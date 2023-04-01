NORMAL — For the second time in five months, McLean County Unit 5 voters are being asked to OK an increase in legal limit on the district's education fund property tax rate.

The referendum, reappearing on Tuesday's ballot after being defeated in November, seeks to increase the maximum tax rate that can be imposed for its education fund, which pays salaries and benefits for teachers and other employees and buys books, technology and online resources. The rate would increase by 88 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation, taking it from $2.72 to $3.60 per $100 EAV. The district's total tax rate for all funds combined this year is $5.51 per $100 EAV.

Since the first attempt, district leaders have held additional information sessions to review details of the measure that advocates say is needed to prevent hundreds of job losses and program cuts that would otherwise be necessary. To that end, the school board has approved a list of cuts for next school year and started discussing additional measures for future school years.

Officials have said they expect the already-approved cuts to be repealed if the referendum passes.

It's a complex issue, one that has generated significant passion among community members, and is likely among the leading motivators for McLean County voters to hit the polls this week. Here's a recap of what is being proposed — and how either outcome could affect the district's 12,000-plus students.

Unit 5 by the numbers 23 schools

schools 214 square miles

square miles 12,393 enrollment

enrollment 33% of students considered low-income

of students considered low-income 89% graduation rate

graduation rate $12,000 : average spending per student

: average spending per student 1.9 million miles traveled by buses annually Sources: Illinois Report Card data for fiscal year 2022; district website

What is the district’s plan?

The education fund is just one of the funds that make up the district’s budget. This year, the second-highest tax rate is tied to the bonds and interest fund, which is used to pay off debt, including building bonds and working cash bonds the district used to avoid a deficit in recent years. That fund will require less expenses and revenue as debts are repaid.

The district staff has laid out a plan that would use decreases in the debt-related tax rate to offset the rate increase dedicated to the education fund. In that scenario, the district would refrain from increasing the education fund tax rate until 2024, when building bond debt would be repaid and the related tax rate of $0.92 per $100 EAV would end.

In 2026, when the board levies taxes to be paid in 2027, it will have repaid debt from working cash and health, life and safety bonds. If the referendum passes, the overall tax rate would then decrease to $4.92 per $100 EAV, the district said.

If the referendum does not pass and the bonds fall off, the rate would still decrease, to $4.04 per $100 EAV, assuming no other bonds are issued and the other fund rates remain flat.

What is the wording on the ballot?

The question will appear on the ballot with specific wording required by state law. The main part of the question reads as follows: “Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Normal Community Unit School District Number 5, Mclean and Woodford Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 3.60 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.72 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes?”

How big is the deficit?

This year, the deficit is estimated at roughly $11 million on a fund that expects to spend $128 million this fiscal year. It is expected to grow in coming years, surpassing $20 million in the 2024-25 school year. The district has issued enough working cash bonds to cover expected deficits this school year and next school year.

Why not keep using bonds?

Referendum supporters and district officials say that using the working cash bonds is an ineffective use of taxpayer dollars, as the taxes levied by the district must cover not only the principal but also the interest on the debt.

How is the district funded?

The district’s revenue and expenses are spread across around 10 funds, with the education fund being the largest in both revenue and expenses. Some of the funds, such as education, have maximum rates set by law, while others for specific purposes do not. The district generally cannot shift money among funds, which is why Unit 5 must address the deficit in the education fund specifically.

Local revenue, including property tax revenue, makes up the largest share of the district’s funding. Funding also comes from the state and federal governments. Local property taxes are split between the district’s different funds.

How are property taxes determined?

Local K-12 school districts make up the largest portion of property tax bills. Other taxing bodies, such as the county, municipalities and community college district, also levy property taxes. Those governments make annual requests for a certain amount of local property taxes, called the levy, though the actual amount received may vary based on several factors.

The county analyzes expected property values to determine what tax rate is needed to generate the levy amount requested by each entity. Township and county assessors oversee property value assessments.

The county treasurer collects the taxes, which are then distributed to the various taxing bodies.

Equalized assessed valuation is the value of the property on which the property taxes are based.

