Unit 5 sets special board meeting on COVID-19 policies

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The McLean County Unit 5 school board may take action to change its policies related to COVID-19 during a special meeting Wednesday.

The board last week heard public comments from residents seeking elimination of the district's COVID-19 mitigations, especially the mask requirement. The agenda for Wednesday's meeting, set for 4:30 p.m. at Normal West High School, lists the COVID-19 policies for students as the only action item.

More details about specific potential changes were not immediately available.

The latest surge of public comments came after a Sangamon County judge earlier this month found Gov. J.B. Pritzker had overstepped by requiring face coverings for in-person learning. The state is appealing the judge's ruling.

The judge issued a restraining order that affects around 170 districts directly, a group that doesn't include Unit 5. However, a number of districts in McLean County, like some others across the state, moved to a mask-optional policy after the court order.

Pritzker has said the state will lift its requirement to wear masks in indoor spaces effective Feb. 28, but that change does not apply to schools. He cited lower vaccination rates for schools, difficulty keeping an appropriate distance in hallways and classrooms, and the rapidity with which outbreaks in schools can spread quickly through a community.

Board president Amy Roser closed last week's board meeting by saying she heard the “frustration, anger and pain” in those who spoke and those who sent emails.

“I do believe that we are going to get to a place — and I hope that it’s sooner rather than later — when these masks can come off,” she said. “I hear and feel your frustration. … I do advocate for it to be sooner rather than later, but my question is how are we going to heal from all of this after that.

"I really worry about how as a school district, how as a society, how as a community, how can we move forward after this. When we can take these masks off, how can we go back to being neighbors; how can we go back to being friends and partners?”

