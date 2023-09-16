Pictured are materials to be preserved in a time capsule that was sealed Saturday at the Town of Normal Community Activity Center.

Town of Normal Mayor Pro Tempore and Councilmember Kevin McCarthy, center, speaks to attendees at a Saturday event for the sealing of a 20-year time capsule prepared by a University High School student.

University High student's 20-year time capsule sealed in Normal

A time capsule was sealed for 20 years Saturday at the Town of Normal Community Activity Center. "The 20 Year Project" was fostered by University High School student Sirihaasa Nallamothu, who in her welcoming remarks noted a history textbook she read reduced the 1918 pandemic down to just two paragraphs.

"We are more than just two paragraphs," the student said, in reference to experiences shared by Normal community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Materials consisting of pictures, artwork, keepsakes, letters, news articles and oral histories were collected to be sealed in the capsule Saturday, in addition to a letter from Normal Mayor Chris Koos addressing the future mayor 20 years from now.

Town of Normal Mayor Pro Tempore and Councilmember Kevin McCarthy told The Pantagraph that the mayor's letter reflected on how the community handled the pandemic with poise and grace, and adapted to challenges never before seen in history.