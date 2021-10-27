Unit 5 school board fields criticism, support on library books

NORMAL — Nearly 90 minutes of public comments punctuated the McLean County Unit 5 school board meeting Wednesday night as more than 20 speakers gave voice to concerns related to school library books, diversity and inclusion, masks and transportation issues.

An illustrated autobiography, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, brought several speakers to the meeting after they learned it was reportedly available in the district’s high school libraries.

Some, like Mary Carlisle, said the book is pornographic, accusing the book of grooming.

“The depravity of making pornography available in school to children is yet another low point in our local public schools,” she said, saying the parents’ trust in the schools “has been completely shattered.”

That book, which is written and drawn by a nonbinary cartoonist, tells Kobabe’s “journey of self-identity” and includes discussion of sex. According to Simon and Schuster, which distributes “Gender Queer,” this book is meant for those in grades 10 and up.

Six community members criticized the inclusion of this book as well as other works that explicitly discuss sex and identity.

Among them, Dennis Grundler suggested a rating system be implemented because he does not believe the images, language and theme of some books are appropriate for all ages of high schoolers.

“If you’re going to keep the books, then I think that is farther than R-rated,” he said. “The pictures are inappropriate for a 14, 15, 16 year old to see, and probably a 17 year old.”

However, 10 members of the public, including Unit 5 alumni, voiced their support of the inclusion of these books and support for the teachers, staff and board related to these choices.

Kenzie Todd, a 2017 graduate who helped to found the Pride Club at Normal West High School, said while she wasn’t successful in bringing more LGBTQ-inclusive books to the library, she is glad someone has.

“We need to learn about things that we don’t understand because when we don’t understand something, we reject it, we fear it, we push it away,” she said. “Providing these educational sources about queer people, not only for queer people, but for those who don’t have an understanding of it, is vital in the fight to become not only equal parts of the community but also to become a safe place and feel safe in the community.”

David Bentin, president of the Prairie Pride Coalition, also spoke in support of offering these types of materials to students because they “help young people feel less marginalized and less invisible.”

“We salute efforts to help your libraries better reflect the rich diversity of the student population. Please continue to make available resources like ‘Gender Queer’ and help our high school students navigate toward adulthood and wellbeing,” he said.

Before public comments, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the libraries strive to offer materials that “reflect the diversity of our society.”

“Making reading material available to all students regardless of their race, color, religious background, sexual or gender identity, socioeconomic status or where they live and giving those students the ability to freely choose their own reading material is one of the more important missions in the school library,” she said.

Weikle also noted library books are not required for Unit 5 curriculum.

“Books that are available to individual students from the school’s (libraries) are not required reading. They are optional. Students select them,” she said. “Library books are not the same as books being taught in Unit 5 curriculum and classroom. As such, no student is required in any way to read library books that do not fit with their and their family’s beliefs, values or comfort level.”

Parents and guardians with concern related to material available to their children can submit a request for consideration of materials and the school or district can take the material under review.

Other commenters spoke of issues related to transportation, including late buses and students being on bus routes they shouldn’t be.

Ed Climoch noted families are seeing the effects of the district’s bus company, First Student, having difficulty acquiring and retaining adequate staff for all the bus routes.

At a September board meeting, representatives from First Student said 17 drivers were in training. The company hired and trained about 25 to 30 drivers in the last four months but started the semester understaffed after several resignations were submitted the week before classes began in August.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.