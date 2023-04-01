NORMAL — For the second time in five months, McLean County Unit 5 voters are being asked to OK an increase in legal limit on the district's education fund property tax rate.
The referendum, reappearing on Tuesday's ballot after being defeated in November, seeks to increase the maximum tax rate that can be imposed for its education fund, which pays salaries and benefits for teachers and other employees and buys books, technology and online resources. The rate would increase by 88 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation, taking it from $2.72 to $3.60 per $100 EAV. The district's total tax rate for all funds combined this year is $5.51 per $100 EAV.
Since the first attempt, district leaders have held additional information sessions to review details of the measure that advocates say is needed to prevent hundreds of job losses and program cuts that would otherwise be necessary. To that end, the school board has approved a list of cuts for next school year and started discussing additional measures for future school years.
Officials have said they expect the already-approved cuts to be repealed if the referendum passes.
It's a complex issue, one that has generated significant passion among community members, and is likely among the leading motivators for McLean County voters to hit the polls this week. Here's a recap of what is being proposed — and how either outcome could affect the district's 12,000-plus students.
What is the district’s plan?
The education fund is just one of the funds that make up the district’s budget. This year, the second-highest tax rate is tied to the bonds and interest fund, which is used to pay off debt, including building bonds and working cash bonds the district used to avoid a deficit in recent years. That fund will require less expenses and revenue as debts are repaid.
The district staff has laid out a plan that would use decreases in the debt-related tax rate to offset the rate increase dedicated to the education fund. In that scenario, the district would refrain from increasing the education fund tax rate until 2024, when building bond debt would be repaid and the related tax rate of $0.92 per $100 EAV would end.
In 2026, when the board levies taxes to be paid in 2027, it will have repaid debt from working cash and health, life and safety bonds. If the referendum passes, the overall tax rate would then decrease to $4.92 per $100 EAV, the district said.
If the referendum does not pass and the bonds fall off, the rate would still decrease, to $4.04 per $100 EAV, assuming no other bonds are issued and the other fund rates remain flat.
What is the wording on the ballot?
The question will appear on the ballot with specific wording required by state law. The main part of the question reads as follows: “Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Normal Community Unit School District Number 5, Mclean and Woodford Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 3.60 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.72 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes?”
How big is the deficit?
This year, the deficit is estimated at roughly $11 million on a fund that expects to spend $128 million this fiscal year. It is expected to grow in coming years, surpassing $20 million in the 2024-25 school year. The district has issued enough working cash bonds to cover expected deficits this school year and next school year.
Why not keep using bonds?
Referendum supporters and district officials say that using the working cash bonds is an ineffective use of taxpayer dollars, as the taxes levied by the district must cover not only the principal but also the interest on the debt.
The district’s revenue and expenses are spread across around 10 funds, with the education fund being the largest in both revenue and expenses. Some of the funds, such as education, have maximum rates set by law, while others for specific purposes do not. The district generally cannot shift money among funds, which is why Unit 5 must address the deficit in the education fund specifically.
Local revenue, including property tax revenue, makes up the largest share of the district’s funding. Funding also comes from the state and federal governments. Local property taxes are split between the district’s different funds.
How are property taxes determined?
Local K-12 school districts make up the largest portion of property tax bills. Other taxing bodies, such as the county, municipalities and community college district, also levy property taxes. Those governments make annual requests for a certain amount of local property taxes, called the levy, though the actual amount received may vary based on several factors.
The county analyzes expected property values to determine what tax rate is needed to generate the levy amount requested by each entity. Township and county assessors oversee property value assessments.
The county treasurer collects the taxes, which are then distributed to the various taxing bodies.
Equalized assessed valuation is the value of the property on which the property taxes are based.
In Illinois, it is based on one third of market rate for residential properties, with farmland assessed based on its earning potential and farm buildings assessed at a third of productivity value they contribute to the farm.
What led to the current deficit?
The district’s education fund tax rate has increased by 10 cents since 1983, with the growth happening after a 2008 referendum. That ballot measure came in conjunction with a building bond referendum, though consultants at the time recommended that the district pursue a larger increase.
District leaders also have assigned some blame for the deficit to state lawmakers, who impose requirements on schools but provide no funding to pay for them. Examples include minimum wage increases and the planned requirement of a $40,000 starting salary for teachers by next school year.
The state also has not always given the district as much funding as it has been promised, due to periods of prorations.
What do proponents say?
Supporters of the referendum say it is the only way to provide long-term stability for district finances and maintain the district as an active, attractive destination for families. School board candidates Mark Adams, Alex Williams, Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle all support the referendum, as have the unions representing teachers and support personnel.
The League of Women Voters of McLean County, Responsible Cities PAC and the CEO Council have all also endorsed a yes vote.
What do opponents say?
Opponents include five school board candidates: Steve Mackowiak, Brad Wurth, Dennis Frank, Mollie Emery and Ameé Jada, as well as the McLean County Republican Party. They say that the district should look at other cuts and potential revenue rather than increasing the education fund rate.
Opponents see a difference between building bonds, which represent a temporary increase, and the current referendum, which seeks a permanent increase. They argue that the building bonds should be allowed to fall off without an offsetting increase in the education fund, they argue.
Are there alternative sources of income?
The district’s two high schools have not been participating in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, which the district estimates would bring in $500,000 to $600,000 a year.
The board approved joining the programs at the same meeting as it agreed to budget-cutting measures. Superintendent Kristen Weikle said she would recommend remaining with the national program regardless of whether the referendum passes because of the money it would bring in, even though it would alter student food choices and limit food sale fundraisers.
The high schools have never participated, Weikle said in a statement, because reimbursement rates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture previously were lower, and fewer students at the high schools participated in free and reduced price meal programs.
The district may also look at increasing both student fees and facility rental fees, though the board has not voted on the size of those increases.
