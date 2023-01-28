Unit 5 school board candidates weigh in on proposed cuts, referendum

NORMAL — Proposed cuts and the second go at a property tax referendum are receiving mixed reactions from the candidates for McLean County Unit 5 school board.
Nine candidates, including two incumbents, are running for four seats on the board in April’s election.
In its regular meeting on Jan. 18, the board began discussions about potential cuts to address the deficit, while a referendum also on the April ballot could allow the district to increase revenue instead. Voters rejected a property tax increase proposal in the Nov. 8, 2022, election.
For next school year, the board is looking at options that include cuts to extracurricular activities, overnight trips and field trips. Changes further out could include closing Carlock Elementary School, increasing class sizes and changing attendance models.
The board is focusing its proposals on feedback from community engagement sessions last year ahead of the referendum, in which participants wanted the board to focus on preserving small class sizes and jobs.
A group of four candidates — Brad Wurth, Dennis Frank, Ameé Jada and Mollie Emery — created a website together called Unit 5 Students First. On it they urge voters to reject the referendum and say they want to look at ways to improve efficiency in the district, such as using online curriculums and increasing cooperation with Heartland Community College.
Those are the sorts of measures they would want to see explored before cuts are considered, Wurth said. However, the group has not yet looked at the nuts and bolts of the proposals.
“We know some rocks to look under,” Wurth said.
Frank is worried that if revenue increases more than the district staff expects, such as through larger increases from the end of the Rivian tax abatement and rising property values, then the programs would be cut without need.
“I’d hate to prematurely cut and hurt the student population,” Frank said.
Under projections shared last year, which staff said account for upcoming changes such as the Rivian abatement and expiring tax increment financing districts, the deficit rises to more than $20 million by the 2025-26 school year.
Emery did not return requests for comment on Thursday and Friday.
Jada, Wurth and Frank said the proposed cuts are scaring people into voting for the referendum by going after activities students enjoy and are invested in.
It is important that teachers, parents and community members can make their voices heard, but at the end of the day, education is about the students, Jada said.
“That’s what the school is for, the kids, their learning, their education,” she said.
Like the four running in the Unit 5 Students First group, Steve Mackowiak opposes the second referendum.
“(The cuts) are sad but necessary because of the deficit that we’re in,” he said.
It is also unfortunate that it will be something the new board has to start working on right away, Mackowiak said. He knows what he is signing up for, though, and has been working to learn more about district finances ahead of the election.
Extras are by definition the place to look for cuts, incumbent Kelly Pyle said, as opposed to cutting staff and impacting academics, such as would happen if class sizes were increased.
Extracurricular activities add tremendous value to education, Pyle said, but as the name implies, they are extras to the district’s core mission.
“But we are also faced with a continually growing deficit in our education fund,” she said. “… I know that our job is to educate students.”
Looking at these cuts is the board’s job following November’s referendum, Pyle said. It is part of the board’s commitment to putting the district on a path toward financial stability.
Candidates Alex Williams and Mark Adams II both support passing the referendum. They see the move to look at the cuts as an important step in providing more transparency about what is at stake with the referendum.
“I’m very glad to see that the school board is taking the budget deficit very seriously,” Adams said. “… This will just be the first of many cuts that will happen (without increased revenue).”
Increasing revenue is worth it, Adams said. The election is a question of the community’s values.
“I strongly believe that you can’t put a price tag on education for our kids,” he said.
If the potential cuts go through, the student experience in Unit 5 will look very different, Williams said. He thought about his own children’s experience.
“It would have been a significantly different educational experience,” he said.
He agrees that the move to lay out potential cuts ahead of the referendum is a good step, making it clearer what the options going forward are.
Incumbent Amy Roser agreed that the cuts would result in a very different Unit 5, one in which her own children would not have all of the activities they have grown to love. She was aware of the "scare tactics" comments but said the reality of what the district will look like as it cuts its way out of the deficit is scary.
These cuts are the reality of what the districts needs to do without additional revenue, Roser said.
"These aren't easy decisions, they aren't decisions I take lightly," she said.
The current board will meet Tuesday to discuss and possibly vote on the first round of potential cuts. The agenda includes reports on proposed reductions for the 2023-24 school year and the 2024-25 school year, with possible action on the reductions for the 2023-24 school year.
