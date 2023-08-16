BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Unit 5 parent Heather Masley has had to prepare her children for the first of day of school for the last 20 years.

Although two of her children have graduated, she has two more kids excited about entering second grade and kindergarten at Northpoint Elementary School.

"My youngest is most excited about playing with friends," Masley said Wednesday morning. "Through COVID, he didn't get to play with hardly anybody because everybody was on lockdown and he had some medical issues, so he's excited about making friends and playing and having fun."

Several other parents shared their relief about the preparations Northpoint has made to ensure a smooth transition into the start of Unit 5's 2023-24 school year. Wednesday also marked the first day back for a number of other Central Illinois schools, including those in Clinton, Lincoln, Pontiac, Eureka, Roanoke and Tremont. Bloomington District 87 students return to class on Friday.

Matt Harr, principal of Northpoint Elementary School for the last 12 years, said his school has an enrollment of about 500 students. This includes about 100 incoming kindergartners and new students from outside the district.

To make families feel welcome, Harr said, the school hosted an open house Tuesday so students could see their classrooms and drop off their supplies, which helps to reduce the anxiety of the first day back.

"Everybody gets a little nervous and so we have found that that really is helpful," Harr said.

Northpoint teaching staff also meet with kindergarten students ahead of the school year, and curriculum nights are scheduled for every grade level, he added.

Masley said Northpoint has made it very easy to get her kids ready for the new year.

"They gave us a lot of detailed information and had intro nights where we could come in and meet the teachers and figure out supplies and kind of what the school year is going to look like," Masley said.

Kelly Leese said two of her children are entering first and fourth grade at Northpoint and her other two children attend Kingsley Junior High School.

Although she has been preparing her kids for the first day of school for the last eight years, this was the first year she ordered school supply kits instead going out shopping to help ease the stress of the new year.

Leese also praised Northpoint's outdoor classroom areas, which are a new feature this year so long as weather permits.

Over the summer, custodian John Puckett said the school's floors were either scrubbed or stripped and then rewaxed; light fixtures and walls were dusted; and ceilings were brushed. Maintenance workers also worked on the heating and cooling systems since there isn't much air that flows through the school all summer.

"You just adapt and overcome," Puckett said.

Harr commended all of the staff members who make Northpoint's first day of school as seamless as possible.

"There's a lot of work that goes into getting the school ready and getting our classroom ready, and they do an amazing job," Harr said. "I'm so proud, but at the same time, we get our energy from the kids."

FIRST-DAY PHOTOS We'd love to see your kids' first-day-of-school photos. Visit bit.ly/pantagraphschoolpics to share them with us!

10 plant-based, kid-friendly snacks for back-to-school season An easy way to approach plant-based, kid-friendly snacks Easy chia pudding All-fruit bars Thumbprint cookies Berry pop tart Crispy treats Nut-free, no-bake energy balls Crispy roasted chickpeas Vegan protein mango bread Broccoli-cauliflower veggie tots Sweet and spicy tortilla chips