Unit 5 paraprofessional nominated for national award

NORMAL — The state has nominated a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center for a national award.
Susan Naber is one of two Illinois nominees for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees award from the U.S. Department of Education. The Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. J.B. Pritzker nominated Naber for the award, along with New Trier High School security staff member Johnyell Owens.
The RISE award honors paraprofessionals, technicians, and staff in clerical, administrative services, transportation, food and nutrition, custodial and maintenance, security, health and student services and skilled trades, an ISBE press release said.
The Illinois nominees are chosen from the Those Who Excel awardees. Nominations for the state's Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year awards close Dec. 9.
Naber has worked at Brigham for nine years in special education classrooms, the release said. Beyond her hours in the classroom, she also works with students and their families outside of school hours, such as enrichment exercises during the pandemic and being an ambassador to families new to Brigham, the release said.
"From providing gymnastics lessons and socially distant enrichment programs to advancing equity and sponsoring identity-based clubs, Mrs. Naber and Mr. Owens have risen to the occasion—supporting students at every turn, no matter the challenges," Pritzker said in the release. "To Mrs. Naber and Mr. Owens: congratulations on this extraordinary achievement. You’ve made Illinois proud.”
The awardee is selected by the Secretary of Education from those nominated nationwide. The announcement is expected in the spring.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,000
Great opportunity. Become only the second owner of this quality, custom-built all brick two-story home in the Fleetwood Subdivision. The first floor offers a grand living room with fireplace, den with custom walnut paneling harvested from walnut trees originally on the properties, dining room with crown moulding trim, kitchen and dinette. The highlight of the first floor is the show-stopping massive sunroom (13 by 44) with large windows and a sunny southern exposure. This will be the GO TO room for all special events (birthday's and wedding receptions). This area is serviced by separate HVAC system. The second floor includes four oversized bedrooms including 3/4 primary bath suite and an additional full bath servicing the other three bedrooms. The space continues a fully finished basement completes this house. The basement includes a 2nd kitchen, dinette and family room with fireplace, bathroom and flex room. The house is situated on large rectangle lot with irrigation system and fenced backyard. Full size patio adjacent to sunroom. 2nd floor bedrooms have oak hardwood flooring under carpet Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade and call Fleetwood your next home.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $344,900
Gorgeous home in one of the most sought-after Subdivisions (Oakridge) with Subdivision pool, clubhouse and tennis/pickleball courts. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with covered front porch, sunroom, deck, Custom kitchen with quartz tops, breakfast bar, tiled backsplash, and SS appliances, remodeled baths, huge master with trayed ceiling, 3 closets, jetted garden tub, and his and her vanities, 3 car garage! Huge family room with gas fireplace and built ins. Two story entry, reading room with french doors, large open kitchen leads to inviting sunroom with cathedral ceilings with heat and A/C. Enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch, sunroom or large deck! Main floor laundry and 3 car garage. Big bedrooms and large full basement with bath rough in. awesome landscaping give privacy in back yard! Subdivision gazebo available to reserve for parties and events and enjoy the large pool in the warm summer days!
