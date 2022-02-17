Unit 5 union reacts to district mask changes

NORMAL — The Unit Five Education Association said it is disappointed by district leadership's decision this week to end the mask requirement in school buildings.

In a statement sent to The Pantagraph, UFEA President Lindsey Dickinson said the union had been talking with the district since last week about possible scenarios for after an expected appellate court decision on school mandates this week. The appropriate response would have been to continue last week's decision to keep the mask mandate while awaiting the appellate decision, she said.

"That’s why we are so disappointed by the actions of district leadership this week," she said. "Reactionary decisions create uncertainty and uncertainty amplifies anxiety, creating additional challenges for our members and students. And we were disappointed we were not involved as partners in the decision-making."

McLean County Unit 5 switched to recommending but not requiring masks on Wednesday, following a state legislative panel's vote to reject the latest emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Conversations continued on Wednesday, Dickinson said, and she expects will continue through the coming days as well. The statement emphasized that educators want to maintain in-person learning and that students will best be able to learn with the teachers, administrators, parents and community all working together.

"We’ve been able to maintain in-person teaching and learning this year with mitigations in place, and that’s important because we know that in-person learning is the best way for our students to learn," she said.