District leaders also anticipate additional tax income in coming years through the end an ongoing tax abatement agreement with Rivian Automotive, as well as expiration of the uptown Normal tax increment financing district, which diverts property tax revenue to fund development. Unit 5 estimates it will receive $750,000 this year from Rivian property taxes and $1.5 million from the uptown TIF starting with taxes paid in 2028.
Could they try again?
The board could put a referendum on a future ballot, but the soonest they could do so is the 2024 March primary election.
What cuts have been made so far?
In March 2022, the Unit 5 board made about $2 million in cuts, including teacher and administrative positions and the eighth grade foreign language program.
For next school year, the board has approved cutting fifth grade band and orchestra, along with all junior high clubs, extracurriculars and athletics and freshman athletics. It also cut all field trips, limited out-of-town travel for competitions and the number of outings and job site placements for special education students.
Building and department budgets were cut by 5% across the board and more administrative positions were eliminated.
The latest cuts could be reversed if the referendum passes, officials have said.
The board has also started to explore possible future measures that could include shortening the school day, reducing additional classes and electives like physical education, and cutting high school extracurriculars and sports. There is also the potential of closing a school.
Why are these the cuts made?
When making the cuts, board members said they were following direction from community engagement sessions held last year. Residents at the time prioritized keeping class sizes down and keeping jobs, with extracurriculars and athletics as lower priorities.
Some school board candidates who oppose the referendum have cried foul, alleging that the cuts may have been designed to elicit an emotional reaction from the public. They have floated different priorities for cuts they would make if elected, such as expanding online curriculum offerings to reduce staffing needs.
What about alternatives for these programs?
Private groups could offer alternative extracurricular programs, including sports. However, district officials and residents addressing the board in recent public comment sessions have worried that financial, transportation and other barriers could limit access to privately run programs.
Further, any group that wanted to represent Unit 5 while competing in official Illinois Elementary Schools Association or Illinois High Schools Association events would have to meet Title IX requirements such as offering matching programs, the district said in a statement to The Pantagraph.
The Unit Five Education Association (UFEA) takes the education of each student in Unit 5 very seriously and so do our endorsed candidates for school board: Amy Roser, Dr. Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams, and Mark Adams.
Each of these candidates has shown they are willing to listen to stakeholders, collaborate, and advocate for what is best for our students and our community. They base their positions on facts and work towards real world solutions to the challenges facing Unit 5.
These candidates have each endorsed the Unit 5 referendum because they know it is the most responsible solution to the financial challenges we face. A yes vote will ensure we can maintain the high quality of education and the diverse extra curricular opportunities available to students — experiences that help prepare our students to be the next generation of leaders in our community.
Together we can make sure our community stays vibrant, attracts new businesses and stands up for our most important resource — our children. I ask each of you to join UFEA’s nearly 1000 members and vote yes for the referendum and for Amy Roser, Dr. Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams, and Mark Adams for school board.
John Wyatt Danenberger is the best choice to serve Ward 4 on the Bloomington City Council. I have known John personally and professionally for decades. John was born and raised in Bloomington and after living and working around the world, he returned home to raise his family.
John loves Bloomington. He is a champion for issues that impact us all: safer streets, improving waste management, historic preservation, investing in infrastructure, and supporting our public servants and first responders. For nearly four years, he continues to serve on Bloomington's Planning Commission. He volunteers on the boards of directors for local organizations, including Milestones Early Learning Center, Shakespeare Festival, McLean County Habitat for Humanity, and PONY Baseball. You might see him and his family biking to the farmer's market on Saturdays, setting up for his neighborhood block party and concert, and shopping at small businesses in Ward 4.
John solves problems. From his service to our nation in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps to serving as a volunteer lawyer with the Bloomington office of Prairie State Legal Services, John understands how to listen to different perspectives, investigate the facts, build consensus, and deliver solutions. He will bring his diverse experiences, talents, and passion to the Bloomington City Council.
John is the most qualified to be the next voice for Ward 4 on the Bloomington City Council. Friends in Ward 4, please vote for John Wyatt Danenberger on Election Day, April 4, or by voting early.
As the future of not only our local community, but literally the entire human race, our children are our most precious resource. Parents and family play the biggest direct role in the nurturing of our living and breathing future, but not too far behind are teachers.
We moved to the community in late 2005 and have three children that have gone through or are finishing up K through 12 in Unit 5. Throughout these years, at every level, we have been awestruck time and again by dozens of teachers with whom we have had the privilege of entrusting our children’s education.
We have especially witnessed this dedication outside of the classroom with the music, sports, and clubs that have enriched our children’s lives, often more profoundly than anything the standard curriculum provides. It is blatantly obvious that for these very special people, teaching is not their job, it is their life – this is not hyperbole. They love and care about our children as if they were their own and we are forever grateful and in debt to them.
In shaping the most formative 13 years of our children’s lives, there is no doubt the quality of our teachers dramatically impacts the quality of our future. To cultivate and attract exceptional teachers, we need to maintain an exceptional school district.
In my opinion, a no vote in the referendum is playing a dangerous game where the potential “reward” (What exactly is the reward? The satisfaction of saying “pay for your own mess” even though overall taxes would not increase?) is immensely outweighed by the risk.
What is the risk? The deterioration of our district, and therefore our teachers, and therefore our children. Please go out and vote, and vote yes for our future.
Vote for Karyn, Kathleen and Andy. They care about a productive and bright future for the Town of Normal.
The other candidates only complain about the town and have backed a lawsuit against the Town over its original structure plus other frivolous complaints. All of these have cost Normal citizens a lot of money having to hire attorneys, etc.
In spite of all the noise, negative innuendoes, lies, disruption and extra costs caused by Nord and his two running mates, the Council has continued to move forward positively.
Please vote for Kathleen, Karyn and Andy to keep Normal the great place it is.
