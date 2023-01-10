 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Unit 5 to consider second try at referendum

Unit 5 district office (copy)

The McLean County Unit 5 district office on Hovey Avenue will host a meeting on Wednesday for the board to vote on whether or not to put a referendum on the April ballot. 

 Connor Wood

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5's board will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider putting a referendum on the April ballot, after a referendum was rejected by voters in November.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the district office at 1809 W. Hovey Ave. in Normal. The only action on the agenda is a possible vote on submitting the referendum. There will also be an opportunity for public comment before the action item.

Download PDF Unit 5 Jan. 11 agenda
Agenda for Unit 5's Special Board meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the district offices at 1809 West Hovey Avenue include public comments and possible action on submitting a referendum onto the April 4 ballot for the consolidated election.

Voters rejected the referendum in November by about 54% to 46%. 

A copy of the resolution available on the district's meeting documents site suggests the referendum would be to raise the maximum allowed education fund tax rate from $2.72 per $100 equalized assessed value to $3.60 per $100 EAV. That was the same increase requested in the November referendum.

The resolution could be amended before action is taken on it. 

McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle speaks to the Pantagraph Wednesday morning about the timeline after voters rejected a referendum.

The education fund is the largest of the several funds in which the district levies a property tax. It is where the district is experiencing a structural deficit, expected to grow to more than $20 million by the 2025-26 school year. 

The district has been covering its deficit, which is around $12 million this year, with working cash bonds, which the board can issue on its own. District staff have created a plan they say would allow them to keep the total tax rate, now at $5.61 per $100 EAV, flat and even start decreasing it. 

Right now the district has a levy of around $1.58 per $100 EAV to cover bonds and interest, including building bonds and the working cash bonds. Staff said they would wait to increase the education fund levy until those bonds started to be paid off, lowering the amount being levied for the bonds and interest fund.

Prior to the November election, supporters argued that having the money directly in the education fund would be a better use of taxpayer dollars than working cash bonds, which have interest. 

Others, including the McLean County Republican Party, said it was the wrong time to ask for an increased tax rate and that the district should look at cutting costs before asking to increase funding. 

Local governments have until Jan. 17 to adopt a resolution to put a referendum on the ballot, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections' calendar. 

The April election is scheduled for April 4 and will also include school board elections, including four seats on Unit 5's board.