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $449,900
DOUBLE-lot on .46 acres with *NEW* 2019 fence installed along w/ professional regrading and landscaping that backs up to pond in Heyworth!!! Updated, open-floor plan home w/ 3 car and *NEW* 2019 heater added to garage! This beautiful traditional two-story home in the new and coveted Prairie Meadow Subdivision is great for entertaining with a front patio, backyard patio and humongous backyard to enjoy all activities! Hardwood floors throughout main floor! Open family room features natural light throughout, eat-in kitchen area, and access to backyard. Kitchen boasts a great size pantry with optimal storage, large butcher block island w/ seating, double over, along with ALL stainless-steel appliances w/ updated backsplash! Separate dining room for those special family meals along with a spacious main floor office or flex room w/ French doors. Upstairs you will find an elegant master suite featuring separate his and her closets, custom tile, oversized garden tub along with *NEW* 22 glass shower door! Laundry is a breeze in this home w/ a great size second floor laundry that accommodates plenty of cabinetry storage along w/ 2 additional bedrooms up. Basement is finished with 9 ft ceilings w/ egress windows, another family room down, an additional bedroom in the basement w/ full bath and storage!! *NEW* 2021 built-in storage in the basement added. *NEW* 2021 storage in garage and pull-down attic added. Make this home yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $450,000
Wow! Amazing ranch on a beautiful lot in Beecher Trails. This home has it all...FOUR car garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including owner's suite with stylish bath. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island. The huge basement has daylight windows adding tons of natural light and a great open feel. It could be finished to your liking and would provide lots of extra living space. There is an amazing covered porch off the back that overlooks the beautiful backyard with no direct neighbors behind. All modern finishes and efficient building quality!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $784,900
This unique, custom, contemporary ranch in coveted Silver Oak Estates is now complete!!! Be in your NEW home for the holidays! From the grand, clean lined windows, large open concept kitchen/dining/great room with 10' ceilings to the 55" custom designed linear fireplace, this home is one of a kind. The walnut kitchen island with waterfall quartz countertop will be a great place to entertain and designed to be extra stunning with custom walnut floating shelves, black SS appliances and a butlers pantry with sink to keep a clean and uncluttered look to your living space. When you're ready to relax head to the primary suite that includes a walk-in closet spacious enough for the best of shoppers, one of a kind 6'x8' zero entry shower with a rain head, hand held shower head and a beautiful hand made teak bench plus a large double vanity for all your storage needs. Fantastic finished basement with all of the details including 9' ceiling, wet bar and defined entertainment space plus a comfortable office space. Enjoy time outside with family and friends on one of the largest new construction lots available in town. You will find a comfortable 12'x8' covered porch and for now, and open view with no homes behind you. All of these details are not just for show. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills. Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and thoughtful construction throughout this extraordinary custom home. There are so many other details than we are able to list here. Second slightly smaller similar plan coming on market soon (next door). Make this your home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $875,000
Stunning waterfront brick ranch, featuring a walkout basement and large covered back deck capture the serenity of this property. Sprawling kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinets, dual islands, beautiful pendant lighting and arched doorways make this room an entertainers dream. Lovely hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces make this large home extra cozy.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,500,000
Luxury living on the quiet cul-de-sac street of Country Club Place. This private gated estate (just shy of 7,000 sq ft) has been completely renovated, with the most recent addition designed by Russel Francois. This rare 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property showcases two main level primary suites, 4 fireplaces, beautiful windows that bring in bright natural light, and soaring ceilings. The home radiates sophistication and class, and is made for entertaining. The open kitchen and hearth room have custom maple burl wood finishes, making the large space warm and inviting. The formal living room and oversized dining room are surrounded by windows and an elegant fireplace. The two story grand family room is beautifully designed with custom wood working, built ins, and the finest craftsmanship from the ceiling to floor. The main level trophy room is elegantly finished in mahogany wood, with a state of the art custom bar, and gorgeous glass doors that allow the space to be opened to the grand family room. The second story features 2 additional large bedrooms and a conjoining full bathroom. Finished lower level features a wine cellar (which can hold roughly 400 bottles), a cozy family room, and separate workout room and full bathroom. The large private property has a two car attached garage (which has a travertine tile floor) and an additional 5 car detached garage. The granite tiled outdoor patio and built in grilling station overlook the completely private tree lined property and custom fountain. For a complete list of additional features and property highlights, please visit the associated documents. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The property can be sold mostly furnished.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,025,000
