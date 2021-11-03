Unit 5 teachers sue district over COVID mandates

EUREKA — A court hearing is set for Thursday afternoon in Woodford County for six McLean County Unit 5 employees who filed a lawsuit last week against the district's Board of Education over the mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly.

Peoria-based lawyer Jason Jording filed the case in Woodford County Circuit Court on behalf of Unit 5 employees Rachel Henderson, Ashley DeFreese, Tracy Quattro, Laura Feely, Stacy Herren and Lisa Jones. Jording could not immediately be reached for comment.

The school district extends into small parts of Woodford County but largely covers Normal, parts of Bloomington and surrounding areas in McLean County. It is based in Normal.

Five of the plaintiffs are employed at Glenn Elementary School in Normal, while Jones works for Northpoint Elementary School in Bloomington, according to the district's website. "Multiple" plaintiffs live in Woodford County and two of the plaintiffs also have children in Unit 5 schools, the complaint said.

Unit 5 is not involved in a statewide lawsuit by parents at more than 140 other districts.

Unit 5 have seen the complaint but it has not been officially served as of midday Wednesday, said a statement from Curt Richardson, the district's attorney. The complaint has multiple problems that the district will be responding to, he said.

In September, the district and its teacher union, the Unit Five Education Association, agreed to a letter of understanding which required teachers to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly, as required by an executive order under Governor J.B. Pritzker. Teachers had until Sept. 19 to receive the first dose and 30 days after for a second dose.

The letter allows for medical or religious exemptions but still requires weekly testing for those covered by the exemptions. It also sets out a three-step process for discipline for teachers not in compliance with the mandate, starting with a verbal request for documentation. The discipline process culminates in being docked pay until providing proof of vaccination or testing. There is a 48-hour window of paid time to provide documentation.

Quattro "has been locked out of work," the lawsuit said, "and the remainder of the Plaintiffs have been forced to undergo testing against their will to maintain their livelihood."

The Letter of Understanding also suggests that teachers who do not comply should consider negotiating an unpaid leave of absence, as provided by the collective bargaining agreement.

Despite union leaders entering the Letter of Understanding with the district, the lawsuit said the letter was not approved through a vote by the collective bargaining unit. "Multiple" plaintiffs are or were members of the bargaining unit, the complaint said.

But the union's bylaws do not require a membership vote on Letters of Understanding, said UFEA President Linsey Dickinson.

She declined to comment further on the lawsuit.

The district's actions have been in accordance with the Letter of Understanding, Richardson said.

"Unit 5 is complying with Executive Order 2021-22 issued by Governor Pritzker and Illinois State Board of Education emergency rules which require unvaccinated school employees to undergo weekly testing or be excluded from work," his statement said.

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, seeks a temporary injunction against Unit 5's vaccine and weekly testing requirements. It claims that local health departments have the authority to isolate or quarantine rather than school districts.

The first hearing for the case is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday before 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Charles Feeney.

Last month, 10 teachers who didn't want to follow the state vaccine and mask mandates sued the Triad and Edwardsville school districts in Madison County near St. Louis.

An amendment to the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act passed both houses during last week's veto session and awaits Pritzker's approval, who has expressed his support of the measure.

The bill currently prohibits discrimination against anyone's "conscientious refusal to receive, obtain, accept, perform, assist, counsel, suggest, recommend, refer or participate in any way in any particular form of health care services contrary to his or her conscience."

The bill passed last week and awaiting the governor's approval adds language to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act stating it is not a violation of the act for an employer to impose any requirements intended to prevent contraction or transmission of COVID-19 or any pathogens that result in COVID-19 or any of its subsequent iterations. It is not a violation of this Act to enforce such measures or requirements."

If Pritzker signs the bill, it would take effect June 1, 2022.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Connor Wood Higher Education Reporter Follow Connor Wood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today