Unit 5 to consider cutting 40 positions

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 is considering eliminating 38 teaching positions to help address the structural deficit. Most of the reductions would be through attrition, retirements and involuntary transfers but reductions in force may be needed.

“We’re talking about the potential of not having 38 educators in our classrooms next year, educators that we would have had in a normal year,” board member Alan Kalitzky said at a special board meeting Wednesday night to discuss the deficit.

Two administrative positions would also be eliminated.

The board did not take action on the deficit Wednesday, but plans to take up an action item at it regular meeting next Wednesday.

Without action, the district’s structural deficit is estimated to be around $14 million in the next fiscal year and continue increasing. The total across the next three fiscal years would be around $54 million. The deficit exists in the district’s education fund.

At the Feb. 9 meeting the Unit 5 board moved forward on issuing $46 million in working cash bonds, an amount that keeps the tax rate flat. At the same meeting, district Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman said that further solutions would be needed.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Kristen Weikle presented a plan to increase revenue by around $1 million and reduce costs by around $2.2 million.

Cuts include the 38 teaching positions, two administrative positions, fifth grade band and orchestra and eighth grade foreign language classes. All students doing the computer science associates degree program attend Normal West High School and cuts to some elementary extracurriculars to save on pay for advisors.

Class sizes would also increase, to save on teaching positions. Classes in the high schools could be as large as 30 students under the plan, Weikle said.

Weikle warned that reductions in force might be necessary for some of the positions though.

The Unit Five Education Association is opposed to any reductions in teaching personnel, said Ben Matthews, UniServ director at the Illinois Education Association, who works with both UFEA and the Bloomington Education Association.

He is worried that is the district is at a point the rehire some of these positions later, it may be challenging to find teachers to fill them.

The district and union have agreed on an involuntary transfer system that gives teachers as much input as the union believes is possible, Matthews said. Ideally, teachers end up in a position that they are not just qualified for but also comfortable in, although that does not always happen.

“It is better than those people not having a job,” he said.

The $1 million in revenue would come in part through Medicaid compensation. Some of what the school does with special education students is billable to Medicaid. Improvements to the districts system to track these hours and possible expansion could net an increase of $592,000 a year, Weikle said.

The district will also be receiving further American Rescue Funds. The $700,000 for two years could go to summer school, new equipment, consultant fees or support for Medicaid billing.

Changing facility rental fees and registration, activity and sports game fees would also add revenue, Weikle said.

Most of the changes would provide ongoing revenue or reductions, Hickman said.

The entire plan is only a short-term fix, Weikle and board members warned. The working cash bonds are also just a short-term solution.

“Long-term though, the district really needs to look for other was we can increase revenue and decrease expenses that puts us in a position of more financial stability,” Weikle said before recommending the board consider a referendum to increase the tax rate.

To fix the deficit long-term, the board will have to consider a referendum on raising the maximum tax rate, board secretary Barry Hitchins said.

“We will need a referendum at some point, we cannot keep out property tax rate for the ed fund at $2.72 and be viable for the long-term,” he said.

The maximum education fund rate has gone up only 10 cents since 1983, Weikle said.

Over the next week, administration will be meeting with the union and creating more detailed reduction in force plans, Weikle said. If the board approves the plan next Wednesday, involuntary transfer and reduction in force processes could start as soon as the day after.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

