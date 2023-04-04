NORMAL — It took two tries, but voters have approved a referendum allowing McLean County Unit 5 to increase the tax rate for its education fund.

Unofficial results Tuesday night showed the referendum passing by around 59% to 41%, though there are still mail-in ballots which have not yet been returned. The results showed 12,614 votes for the referendum and 8,659 votes against it.

"I'm so happy for our students, that's really what it's about," said Superintendent Kristen Weikle.

The referendum was a repeat of one on the November ballot, when it was defeated 54% to 46%. It asked voters to raise the maximum allowed tax rate for the education fund, one of the district's roughly 10 funds, from $2.72 per $100 equalized assessed value to $3.60 per $100 EAV.

District officials said they plan to wait to raise the education fund rate until taxes payable in 2025. At that time, around $0.89 of the rate will come off because the related debt will have been repaid, allowing the district to raise the education fund rate without significantly affecting the overall tax rate. The overall rate was expected to fall farther in subsequent years.

Opponents pointed to voters' previous rejection of the measure in November and argued against a permanent tax increase, rather than a temporary increase related to bonds.

With the referendum approved, cuts made earlier this year are expected to be reversed, pending board approval. Those included eliminating all field trips, freshman sports and all extracurriculars in junior high schools. The fifth grade band program, which was almost cut in 2022 but kept after more than 60 people spoke in favor of keeping it during a school board meeting, had also been cut.

District officials had also begun discussing further cuts in future school years, including the possibility of closing a school.

Board President Barry Hitchins, in a statement Tuesday evening, said a special meeting had been called for April 11 for the board to take action to "continue to provide the services it currently provides to our students."

Weikle said she expects the board will reverse the prior cuts at the meeting.

Hitchins thanked union members, the Yes for Unit 5 committee, Unit 5 staff and the community who had supported the effort. Weikle too said she was grateful for the community which had supported the referendum.

In a statement, the Yes for Unit 5 committee thanked those who worked ont he campaign.

"As a group, Yes For Unit 5 is thrilled voters have made a commitment to support our students and save our schools. Today's victory is one we can all share, regardless of background or political persuasion," the committee said.

Weikle said she felt that this time, the district had done a better job explaining some of the aspects of the referendum and plan with the tax rate and had continued to engage with the community.