MAJESTIC LUX FORTRESS! Set in the highly sought-after Tri-Valley School District, this palatial solid brick and limestone wrapped 5 bedroom is an indulgence of PRIVACY and RESPITE. A dense timbered lot envelops the yard and sets the scene of this Charlie Knapp custom built SMART residence. Control4 & Ecobee controls your lighting, music, tv/video, security cameras, heating and air conditioning effortlessly via your cell phone or separate control pads in the house. Even while you are away on vacation or just in town you can manage all aspects of the house without concern. It highlights a high end, culinary experience in your own kitchen that includes Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. It has a 48" range, 48" glass front refrigerator, 2.5 ovens, warming drawer, double sinks (each with disposal), all beneath a stunning tin ceiling and encased in custom cabinetry. The luxurious FIRST FLOOR MASTER WING, includes its own French door foyer, two French door walk in closets, a gilded double tray ceiling, private exit to aggregate balcony and a French door en-suite. The en suite has sweeping granite countertops, a soaring two story turret, an Aquatic jetted tub, a Grohe spa-like shower equipped with rain head, in wall jets, an additional shower spray and vertical windows that spill light into the room keeping it lit all day long. The 2 story granite floored living room has unobstructed tree lined views from the expansive windows that require no additional lighting during the day. The south facing extra wide balcony coaxes coffee drinkers out to relax and rest awhile before starting their day. The second story includes:2 generous sized bedrooms with granite topped en-suites, a massive extra bedroom (possible other office/rec/bonus area), a rich well laid out office with a second story birds eye view of the north facing formal landscaping (includes a wireless built in phone charger). The walkout includes a private theater, family room (has enough space for pool tables or any other gaming furniture), well-appointed bar covered in the luxurious semi-precious stone - Blue and Gold Flash Labradorite, a mirrored clad exercise room with a view that inspires activity, a unique wine cellar and yet another master bedroom ensuite with granite counters (could serve as an in-law suite) and a separate exit to the outdoor patio completes the inside of the home. The dual entrance aggregate drive showcases the yard filled of mature flowering trees and shrubs splashing color across the seasons (Maple, Crabapple, Red Bud, Burning Bush, Hydrangea, Rhododendron, Roses etc.). It has a professional formal landscape adorned with perennials that extend a riot of color all year long (Stella De Oro Daylilies, Brown-Eyed Susans, Astilbe, Lavendar & Sedum, etc). Lastly, it utilizes a whole house and yard filtration system with reverse osmosis drinking water and an 8 zone irrigation system, plus 2 year old home generator. Be sure to view the amazing virtual tour- link provided.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $489,000
Holy curb appeal! Wow, driving up this home will make you even more excited to see the inside! Beautiful hardwood floors and high vaulted ceilings, decorated with stunning wood beams greet you as enter the front door. The kitchen features travertine stone floors and a beautiful granite 9ft island for seating and food prep. There is a guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor as well as new carpet and a cozy fireplace in the living area, one of 3 fireplaces in the home, all gas starting!. The primary bedroom is on the second floor with its own balcony, the ensuite is updated and complete with a rainfall shower, separate jetted tub and walk in closet. Second floor has 3 additional bedrooms for guests, family, or flex space. Relax and cozy up in the basement with an area for movie watching by the fireplace. While having a movie night in the basement, no need to go upstairs, the full wet bar with dishwasher and refridgerator provide all you need! The basement also has additional flex space for dining, working out, or a home office, and a full bathroom. This amazing home was custom built in 1990 and has been maintained and updated over the years. It is tucked away in a beautiful Bloomington neighborhood, with mature trees, and sits on over half an acre with no back yard neighbors, private but in the heart of town, what more can you ask for?! Speaking of the private back yard, the deck was refurbished and painted with oversized top rails installed in Aug 2022. Grilling out back on summer nights? There is a gas line hookup for your grill and fire pit! Entire interior of home professionally painted in 2022. New carpet throughout in 2021. You will never run out of parking spaces with the 3 car garage, oversized apron driveway allowing for a 4th car... and with a driveway the length of Veterans parkway your guests will not need to park on the street :) This home is stunning and has it all, you must come see for yourself. Updates from previous sale in 2011: new kitchen, baths, doors, trim, plumbing, paint, flooring, furnace, AC, landscaping, and deck. Roof and garage doors in 2014. Water heater 2016. Exterior of home painted in 2020. Book your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $924,900
AMAZING country property with 11 acres, pole barn, and extra 2 car garage! One of a Kind Custom-built property! Two story Victorian-style home with some features preserved from the original homestead. Beautiful wrap around maintenance-free porch for drinking coffee and watching sunsets. Tons of Upgrades & Updates, including: Geothermal Zoned heating & cooling, Heated tile throughout house, three fireplaces, 3 car heated garage w/heated floor, Central Vac, Custom woodwork throughout, some original stained glass, 2nd floor laundry, Trex deck, and the list goes on! New Roof May '15, New Well 2012, New SS Fridge May '22, Remodeled Primary Bath 2022, New flooring in laundry & Primary bedrm 2022, New Barn doors upstairs '22, New Electric fireplace in formal living rm '22, and the list goes on! Please see Assoc docs for a complete list of updates & details. Pole barn is wonderful for entertaining with 21 ft ceilings, heated cement floor, 4 overhead garage doors; currently used as half basketball court, full volleyball court & for extra storage. Finished sq ft: 5012, Total sq ft: 6376. Sellers are willing to entertain a countertop allowance and/or a carpet allowance. This is a truly amazing property--don't miss your chance to be the next proud homeowners! Added bonus--only 25 mins from Rivian!