I am supporting Andy Byars for Normal Town Council. Andy will bring a next generation of leadership to Normal and ensure our community continues to move in a positive direction. Through my experiences teaching, coaching, owning a business, raising my family, and serving as McLean County Board Chairman, I've always been proud to call Normal home. Andy is his own man and will always do what's best for the people of Normal. With Andy serving us in city hall, we will have an energetic, visionary, service orientated Councilman who will do what's right for our town. Please join me in voting for Andy Byars for Normal Town Council on April 4.
Good luck to the Heyworth School Board in finding a “replacement” for a 20-year veteran English teacher who has a doctorate, also teaches at the university level, and is the winner of a media literacy award from the most prestigious professional development organization in her field. Even without knowing Dr. Bohner, I know that she is a gifted, committed, communicative, and caring educator who was doing the right things in her classroom.
Teachers who send home weekly communications and involve their students in writing them are writers themselves and are engaging students in real world writing. Both are hallmarks of excellence in writing instruction.
Teachers who read widely and provide students with a wide-range of reading material designed to address a variety of abilities, needs, and interests are those most likely to develop life-long readers and learners.
Teachers who encourage students to engage in real-world decision-making about what they read and write and are those most likely to develop critical thinkers.
Teachers who recognize that not all students conform to narrowly defined, socially prescribed notions of gender and sexuality create classrooms that are safe spaces where all students can feel seen and heard.
School boards that “approve separation agreements” with teachers like Dr. Bohner and consider forcing teachers to select for their classroom libraries only books that “come from a pre-approved … list or get administrative approval” may be surprised to find that the candidate pool for “replacements” is small and less than excellent. Certainly, no “replacement” is likely to approach Dr. Bohner’s quality.
In the long run, it will be the students and families of Heyworth who pay the price for this board’s short-sighted decision.
Every community is built around the strength of its education. Schools offer practical benefits to communities from creating an educated populace, to offering extracurricular activities for students to find interests, to daily childcare. These four candidates understand the crucial role of education in a community and will continue to support students, parents, and teachers in an effort to better the Bloomington/Normal community.
The rivals of these candidates have incoherently advocated for policies such as remote learning, a policy they ironically were against during the pandemic. This policy, and others like it, will systematically dismantle education in Bloomington/Normal and therefore the community as a whole. After all, who wants to buy a home in a community with schools that have fewer student opportunities to learn from professionals and interact with other students.
These rival candidates have either not done their homework on the community or Unit 5 or have not thought far enough ahead to make logical decisions.
A vote for these four candidates is a vote for the continued strength of Unit 5 education and the Bloomington/Normal community. A vote yes for the referendum is a rare win-win scenario where one’s property taxes still decrease due to the simple fact that the district will no longer be paying high interest loans back and will ensure teachers and students continue to have the financial support they need.
To put it simply, a vote against any of these four candidates and a no vote for the referendum is not just a vote against Unit 5 schools, but against its students, its teachers, the Bloomington/Normal community, and one’s own economic self-interest.
The CEO Council is a group of business leaders in McLean County who collectively leverage our passions, relationships, and resources to influence business growth and foster a financially thriving McLean County. The CEO Council’s partnerships span across both of our municipalities, the county, the Economic Development Council, and we are a division of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
With our partnerships, the overall health of our entire McLean County community, and the needs associated with our community’s significant future anticipated growth in mind, the CEO Council is supportive of the Unit 5 referendum proposal on the April ballot.
The reason for our support is simple: Our strong public school systems are an essential component of workforce attraction and the foundational institutions building our workforces of tomorrow. Quality of life is an economic driver. We realize passing this referendum does not solve the financial challenges for Unit 5, but it does provide the opportunity to reverse a history of debt accumulation that would continue to increase the taxpayer burden, diminish the quality of the student experience, and impact the overall quality of life of our community if not corrected.
Along with the CEO Council support of the referendum, we request continued dialogue with Unit 5 leadership beyond April, to ensure the health and responsible fiscal management of Unit 5 is a priority, and lasting change is made to put the district on a path to be financially sound, while continuing to be a one of the top school districts in the state of Illinois.
Among the most important and valuable assets of this community are its educational institutions. Residents of Unit 5 are being asked with a yes vote to endorse a referendum to place the school district on a solid financial base, and thereby support and enhance the educational opportunities of current and future Unit 5 students. I strongly encourage a yes vote on the Unit 5 referendum.
This personal endorsement of the referendum comes based on a career working in Illinois higher education, including over 20 years at Heartland Community College. The college and Unit 5 have worked cooperatively for years to promote students’ success at all levels of their education.
In fact, according to U.S. Department of Education data, Unit 5 graduates move on to higher education institutions the fall semester following their graduation at rates substantially above the national average. Can we afford to let these rates slide? Let’s not take a chance on the rates declining for Unit 5 graduates, instead vote yes for the referendum.
An example of the strong collaborative partnership between Heartland and Unit 5 to advance the learning of students is Dual Credit/College NOW. These programs allow high school students to earn college credits leading to certificates and degrees, while also saving families money towards earning a college certificate or degree. Innovative programs and the opportunities created for high school students by such programs are only possible with adequate financial resources.
Please consider the benefits to our community of a strong, vibrant and financially stable Unit 5. Most importantly consider the quality of education the students of Unit 5 deserve, and acknowledge that approval of the referendum will advance the District’s ability to restore and sustain that education. Vote yes on the Unit 5 referendum.
As two local business owners, we want to share our support for Kathleen Lorenz, to be re-elected to Normal Town Council.
Kathleen walks the talk when she says she is engaged in the community and accessible to businesses and residents. Whether it's a First Friday in Downtown Bloomington, or a Music on the Circle event in Uptown Normal, you will find Kathleen there. Kathleen will be talking to residents, visiting business owners, and being present and supportive of our entire community.
