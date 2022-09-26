Unit 5 referendum supporters launch committee

NORMAL — An independent committee has formed to encourage support for the McLean County Unit 5 tax referendum in November's election.

The ballot measure is being proposed as a way to address the structural deficit in the district's education fund, with the gap having been covered in the short term by working cash bonds. The referendum asks to raise the district's education fund tax rate maximum from $2.72 to $3.60 per $100 equalized assessed value.

The group, calling itself Yes For Unit 5, announced its formation Monday. It is led by a steering committee of chairperson R.C. McBride, treasurer Patrick Mainieri, Neil Finlen, Ben Matthews, Mata Mickens-Baker, Tony Penn and Janessa Williams.

The push for a referendum comes after the district this year reduced programs and staff to cover part of the deficit, which officials say was caused by a combination of limited state funding, unfunded mandates and rising expenses over time. The budget for this year included a nearly $12 million cash transfer to cover the gap.

Cost-saving measures already undertaken by the school board include the elimination of 36 teaching positions through attrition and transfers, ending the eighth grade foreign language program and cutting two administrative positions. The board decided to keep the fifth grade band program after hearing from almost 70 members of the public at a seven-hour meeting in March.

School district employees and officials cannot advocate either way on the referendum, but can provide information. Informational sessions are planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Normal West High School, 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Normal Community High School and 6 p.m. Oct. 25 online.

District officials say they have created a plan that would delay implementing the increased education fund until some debt is retired, ultimately allowing the education fund to be increased without increasing the total tax rate. The plan would lead to a lower tax rate starting in 2026, advocates say.

“The referendum will benefit kids, giving them the opportunities and support they need to achieve personal excellence," Mainieri said in a statement. "The referendum will benefit teachers, empowering them to innovate and collaborate. And the referendum will benefit taxpayers, raising home values while lowering taxes.”

The election is Nov. 8 with early voting opening on Thursday.