NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 has kept open the option of using e-learning days instead of snow or other emergency closures.

The Unit 5 board voted 6-1 on Wednesday to renew its e-learning day program, with Kelly Pyle voting against the measure.

The program allows the school to use e-learning days rather than calling off completely and was first created in March 2020, board President Barry Hitchins said. Since then it was renewed in fall 2021, and that renewal would have ended at the end of this school year.

Unlike days when school is completely canceled, e-learning days do not need to be made up at the end of the school year.

Amanda Ray, the mother of two elementary students, spoke during the public hearing on the matter. She said e-learning days require parents to do a lot as well, something that is difficult for some households, and students with special needs can be even more disrupted by them.

“Even though it’s five days, it’s five very impactful days for our kids,” she said.

The district is more likely to call for a traditional snow day when forecasts are calling for large amounts of ice, said Superintendent Kristen Weikle.

While the approval of the e-learning day program and the consent agenda of routine business were the only items voted on Wednesday, the board also heard two reports about the district's finances and an update on summer school plans.

Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman walked the board through information regarding common questions the district has been getting regarding finances in light of the district's upcoming referendum in April.

That includes the reserves the district has, such as the $70 million in the working cash fund. The vast majority of that is the money from the working cash bond sale approved in fiscal 2022 to cover the district's deficit over three years, Hickman said. Around $45 million will go to covering the deficit, $5 million of bond revenue will go toward school buses and the rest is accumulated cash reserves from the property tax levy.

He also explained the impact of the property tax abatement given to Rivian. The district has lost out on up to $1.9 million across all funds during the life of the abatement for the automaker's facilities. Around half of that could have been expected to go to the education fund, Hickman said.

It is also unclear whether Rivian would have chosen the then-vacant auto plant in Normal without the abatement.

"I'll stress again that I don't think any of us can be certain that Rivian would have came if not for the abatements," he said.

Rivian not coming would have been worse, as the owners of the plant prior to Rivian had planned to sell off the equipment, leading to declining assessments and therefore declining tax revenue, Hickman said.

Jennifer Currier from PMA Financial, which has helped the district with bond issuances and other financial matters as far back as 2006, spoke on two past presentations the firm had given to the district. Using working cash bonds long term, with associated issuance and interest costs, is not a good idea, she said.

“It is not a long-term desirable solution,” Currier said.

In December 2006, PMA recommended a funding model three new elementary schools and a new middle school, along with an increase in the education fund rate of 30 cents per $100 equalized assessed valuation, she said.

Projections then included continued total EAV growth of more than 6%. In reality, the 2008 financial crash led to around a decade of much smaller growth and even a decrease in total EAV one year.

A presentation by PMA in 2014 assumed that general state aid would continue at the same level or increase, Currier said. In reality, the state began prorating, or not giving as much money as anticipated, to the point where the district has lost out on around $22 million over the years, she said.

In the presentation on summer school, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley said that it would operate in a way similar to the past few years, largely funded through COVID pandemic relief dollars meant to address learning loss.

That funding has allowed the district to expand from serving around 250 to 300 special education students for summer school to more than 1,000 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

All of the programs are paid for through grants and federal funds, she said.