Kathleen’s candidacy was recently endorsed by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce PAC, and we think she is very deserving of this endorsement. We want to add our personal endorsement, as two local business owners, to re-elect Kathleen Lorenz for Normal Town Council, for a strong and vibrant community.
The Bloomington City Council is facing a push for greater density in our neighborhoods. While the national trend has been to eliminate single-family zoning and create greater diversity, our local leaders have focused on our already diverse central city.
Last year, for example, the Economic and Community Development Department requested a Special Use Permit for a rooming house in the Near East Side. The petition included a variance that allowed eight parking spaces on a corner lot, thereby eliminating screening. After the permit was approved, neighbors discovered that the Code required only two parking spaces, so there was no need to foster a bare building surrounded by gravel.
If city leaders intended to promote infill as an attractive addition to central city neighborhoods, they certainly failed in this case. Moreover, how much development can the present infrastructure handle? With less landscaping and more hard ground, won’t we see more flooding in the future?
It is disturbing that one candidate for council has expressed an interest in further changing zoning laws to encourage more development by absentee owners and ignore those living in the neighborhoods.
I hope that Jordan Baker will become a knowledgeable and thoughtful representative for Ward 6.
Andy Byars represents the next generation of strong leadership in the Town of Normal.
After graduating from Illinois State University in 2018 and falling in love with the community, Andy has made Normal his permanent home. Andy finds the community exciting and wants to help ensure Normal continues to grow and move forward. Andy is a positive, energetic, and skilled candidate who is dedicated to serving the community.
I ask for your vote for Andy Byars, Normal Town Council, on or before April 4.
Oh, don’t we wish the Unit 5 tax referendum was just about the children. But this is really about responsible governance. The district is asking residents to increase the education fund tax rate to 3.6 from 2.72 per one hundred of assessed value, a 32% increase that will surpass every surrounding district save one.
This core increase is hidden in the overall tax discussion because building bonds from 15 years ago will finally be paid off. The Unit 5 board wants to capture permanently tax revenue that was originally temporary. The issue was democratically decided last November when the residents voted against this large increase.
Were this met with resolve to work harder for the community and the children served, perhaps the board might have found a more reasonable increase to settle on. Perhaps they would have made additional cuts to administrative staffing or planned for future consolidation of facilities. Or perhaps they would have reviewed optional curriculum or services for pruning, preserving and promoting essential academics and activities, in an effort to reduce the structural deficit created by compounding factors, years in the making. Perhaps they would have done the work they were elected to do.
Instead, in a cynical campaign held during an off-cycle election, the Unit 5 board made no additional effort to control costs and reduce the tax assessment previously defeated. A mere six months later, the board refuses the will of the voters and is demanding that residents pay exactly what they command or they will punish the children.
I do not belittle the difficulty in balancing quality of education versus the community’s ability to support that endeavor. I would simply argue that the community asked this board to do better. It did not. Vote no again. Make the Unit 5 board do the work.
This is in response to "Despite scare tactics, vote no" (March 24). I am under the concept that children are a part of our society here in Normal, or any other place except maybe Florida or parts of Arizona.
Are they the "few," so we should not support them? Also, as those children become adults, they should no longer live in the community they grew up in? The more informed they are, they will then be able to voice their opinion. They will need to be able to read and write.
Regarding private schools, you listed a few, the parents who do pay taxes in this community, have chosen to send their children to a private school, for whatever reason they think are still required to pay the taxes, only persons with electric vehicles no longer are required to pay gas taxes.
Your argument failed to show proof that those on the school board, which you are not a part of and I would guess that you have not attended any of the school board meetings, have decided that amendment is needed to show support for the children of this community. Speaking of scare tactics, you are doing your best to add to the voices of "no," a common refrain from community members of this town, by the way a town not a village. I rest my case.
I am honored to be supporting Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars in the upcoming election for the Normal Town Council.
They each have played an important role for the Town as well as for our whole community. Much of Kathleen’s work is helping people in workforce development, especially young students trying to get a good start in education. Karyn brings her financial skills to the council table quite often, explaining why some plan is good for our future. Andy understand the energy needs of the future and works with many local governments to prepare them.
Those are the kinds of people I want representing me as Normal moves swiftly in growth and development. Please join me in voting for Kathleen, Karyn, and Andy, the top three on the ballot, on April 4.
Even though my children are now graduated from Unit 5, I find myself concerned for not only our future students but the future of our community as well.
The additional programs Unit 5 offered were invaluable in supporting my children to engage in their education. The large student body can leave many students feeling overwhelmed and anxious. An art class or an extra-curricular group can support students to feel like they belong.
When students feel like they belong, they engage more and become a stronger learner. They develop a desire and skills to keep trying when the work is more challenging. Having different outlets for creativity allows students to try things they may not have tried otherwise.
Experts recommend we help students find what they are interested in and then develop vocational skills to support that interest. It is also well-researched that students need information given to them in a variety of ways. They also need a variety of ways to express that knowledge. The opportunities to offer curricular and extra curricular recommendations will be limited or removed altogether as monies are cut to important programs in the school.
All of us want the best for our students so they can become the best versions of themselves which in turn creates a better society. Look at the facts and reassure yourself that this is the right choice. Vote Yes for Unit 5 student success.
I do not like to pay taxes any more than the next person; but I am persuaded that taxes are necessary in order to pay for services which we all consider necessary in our community.
The education of our children is one of those essential services. The cute little 5-year old children who live in our neighborhoods will go marching off to begin their formal education in August. And they will need a first-class education to attain their full potential.
Within 15 years they will be young adults who are capable of supporting themselves, who will become employed and establish families of their own and who will begin contributing to our community. They will become firefighters, medical workers, accountants, farmers, secretaries, engineers, athletes and all of the other careers which will be needed to support our community.
Many of our kindergarten children will live well into 2100, the start of the twenty-second century. We can not comprehend the knowledge and skills which will be required at that time, but we do know that today's well-educated students will be prepared for life in 2100 and beyond.
