus was the Student Nurses Association, which offered a space she said her fellow students could get together and discuss how they could be the best future nurses possible.

Mazzocchi said she plans to stay in the Twin Cities and work at Carle BroMenn Medical Center on the labor and delivery floor.

In the audience was Kristen Washington, who came from the New Orleans suburb of Gretna, Louisiana, to celebrate her youngest son, Ronnie “Pup” Washington, graduate with a physics degree. Kristen Washington was joined by seven relatives Sunday.

The proud mother said she was excited to be there. Considering Ronnie worked as a student manager for IWU radio station WESN 88.1, she agreed that the school provided her son a well-rounded education.

Washington said Pup plans to seek further education in teaching.

“He just been self-driven … he’s very humble, a very well-rounded young man,” she said.

Actors feather up in Bloomington for barnyard children's opera BARNYARD OPERA 050123-blm-loc-2opera.JPG 050123-blm-loc-3opera.JPG 050123-blm-loc-4opera.JPG