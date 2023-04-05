NORMAL — The McLean County Unit 5 school board candidates who supported the referendum have the lead in unofficial results.

Alex Williams and Mark Adams are expected to join incumbents Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle on the board, though not all mail-in votes have been counted. All four had supported the referendum to raise the district's education fund tax rate, which passed.

Those apparently not elected were Mollie Emery, Brad Wurth, Denis Frank, Ameé Jada and Steve Mackowiak. The first four had formed a slate that generally opposed the referendum and sought alternate approaches to the district's financial issues.

The district of around 12,300 students covers Normal, Hudson, Carlock, Towanda, parts of Bloomington and rural areas in between, including a small portion of Woodford County. It has voters covered by McLean and Woodford counties and the Bloomington Election Commission.

Voters were selecting four out of seven seats on the board.

There are still thousands of mail-in ballots out that had not yet been returned, election officials told The Pantagraph on Tuesday.

Williams was excited by the results and said he felt the four candidates elected had made students their priority.

"We really advocate for students in the community and I think the voting community made their voices heard," he said.

Adams, who had the fourth most votes, spoke to The Pantagraph shortly before the full Bloomington results were announced. He said he felt good about his chances, which proved true later in the night.

"I feel very optimistic that the results coming in are going to hold true," he said.

Pyle said that she is excited and honored that the voters of Unit 5 have elected her to serve another term on the school board. Pyle had over 11,000 votes with early voting results and precinct reports, the second most after Roser.

Roser also spoke to The Pantagraph early in the night, saying she was "cautiously optimistic" about the results. She did not return a later call.

Pyle and Adams were both excited about the results for the referendum as well.

“(I) hope right now that it’s a reflection that our community does care about education, has understood the message that we’ve been trying to share over the last several months and that they are responding and saying that these are things that have value in our community and we want them to continue,” Pyle said.

Even with the referendum passing, Williams said he felt the board would still be looking at was to save money going forward.

"We are still of the mindset that if there are efficiencies to be gained, we will pursue those things," he said.

Emery was in fifth place, meaning she was just shy of being seated on the board. Unofficial results, with some mail-in votes still out, had her around 1,900 votes behind Adams. She had started a campaign in the 2021 election but had ended up dropping out.

“I don’t regret running,” Emery said. “You can be disappointed with the outcome and still glad you tried.”

Mackowiak brought in the fewest votes. In a statement to The Pantagraph, he said he largely hadn't campaigned. He also had been against the referendum, and said he wished the candidates he had agreed with had done better in the election.

Emery too expressed disappointment with the outcome, saying she would have liked to see more diversity of thought on the board. She believes having the referendum on the ballot had an impact on the election.

“The referendum is a game changer. This was not your typical consolidated election right so that changed a lot of dynamics," she said.

Wurth, Frank, and Jada did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday night.

The new board will be seated April 26.

Total vote counts Tuesday night were:

Roser: 12,097

Pyle: 11,518

Williams: 10,989

Adams: 9,283

Emery: 7,381

Wurth: 6,923

Jada: 6,715

Frank: 6,745

Mackowiak: 2,081