So please go out and vote yes on April 4 or before to provide our children in Unit District 5 with the education they will need to be successful.
I would like to give my full-throated endorsement to John Danenberger in his bid for Bloomington Ward 4 city council. John is a consummate neighbor and member of this community. He does more than anybody I know to bring people together in the name of civic-mindedness and public good.
My family and I have benefitted from his generosity and commitment to social unity, and I can think of no person who is better suited to fill this role with the best intentions for our neighborhoods, our businesses, and our momentum as a growing city.
John recognizes the value of our town and its residents and will work tirelessly to achieve growth for all. No games. No gimmicks. Just a good person with great values and vision.
I’m honored to call him a friend and just as honored to endorse and vote for him.
It was good to see a feature on what the Sugar Grove board plans to do after suddenly doing away with the staff, educational programs, and many educational materials at the Nature Center. Some of their statements, however, need to be addressed.
Board member Alexander remarked that other nature centers “serve to introduce people to nature who don’t have access to it” and Sugar Grove was thus “unusual.” This would imply a misunderstanding that nature centers only exist in urban and other areas that do not offer outdoor natural space.
It also contradicts the concern noted by board president Baird about lack of classroom space due to the “animals and exhibits” in the largest room. I find this surprising since there was another regularly used classroom area. If this was insufficient, I would think that any needed expansion could have been worked out with the Sugar Grove educators without dismantling most the Nature Center.
What is even more surprising is Baird typifying the exhibits in the main room as “personal passion projects’” instead of highly engaging educational exhibits and activities designed by knowledgeable nature educators. Visitors, especially children, need more than empty classroom space for effective nature education and personal engagement.
As a weekend host, I saw how children and others loved to view the live native reptiles and amphibians (how many of us would encounter these up close otherwise?), play with the realistic animal puppets, view the active bee hive, feel the various animal pelts and participate in the other various hands-on activities offered.
I also encountered people who regularly came to outdoor area who were extremely pleased whenever they found the educational Nature Center building open. Yes, Sugar Grove Nature Center was “unusual,” as one of the best Nature Centers in Illinois, which it no longer is.
While serving as state representative, I had the honor to represent the citizens of the Town of Normal as well as the Normal Town government. During that time I had the chance to work with two individuals running for Normal Town Council who are Kathleen Lorenz seeking re-election and Andy Byars running for the first time.
My work with Kathleen on various projects and I experienced her dedication to serve all of Normal, and Andy I worked with on my past campaigns and I had experienced his desire and work ethic to promote policy and service to the public. Working with candidates like Kathleen and Andy I know they want to be part of the solution for all challenges ahead for the Town of Normal and not part of the problem.
Service to the citizens of the Town of Normal is their priority for responsive services from the Town of Normal. Re-Elect Kathleen Lorenz and elect Andy Byars to serve all of Normal.
John Danenberger is an outstanding candidate to represent Ward 4 in the Bloomington City Council. John is energetic, prepared, and ready to take on projects to address and improve our lives in Bloomington.
I am fortunate enough to live in the same historic district that John and his family live in. John and his family are great neighbors who are involved in and often organize our multiple street activities. John knows how to get things done in our neighborhood and he will get things done as a member of the Bloomington city government.
Many have written to the editor about John's ability to work on issues such as the the Bloomington Public Library, the Coliseum and infrastructure. I have no doubts about John's abilities to appropriately handle these problems.
I would like to focus a bit on John's less talked-about attributes. John is an accomplished attorney at State Farm. Although he is employed full time at State Farm, he also engages in pro bono work through Prairie Legal Services, where he volunteers to represent indigent citizens weave their way through the court system.
Although John does not get paid for giving his valuable legal services, he helps to ensure that all people in McLean County have equal access to the court system regardless of their ability to pay. John is a strong advocate in court and he will be a strong advocate for Ward 4 and the residents of Bloomington.
As a community, we need the strong leadership and new ideas that John will bring to the Bloomington City Council. I urge you to cast your vote for John Danenberger in April.
Local elections matter. City council members aim to represent the community and advocate for — among other things — improved infrastructure, accessibility, revitalization, public libraries, and zoning requirements that serve the greater good. People who step up to serve are not easily cast into one-dimensional caricatures, but good candidates are responsive, respectful, and curious. They ask tough questions and engage in civil debate. John Danenberger does all of this. The best candidates also recognize the complexities inherent in representative leadership. They balance competing prioritizes and analyze problems with potential opportunities for growth. John does this uniquely well.
I have known John for many years and am impressed by his kindness, intelligence, and ability to bring people together. During the darkest days of COVID, John organized a neighborhood group that would routinely (and safely) walk the streets to ensure that residents were okay. He coordinated an annual neighborhood festival that continues to grow, and his service on the Planning Commission demonstrates his ability to understand municipal code, resident’s concerns, and economic development.
I have served for four years on Bloomington City Council and am proud that we have made clear, albeit incremental, progress on infrastructure and on public facilities. Taxes have not increased by 28% over the past four years, as some have recently claimed. Total expenditures have increased roughly 28% over that time, but total expenditures are not the same as taxes. Moreover, expenditures in the most recently proposed budget include capital projects ($12.8 million higher) which are being materially funded from ARPA and reserves. These proposed expenditures also include a $10 million investment in roads as we continue expedited improvements in sewer and stormwater systems.
John Danenberger will serve Ward 4 well by ensuring that these improvements continue in addition to investing in a better quality of life for all.
Elections have consequences and we have an important one on April 4. Bloomington Ward 4 has the opportunity to elect a retired highway engineering tech – Steven Nalefski – a gentleman residing with his family in the ward for 33 years.
Nearly 20 years ago, our good city went on a spending binge to spur downtown redevelopment – building a $40 million hockey arena that today has no hockey team and runs an annual deficit. Recently our City Council approved $750,000 to hire yet another consultant to tell them how to spend $25 to $30 million dollars to develop our downtown sector.
