Unit 5 teachers, parents speak in support, opposition to vaccine mandate

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 community members and parents brought the state’s vaccine mandate for school staff to center stage Wednesday night, addressing the school board in support and in opposition.

More than a dozen audience members stood when kindergarten teacher Laura Feely asked who behind her had concerns related to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order that mandates all K-12 teachers and staff receive a COVID vaccine or submit to regular testing.

Feely said she believes educators’ “medical freedoms and choices are under attack” and should never be mandated to submit proof of health information as “choosing to get a vaccine is a personal decision.”

“I know I am not alone,” she said.

Of the nine people who spoke during public comments, three spoke in opposition to the mandate.

Kevin Atkinson said it is “ridiculous and deplorable” that unvaccinated school staff members are required to be tested weekly while those who are vaccinated are not required to be tested, even though they could contract and spread the virus.

Corey Beirne, an elementary teacher at Unit 5, said the district must act as a community to overcome the virus and it would be "the greatest disservice” to his students if he had denied the vaccine.

“You made the right call,” he said, addressing the board. “The stakes could not be higher. … We’re going to have more funerals unless we do this so it’s the right call.”

An active military member, Julio Sanchez said he supported the mandate for school staff, especially because it gives school personnel the option to either get the vaccine or be tested - an option he did not have.

“Teachers are public servants. … We public servants sacrifice in the service of community,” he said. “If you think the mandate is too much, maybe you shouldn’t be in public service.”

Another Unit 5 parent, Daynali Flores-Rodriguez also spoke in support of vaccines and testing but asked the board and administration to share how they will implement and enforce Pritzker’s executive order.

Prior to public comments, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the district will follow the mandate, which had its deadline for implementation extended last week. Faculty and staff will now have until Sept. 19 to receive an initial dose of the vaccine or begin to submit to weekly testing, as supported by the state Board of Education and State Superintendent Carmen Ayala.

“Unit 5 did not create this rule but we are expected to follow it,” Weikle said.

Despite “high levels of frustration” among some community members, the district’s priority remains “educating our students in person every day,” she said.

In other business, the board approved a 4% raise for Weikle as part of the consent agenda for the district’s fiscal year that spans from July 2021 to June 2022.

Her raise came after the superintendent evaluation committee met with Weikle on Aug. 27. In her first year, Weikle’s salary was $185,000. The raise, which is applied retroactively to July 1, makes her new salary $192,400.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

