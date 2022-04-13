Unit 5 plans more meetings on deficit, district's future in Normal

NORMAL —The McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education continued to hear feedback about its deficit reduction plan Wednesday, and the district also has scheduled three initial community meetings for further discussion about the district’s future.

The board voted in March to cut 36 teacher positions, including 18 at the elementary level. All but two of the cuts are being done with transfers and regular attrition.

The board also cut two administrative positions and the eighth-grade foreign language program.

Three teachers from Colene Hoose Elementary School and one parent spoke at the meeting during public comment. Third-grade teachers Maggie Nelson, Lori Ellison and Becky Reeves all asked the board to reconsider cutting one of the third-grade classrooms.

“The year directly following three pandemic school years is not the time to increase class sizes,” Nelson said.

Board President Amy Roser responded to the public comments in her remarks at the end of the meeting.

“We recognize that the cuts that we’ve had to make is a difficult path. We’re in a difficult position. A $13 million deficit is a lot,” she said.

The district has scheduled three community engagement sessions over the next month to discuss the district’s future, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said in her report. More may be scheduled once the first three are held.

The sessions are scheduled for:

April 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Normal West High School

April 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Kingsley Junior High School

April 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., online

Those who want to participate in the last session will need to register in advance.

Year-end events are happening across the district as well. The tentative last day of school is May 26, with the board expected to set an official date at a later meeting, Weikle said.

The Unit Five Educational Foundation has set its first ever 5K run/walk for May 1. A link to register is available from the calendar on the Unit 5 website: www.unit5.org.

Also on Wednesday night the board approved a contract to lease two modular classroom buildings at Normal Community High School. The lease is for four years at a rate of $32,100 a year per building, totaling $256,800 over the four years. Each temporary building has two classrooms. The money will come out of the lease levy.

The board also extended the lease on the temporary classroom building at Towanda Elementary School by a year for $17,000.

The plan is to break ground as early as next week to start getting foundations put in for the structures, Executive Director of Operations Joe Adelman said. With that schedule there should be no problem getting the temporary buildings ready by the start of next school year.

The portables are being placed behind the school, between the building and the athletic fields.

The temporary buildings will address a need for interior classroom space for programs for students with specific needs who will be starting at NCHS next year. Those students will not be in the new buildings, which will be used for other classes like PE and others that had been using random available classrooms, said NCHS Associate Principal Nikki Maurer.

The district may need to have talks soon about facilities needs and population trends, Weikle said. That could be included at the community engagement sessions later this month.

“We are frankly just running out of space at Normal Community,” she said.

