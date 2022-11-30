 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Unit 5 paraprofessional nominated for national award

  • 0
Unit 5 district office (copy)

A McLean County Unit 5 paraprofessional, Susan Naber, has been nominated by the governor for the national RISE award from the U.S. Department of Education. 

 Connor Wood

NORMAL — The state has nominated a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center for a national award.

Susan Naber is one of two Illinois nominees for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees award from the U.S. Department of Education. The Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. J.B. Pritzker nominated Naber for the award, along with New Trier High School security staff member Johnyell Owens.

Normal playground updated to provide greater accessibility

The RISE award honors paraprofessionals, technicians, and staff in clerical, administrative services, transportation, food and nutrition, custodial and maintenance, security, health and student services and skilled trades, an ISBE press release said.

The Illinois nominees are chosen from the Those Who Excel awardees. Nominations for the state's Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year awards close Dec. 9. 

Naber has worked at Brigham for nine years in special education classrooms, the release said. Beyond her hours in the classroom, she also works with students and their families outside of school hours, such as enrichment exercises during the pandemic and being an ambassador to families new to Brigham, the release said. 

New ISU grad programs to equip students for health, marketing careers

"From providing gymnastics lessons and socially distant enrichment programs to advancing equity and sponsoring identity-based clubs, Mrs. Naber and Mr. Owens have risen to the occasion—supporting students at every turn, no matter the challenges," Pritzker said in the release. "To Mrs. Naber and Mr. Owens: congratulations on this extraordinary achievement. You’ve made Illinois proud.”

The awardee is selected by the Secretary of Education from those nominated nationwide. The announcement is expected in the spring. 

See the reopening of Carden Park playground in Normal.
Friends, family, apple pie: What LeRoy Elementary first graders are thankful for

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to know about the Unit 5 referendum

What to know about the Unit 5 referendum

Proponents of Unit 5's referendum say the plan will make better use of district resources, but opponents want the district to make more cuts before asking to increase maximum rates. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia shirks nuclear meeting with U.S.; announces expanded nuclear arms program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News