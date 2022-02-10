Unit 5 to hold special board meeting to discuss growing structural deficit

NORMAL — A special meeting to address McLean County Unit 5’s financial deficit has been scheduled for March 2.

Details about the meeting came just before the school board on Wednesday approved a resolution to issue working cash bonds up to $46 million, which will be used to cover part of the district’s structural deficit, estimated to be nearly $14 million in the next fiscal year and $54 million over the next three years.

Unit 5 Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman said Thursday the projected deficit has increased to consider the effects of inflation. These working cash bonds are not expected to be enough to fund all of the district’s needs.

“The district is going to have to consider ways to increase revenue and reduce expenses in order to solve the problem that we have in front of us,” he said.

Hickman noted the state has prorated — or failed to fund the district as mandated — about $19 million since 2010.

“The $46 million is really what we could borrow to cover expenses over the next three years without having any impact on the property tax rate,” said Barry Hitchins, board secretary and a member of the finance committee.

The tax rate for Unit 5’s education fund — which holds the structural deficit — is 2.72%, which Hickman has said is the lowest among surrounding districts and could only be increased by a referendum vote.

In announcing this special board meeting, Hitchins said the finance committee asked Superintendent Kristen Weikle in September to work with her administrative team to bring financial recommendations to remedy the growing deficit and the shortfall between what they can borrow and what they are forecast to need.

“We’re looking at bridging that roughly $8 million gap over the next three years through a combination of increasing revenue and decreasing expenses, and when I talk about decreasing expenses in a service industry, we are talking about potentially people and programs,” he said. “We as a board will need to take action on those potential recommendations. … There may be challenging and uncomfortable discussions that will be happening at this table, beyond masking everything else that’s going on.”

Alan Kalitzky, another finance committee board member, said solely cutting expenses will not work, though he added the decisions they make will affect programs and services district families have relied on, “but it becomes a situation or discussion that we have to have about what’s the tenability of being able to provide it.”

“A $54 million deficit is not something that is sustainable but cutting down $54 million worth of debt means that we don’t have a district because you will not be able to provide any services and still remain within (state and federal) requirements,” he said. “It is not just a conversation about how do we cut the funds necessary. We want to make sure that every single person has the opportunity to achieve personal excellence” — a reference to the district’s mission statement. “We can’t do that without funds.”

Further details on time and location of the meeting will be released by the district when the meeting agenda is posted.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.