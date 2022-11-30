Unit 5 paraprofessional nominated for national award

NORMAL — The state has nominated a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center for a national award.

Susan Naber is one of two Illinois nominees for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees award from the U.S. Department of Education. The Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. J.B. Pritzker nominated Naber for the award, along with New Trier High School security staff member Johnyell Owens.

The RISE award honors paraprofessionals, technicians, and staff in clerical, administrative services, transportation, food and nutrition, custodial and maintenance, security, health and student services and skilled trades, an ISBE press release said.

The Illinois nominees are chosen from the Those Who Excel awardees. Nominations for the state's Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year awards close Dec. 9.

Naber has worked at Brigham for nine years in special education classrooms, the release said. Beyond her hours in the classroom, she also works with students and their families outside of school hours, such as enrichment exercises during the pandemic and being an ambassador to families new to Brigham, the release said.

"From providing gymnastics lessons and socially distant enrichment programs to advancing equity and sponsoring identity-based clubs, Mrs. Naber and Mr. Owens have risen to the occasion—supporting students at every turn, no matter the challenges," Pritzker said in the release. "To Mrs. Naber and Mr. Owens: congratulations on this extraordinary achievement. You’ve made Illinois proud.”

The awardee is selected by the Secretary of Education from those nominated nationwide. The announcement is expected in the spring.