Downtown is doing rather well. It’s our government center with the law and justice center, county and city offices on the corner of Washington and East streets, with the private sector saving and occupying the historic State Farm building across the street. Another $25-$30 million for what?
Steven’s opponent stated that he would be willing for the city to go into the “red”, meaning debt, to accomplish downtown redevelopment according to his vision. Contrast that to Steven’s priority of fiscal responsibility while addressing the deteriorating infrastructure throughout our city, not just historic areas.
Police and fire protection is the sole responsibility of local government. The Bloomington Police Benevolent and Protective Association have strongly endorsed Steven to be the Ward 4 councilman.
Street construction, maintenance and repair are one of the main responsibilities of local government. Who better to sit on our council and the transportation committee than Steven Nalefski, who has on-the-job-experience in highway construction and testing?
Our federal and our state government are leading the way in overspending, often foolishly. Our good city is joining their parade.
Time for a Ward 4 committeeman with intellect, talent and expertise: -Steven Nalefski!
We need to keep Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith on the Normal Town Council and add Andy Byars from the Normal Planning Commission to complete the three open seats. As a member of the Heartland Community College Board, I appreciate the good working relationship Heartland has with the Town of Normal.
In their professional life and public work, each candidate is shaping ways to improve the quality of life in the whole community. As I look at the growth and vitality Normal is experiencing, it is due to the forward thinkers on the council of the Town of Normal and the professional staff. Let’s keep that momentum going with the Town. I encourage you to join me in voting on April 4 or earlier for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith, and Andy Byars.
In 1980 we left New York State for better jobs and better schools for our two children.
The quality of our jobs and the rating of the schools were at the top of our list. We chose Normal and the Unit 5 schools, and we have never looked elsewhere for a better situation.
Our two children excelled in Unit 5 because of its first-rate teachers. When they were admitted to colleges, Unit 5 was recognized for having excellent schools. We completely agree. Our daughter is an attorney in Texas, and our son is a Ph.D. environmental engineer in Seattle. Both have returned for class reunions, and both have maintained contacts with fellow class members.
Now we are challenge by a Unit 5 tax referendum. We have a fundamental choice to make: Should we support the Unit 5 referendum or not? The letters to the editor have been helpful, but there is one basic issue that overrides everything. That issue involves each of us making a judgment about the future.
Supporting the referendum will open the door to a better future by Unit 5’s proven excellence. Voting against will send a message that claims that educational benefits can result from less money. A negative vote is completely wrong.
Schools do not thrive on the wishes of a community that has turned its back on its most important characteristic – excellent schools. Schools thrive on support, be it financial, parental, and community. Involvement in schools makes the difference, whether it is substitute teaching, membership in a support group, or providing assistance to a teacher so students’ learning includes “real-world” experience.
Vote yes for the referendum. Do not let Unit 5, its staff, and its current and future students down.
I have known Kathleen Lorenz for seven years and have seen how she has worked to make this community a better place in which to live, work, learn and raise a family.
She engages with people in business, government, and the non-profit sectors. She is open to learning from her constituents as well as others in the cities and towns that surround Normal. She has used her prior experience on the town planning commission to full benefit as a town council member. Kathleen is effective in helping to lead the Town of Normal to meet its full potential.
Kathleen is a true asset to our community; a person who serves with respect and professionalism. I encourage you to vote for Kathleen Lorenz in the April 4 election.
The Unit 5 proposition raises the maximum tax rate for educational purposes by 32.35%. This does not mean taxes would increase by this amount but the board would be authorized by this proposition to raise taxes up to 32.35% at any time in the future without asking voters.
The proposition is a permanent increase in the maximum though there is only a short term need to pay off debt to eliminate the interest expense. Why not a temporary increase to address this need? I could support a temporary need but not a blank check so to speak for future wants without taxpayer approval.
More than half, 68.9%, of the Unit 5 budget is not “extendable for educational purposes.” The proposed cuts seem to be directed at the other 31% the direct educational expenses. This is rightly raising the concern of the community for the quality of the education provided. The board and Unit 5 management should look to reduce cost in the other 68.9% of the budget not related directly to education.
Total Unit 5 cost per student is 24.25% higher than Cornerstone Christian Academy currently and with approval of this proposition could be as much as 43% higher. The most recently approved budget is $16,501 per student and could increase $17,886 with proposition approval. Is this reasonable compared to $12,500 at Cornerstone? To be fair Cornerstone has no bus service or cafeteria service but doesn’t have the benefits of scale of a much larger Unit 5 system.
The differences between the two candidates are clear:
1. Steven Nalefski would analyze City spending proposals under the mantle of “is it fiscally responsible?” His opponent supports the City spending “into the red” to back his vision of downtown Bloomington.
2. The Bloomington Police Benevolent Association has endorsed Steven Nalefski, not his opponent. Public safety is the foundation of freedom and economic prosperity.
3. Steven Nalefski supports vital spending on infrastructure for streets, sidewalks, sewers and water safety throughout the city, not just selective areas that seem to be the focus of his opponent.
4. Steven understands the need to keep real estate and sales taxes low in order for families to prosper.
5. Steve has a calm demeanor and will listen and respond to Ward 4 residents’ concerns.
Please join me in voting for Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman on April 4.
I’ll start with the end in mind. Please join me in voting Yes for the Unit 5 Referendum, and for candidates Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams and Mark Adams, who support the referendum and have sound plans for Unit 5’s continued excellence.
Why? I served on the Unit 5 Board of Education for 17 years. I believed I was elected to represent the Unit 5 community’s desire for quality education for all students at a reasonable cost to the taxpayer. That is what the board sought to provide, with only a 10-cent increase in the education fund tax rate in the last 40 years, while building 3 ½ new buildings to accommodate a doubling of the student population over that period, and in spite of subsequent reductions in state funding and greatly slowed growth in overall property values (equalized assessed value).
