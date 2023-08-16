NORMAL — A $16 million infusion of working cash revenue will be required to shore up education and trasportation fund deficits in McLean County Unit 5's tentative budget for the current fiscal year.

During Wednesday's school board meeting, the district's finance officials highlighted additional revenues and expenses this fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2024.

Roughly $135 million in expenditures are anticipated for the education fund, which is the main operating fund of the district that covers expenses such as teacher salaries. An $11.2 million working cash transfer to the fund was required to keep it balanced, they said.

Expenditures in the education fund were about $125 million last fiscal year.

Tommy Hoerr, director of financial services for Unit 5, said the district had anticipated a 6% increase in equalized assessed value, the district's property tax base, for the 2023 levy, which covers taxes paid in calendar 2024. However, the growth will be closer to 9%, which would amount to an 8% increase in local property tax revenue.

"That jump from 6 to 9% is around $1.1 million for the education fund so that definitely goes a long way to helping out that fund," Hoerr said.

Unit 5 Chief Financial Office Marty Hickman said individual school budgets increased by about 9% in the education fund, which is the first significant increase in expenditures in the last 10 years.

"Coming out of last year was not the first year that we had heard we were struggling to be able to do the things in the buildings that (staff) need to do, but we weren't really in a situation where we could increase," Hickman said.

Although a referendum in the spring granted Unit 5 the ability to levy property taxes at a higher rate for its education fund, district officials maintained their commitment not to do so until their bond debt is paid down.

"That rate is not going to be increased for levy year 2023, our current year, and so the tax rate will remain the same," Hickman said. "So there will be no impact to our budget for this fiscal year."

Another $5.15 million in working cash funds will be transferred to the transportation fund for operations and purchase of a school bus that is expected to be delivered this year.

However, the transportation fund still is expected to end the fiscal year at a roughly $1 million deficit.

The budget also assumes all staff positions will be filled for the entire year.

Salaries and benefits also have been adjusted to include new four-year contracts with the Unit 5 Education Association and the Unit 5 Support Professionals Association that were approved in July.

The annual base salary for UFEA members would be around $40,000 this year and would grow to about $42,600 by the end of the contract.

Paraprofessionals represented in the UFSPA contract would start at a base hourly rate of $18 an hour this year and $19.48 an hour by the 2026-27 year.

Hickman said the district's operations and maintenance budget is estimated to come out balanced, which it normally is each year.

"We will say because of that additional revenue from EAV growth, we have built in some extra funds for (Unit 5 Director of Operations Joe Adelman) and his group that should be there for any kind of capital replacement," Hickman said.

A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection at the Unit 5 District office, 1809 W. Hovey Ave., Normal, after Friday. To arrange to see the budget, call 309-557-4000.