In Illinois, it is based on one third of market rate for residential properties, with farmland assessed based on its earning potential and farm buildings assessed at a third of productivity value they contribute to the farm.

What led to the current deficit?

The district’s education fund tax rate has increased by 10 cents since 1983, with the growth happening after a 2008 referendum. That ballot measure came in conjunction with a building bond referendum, though consultants at the time recommended that the district pursue a larger increase.

District leaders also have assigned some blame for the deficit to state lawmakers, who impose requirements on schools but provide no funding to pay for them. Examples include minimum wage increases and the planned requirement of a $40,000 starting salary for teachers by next school year.

The state also has not always given the district as much funding as it has been promised, due to periods of prorations.

What do proponents say?

Supporters of the referendum say it is the only way to provide long-term stability for district finances and maintain the district as an active, attractive destination for families. School board candidates Mark Adams, Alex Williams, Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle all support the referendum, as have the unions representing teachers and support personnel.

The League of Women Voters of McLean County, Responsible Cities PAC and the CEO Council have all also endorsed a yes vote.

What do opponents say?

Opponents include five school board candidates: Steve Mackowiak, Brad Wurth, Dennis Frank, Mollie Emery and Ameé Jada, as well as the McLean County Republican Party. They say that the district should look at other cuts and potential revenue rather than increasing the education fund rate.

Opponents see a difference between building bonds, which represent a temporary increase, and the current referendum, which seeks a permanent increase. They argue that the building bonds should be allowed to fall off without an offsetting increase in the education fund, they argue.

Are there alternative sources of income?

The district’s two high schools have not been participating in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, which the district estimates would bring in $500,000 to $600,000 a year.

The board approved joining the programs at the same meeting as it agreed to budget-cutting measures. Superintendent Kristen Weikle said she would recommend remaining with the national program regardless of whether the referendum passes because of the money it would bring in, even though it would alter student food choices and limit food sale fundraisers.

The high schools have never participated, Weikle said in a statement, because reimbursement rates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture previously were lower, and fewer students at the high schools participated in free and reduced price meal programs.

The district may also look at increasing both student fees and facility rental fees, though the board has not voted on the size of those increases.

District leaders also anticipate additional tax income in coming years through the end an ongoing tax abatement agreement with Rivian Automotive, as well as expiration of the uptown Normal tax increment financing district, which diverts property tax revenue to fund development. Unit 5 estimates it will receive $750,000 this year from Rivian property taxes and $1.5 million from the uptown TIF starting with taxes paid in 2028.

Could they try again?

The board could put a referendum on a future ballot, but the soonest they could do so is the 2024 March primary election.

What cuts have been made so far?

In March 2022, the Unit 5 board made about $2 million in cuts, including teacher and administrative positions and the eighth grade foreign language program.

For next school year, the board has approved cutting fifth grade band and orchestra, along with all junior high clubs, extracurriculars and athletics and freshman athletics. It also cut all field trips, limited out-of-town travel for competitions and the number of outings and job site placements for special education students.

Building and department budgets were cut by 5% across the board and more administrative positions were eliminated.

The latest cuts could be reversed if the referendum passes, officials have said.

The board has also started to explore possible future measures that could include shortening the school day, reducing additional classes and electives like physical education, and cutting high school extracurriculars and sports. There is also the potential of closing a school.

Why are these the cuts made?

When making the cuts, board members said they were following direction from community engagement sessions held last year. Residents at the time prioritized keeping class sizes down and keeping jobs, with extracurriculars and athletics as lower priorities.

Some school board candidates who oppose the referendum have cried foul, alleging that the cuts may have been designed to elicit an emotional reaction from the public. They have floated different priorities for cuts they would make if elected, such as expanding online curriculum offerings to reduce staffing needs.

What about alternatives for these programs?

Private groups could offer alternative extracurricular programs, including sports. However, district officials and residents addressing the board in recent public comment sessions have worried that financial, transportation and other barriers could limit access to privately run programs.

Further, any group that wanted to represent Unit 5 while competing in official Illinois Elementary Schools Association or Illinois High Schools Association events would have to meet Title IX requirements such as offering matching programs, the district said in a statement to The Pantagraph.