Why? Because Unit 5’s graduates have become doctors, nurses, lawyers, educators, legislators, professional musicians, entrepreneurs, scientists, software engineers, tradesmen and women, ministers, military servicemen and women, and more – in short, people prepared to achieve personal excellence. To continue that legacy, Unit 5 needs to retain high quality educators and provide students with a solid foundation, elective courses and co-curricular programs that let them explore their interests, develop their talents, and build their social-emotional skills.
Why? Because right now Unit 5 citizens have a rare opportunity to increase the education fund rate and lower the overall Unit 5 tax rate, as it will be timed when the building bonds expire and end the need for high interest working cash bonds.
Please join me in voting yes for Unit 5 and yes for candidates Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams and Mark Adams. Support our students and save our quality schools by voting on or before April 4.
Mark Wylie is running for a four year term for Bloomington, Illinois District 87 School Board.
Mark was born in Bloomington. I have known Mark for over 60 years. He attended Washington Grade School, Bloomington Junior High and Bloomington High Schools. He is a structural engineer, graduating from the University of Illinois. He had a very successful 31 year career at Farnsworth & Wylie Engineers (now Farnsworth Group Inc) retiring in 2015.
Mark has six children all of whom attended District 87 schools. So Mark knows the district from his history there and from the inside having raised his children within it.
Mark has been on the District 87 School Board since 2015. He has been President of the Board for past two years and was instrumental in hiring the new Superintendent.
He is an Eagle Scout who has been very active in the WDBoyce Council of Boy Scouts of America where he is the immediate past president. He is currently the Troop Committee Chairman of both Boy Scout Troop 0903 and Girl Troop 9903. He has been very involved in the operation of Second Presbyterian Church as a ruling elder of the church. He is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Bloomington.
Mark is a leader. He is dedicated to service to the community. He champions the well being and growth of children. He is passionate about doing what is best for everyone in Bloomington and the region.
Based on my personal knowledge of him, I highly recommend Mark Wylie for election to the District 87 School Board.
The Sugar Grove Foundation Board continues to say the changes in staff and the changes in the Sugar Grove Nature Center are because of "a financial reckoning." I'm confused.
Then why did they sacrifice $50,000 of yearly foundation support over the use of a storage building; spend $8,000 on a decrepit trailer needing rehab to convert into office space; spend thousands on a new gate when there are three other easy access points; spend thousands on a new security system, locks and keys; spend thousands on a facilities space planner hire from St. Louis; sacrifice streams of income from SGNC memberships, donations, matching employee dollars, memorials and estate gifts because of the rash decisions to fire staff and gut the nature center?
Why alienate dozens of volunteers who happily donated thousands of hours to teach classes, lead hikes, host the nature center, clear trails, remove invasive species, provide mowing, engineering and building repairs? After all, donated hours equals thousands of dollars of free labor. The board recently advertised plans to fence the bird habitat, add a new direct entrance to the bird observation room (the original location of the planned "new staff office" space in October, and that's no rumor), create a butterfly sanctuary, hire one to one and a half new employees and on the list goes and all costing thousands of dollars.
So Sugar Grove Foundation Board, what is the real reason for firing four outstanding employees who had already put in place countless opportunities for connecting children, youth and adults with nature at a facility named Illinois Nature Center of the year in 2017?
With thousands of dollars of Board expenditures and thousands of dollars of proposed expenditures, it's doubtful the reasons for these profound Board decisions is "a financial reckoning."
This April 4, residents living within the boundaries of Unit 5 school district will have to decide whether or not to vote yes for the referendum.
My family and I are incredibly grateful for the education our children have received in Unit 5. They are thriving today and their accomplishments are simply too many to enumerate.
After several months of community conversation, it is becoming clear that both opponents and proponents of the referendum seem to agree that proposed cuts are not the optimal solution.
I have faith in the individuals who have both the training and experience to educate our young people. Having interacted with them for 20 years as a parent and higher education professional, I have seen how their dedication and genuine care has changed the lives of our students. They go above and beyond to show their care by choosing to have difficult community conversations about the future of education in our town, and face scrutiny with honesty and transparency. These educators are exemplifying sacrificial service to the youth of our community.
Finally, I would like to point out that our school systems are one of our community's greatest assets and as such, we should invest more in our strengths than divest from them. When businesses consider whether to locate in a community, the quality of schools is a factor. When workers consider whether to bring their careers to a community, they also consider, more than anyone, the quality of schools for their children. This is why I believe it is important for us to support this referendum, for the kids of today and those of tomorrow. A community with a superior educational system will always be a healthy community.
I don’t live, work or have children in school in U5, but having a healthy public education system is paramount to a healthy community. So why do I care? As a business owner in McLean County, I recognize the importance of this referendum and the impact it will have for our entire community.
We sought to purchase a home in D87 specifically for the band program at Bloomington High School. We are not unique in that sense. Others have chosen U5 for their own reasons. Many have invested in our community and by purchasing a home or opening a business within a certain district because of what it has to offer.
Stripping the students of the opportunities that U5 has been known for can only have a negative impact for our students and community. Property values, businesses that employ our family, friends and neighbors, crime rates, and unemployment rates will all negatively reflect that change.
If a child’s involvement in music, the arts, advanced and AP level classes, access to training for a trade, or athletics is part of their plan for acceptance to their post-high school education or beginning their career, I predict families seeking to sell their home to move to a district that aligns with their goals.
Voting yes to the referendum will ensure the entire education system at U5 is not turned on its head. Does some work need to be done to the budget for long-term sustainability, most likely. I think voting yes on 4/4 gives an opportunity for those core budgetary changes to happen with as little disruption to the students, faculty and community while those long-term solutions are implemented. Bloomington-Normal would remain a desirable place to live and raise and educate our families.
