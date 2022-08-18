Unit 5 to hold job fairs for teaching assistants

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students enter Cedar Ridge Elementary School for the first day of school in McLean County Unit 5 at 2808 Breezewood Blvd. in Bloomington Wednesday morning. The district is holding job fairs on Friday and on Aug. 26 to recruit paraprofessional sand substitutes. 

 OLIVIA JACOBS, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 will host two job fairs over the next two weeks to address vacancies for paraprofessionals and substitutes as the school year kicks off. 

"Like so many businesses around us, Unit 5 has several job openings to still fill for this school year," Superintendent Kristen Weikle said in a statement to The Pantagraph.

The job fairs will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Friday, Aug. 26, at the Unit 5 district offices, 1809 W. Hovey in Normal. The fairs are walk-in.

Both full- and part-time positions are available. Both types of positions have access to medical and dental benefits, with full-time positions having those benefits fully paid and part-time positions having access for a fee, the district said.

The largest number of vacancies are in the paraprofessional positions, also called teaching assistants. These employees work in schools to help teachers and students. A recent change in Illinois regulations allows those interested to get a short-term paraprofessional license with a high school diploma or equivalent. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