Normal has become one of the fastest growing and vibrant cities in Illinois. Our success is due to the strong, progressive vision and culture that has come to define us. New jobs are plentiful and good paying; the housing market is very strong. Our music and arts community grows and excels. With three institutions of higher learning and vital K-12 schools, we place high value on quality education. When I ask people who live here why they live here, the most often answer is, “It’s an easy place to live.” This is our Normal.
In my years as mayor, my mantra has been “You don’t just live in great places, you work to make places great.” I am so proud of all of those with whom I have served, all the citizens of this community who have volunteered tirelessly to make Normal the wonderful town that it is. Let’s continue to work to continue and build this vitality.
Every two years we have an opportunity to elect those who represent us in government and education. The choices in this current election couldn’t be further apart. There are those who believe in making Normal stronger, more welcoming, enticing to our youth to hold Normal as their lifelong community. There are others whose mantra is no. No to growth, schools, parks, jobs, quality of life. Their campaign is against decisions made 15 to 20 years ago. They hold no vision or plan for the future.
Vote your beliefs this April 4, the choice is an easy one. Join me in voting for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith, and Andy Byars for Normal Town Council; Alex Williams, Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle and Mark Adams for Unit 5 and a resounding YES for the Unit 5 referendum. Let’s continue to build a great place.
I write in support of unit5studentsfirst.com candidates Amee Jada, Brad Wurth, Dennis Frank and Mollie Emery in the upcoming school board election. These ordinary citizens have stepped up to oppose the out-of-control spending that led the current board to threaten to close Carlock and cut extra curricular activities across the district.
I don’t see a way out of the current fiscal crisis but to pass the referendum I voted against in November 2022. But I want to see new leadership on the board, not more of the same people who led us into this crisis in the first place. Join me and vote for Aimee, Brad, Dennis, and Mollie.
I write this as a lifelong resident of Bloomington-Normal and as the director of a local nonprofit that provides children and families with transformative learning through the visual arts.
Unit 5 does not relish in its recommendations to close a school, cut curriculum budgets, eliminate extracurriculars, and increase class sizes to an untenable threshold. However, there is no mandate (how could there be?) to provide opportunities for transformative learning beyond the instructional requirements when there are no funds to do so.
To that point, we have never needed a mandate to invest in art, music, athletics, or clubs because the precedent – and the resources – were there. Education in all its facets is the fabric of BN and our being. After all, we educate the educators who gladly learn and teach. If the lack of these educational opportunities for our students in our schools risks rending the fabric of our very identity as a community, what is to be done?
We have a robust network of nonprofits, social services, and education-minded entities dedicated to scaffolding the growth and edification of our young learners. However, these efforts and initiatives – no matter how altruistic – exist within an ecosystem predicated on the instruction and exposure our young people receive in school. To shoulder the full responsibility of reaching every student within a geographically vast and diverse district is not something that the informal education sector can take on easily, and certainly not in its entirety. Not for want of wanting or trying, but for the same reason Unit 5 finds itself where it is today – for lack of money.
A vote yes for Unit 5 is not just a vote for sustainable school funding, but also a vote for education outside the classroom and the future of our communities.
I grew up with Unit 5 pride. I attended private school and begged my parents to send me to Unit 5 schools. Once enrolled, Unit 5 is where I flourished as a child. I had more opportunities that were not available to me otherwise. I was involved with clubs, activities, sports and music.
Today, working in a junior high, I have the privilege of watching young students explore and discover their passions. Unit 5 provides so much more than an excellent education. Unit 5 produces students who become strong community members and strong individuals that will thrive in society.
As a veteran teacher of nearly 30 years, all in Unit 5 schools, Unit 5 does put children first and strives to educate the whole child. Each child needs to have the opportunity to find their passion so that they may be successful in life. I urge you to take action and vote yes for Unit 5 schools. Keep the strong tradition of pride and excellence alive.
I wasn’t always an active supporter of public education. I spent nine years in private schools, and I thought my own children might go that route. When we moved to Bloomington, we had Fox Creek Elementary in our own backyard and decided to try it out for kindergarten. I volunteered there on a weekly basis.
I saw the love and nurturing skill from those teachers, and how they constantly put the students first. I later participated in Unit 5’s Citizen’s Advisory Council for three years where I was introduced to the wider resources and concerns of the district. These experiences helped build my support for Unit 5 and in public education. Eventually, all three of our children attended Unit 5 schools through high school.
Our kids are music kids. The oldest two have pursued and won some of the most prestigious regional and state recognitions. But they started as ordinary kids without skills. My husband and I are not musicians. Highly qualified music teachers from Fox Creek, Parkside, and Normal West saw potential in our kids and they used their knowledge, energy, and time to cultivate talented musicians — I could not have done that.
Teachers are the vital link in public education. They put students first, and that has been my experience with Unit 5. Without them, our kids would not have been able to turn their interests into something extraordinary.
I’m voting yes for Unit 5 because I want my neighbors’ kids to have the same access to the clubs, sports and music that our kids have enjoyed. Let’s send them into buildings with teachers who feel supported in a thriving environment with the needed resources. If we take care of our teachers, they can devote themselves to the students. Please vote yes for Unit 5 on April 4th.
I voted No on the first go-around with the Unit 5 referendum because I couldn't understand how a prosperous community, with increasing property values, and declining student enrollment could need more money. It appeared that it must be mismanagement. However, whether it is or not, I do not want to see the students be neglected.
So I have what I feel is the perfect solution. Vote yes on the referendum, but also vote for a change in the school board. Candidates Frank and Emery especially impressed me as thoughtful, intelligent and creative people. They think they can balance the budget with no additional money, but if increased monies leave a surplus, I feel confident they will handle it wisely.
Since my taxes will not increase with a yes vote, I am happy to see the money that has been spent on bricks and mortar, now being allocated to students and teachers.