5 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $630,000
This all brick front and vinyl custom-built ranch home has 3462 square feet on main level with same in walkout basement for a total of 6,924 square feet. Shared stocked pond, 54 X 28 Square Feet outbuilding, plus old barn. Double car garage is oversized at 27x 24 feet. There are seven bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Basement bathroom is not completely finished. Heated tile floors in bathrooms. All countertops are granite throughout the house. Large, covered front porch. Screened back deck. Crown molding in entry way, kitchen and primary bedroom. Huge kitchen has Schrock cherry, dove tailed cabinets with soft close. There is a granite center island as well as a large granite topped peninsula that could seat 5/6 bar stools. Built in spice racks on each side. Separate vegetable sink as well as a walk-in pantry. Primary bath has 2 granite vanity tops, a fully tiled walk-in shower and two walk in closets with heated tile floor. There is also a full bath in the hallway with granite vanity top and tub with surround shower and heated tile floor. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share a Jack n Jill full bath with two doors separating the bath for privacy as well as an additional walk-in closet. Home has Central Vac. Yard is larger than the fenced in area. The tile around the fireplace will be completed. The wood to complete the stairs to the basement will remain. The stairs are complete, the wood is to complete the finish.
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $915,000
Exhale as you enter this executive 5-bedroom retreat nestled on a private lake with 10.5 acres of breathing room just outside Downs in coveted Tri-Valley School district! Stroll out to the sparkling 8-acre spring-fed lake with your very own private beach and dock. Lake is fully stocked and ready for fishing, jet skiing, tubing, boating, snorkeling, swimming & sunbathing! Impressive private beach has been recently improved with 28 tons of soft sand and is ready to enjoy! Nearby Morton building (24x38) with poured concrete floor offers added convenience for storage of lawn care and lake supplies, workshop and entertaining space. Talk about green space galore! Original owners have planted over 150 trees (40 native varieties!) and maintain 4.5 acres of greenspace for uninterrupted views of the lake year-round... and we haven't even made it inside the house yet! From the moment you enter this pristine home, you'll notice every meticulous detail these owners built to last and built to love! You'll be greeted in the grand foyer by a soaring vaulted ceiling, stunning red oak hardwoods, french doors, and a double-sided floor to ceiling brick fireplace! A custom kitchen remodel in 2015 offers an abundance of cabinet space and storage, devoted pantry, granite counters, and stone backsplash. Sharp stainless appliances include a 30" dual fuel Wolf range/oven with hood, Bosch dishwasher, microwave and new GE Refrigerator! Washing dishes has never been so enjoyable with corner windows flanking the sink offering lake views and frequent visits by the wildlife who graze the property and surrounding woods! Gorgeous hardwoods continue into the main floor office with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Pass through the second set of french doors into the dining room with tray ceiling, bay windows and a fresh coat of paint and custom molding. A newly added three-season room offers a full view of the surrounding acreage with Brazilian Walnut decking, fresh white shiplap design and oil-rubbed bronze EZ-Breeze picture windows. A bonus private back deck is perfect for catching coffee and the morning sunrise on the lake! Offering function and style, the freshly updated, sizable main floor laundry room boasts an abundance of storage, double wash basin, and recently installed porcelain tile floors for durability. Head to the primary suite to soak off the day in the newly remodeled spa-like bathroom, including walk-in custom tiled corner shower, cast iron soaking tub, double sinks with quartz counters, heated porcelain tile floor and attached walk-in closet with over 150 square feet of space! Two additional guest bedrooms with ample closets and a newly remodeled full bathroom round out the private spaces on the second level. A loft overlooking the great room offers bonus space for studying, hobbies or crafts. Downstairs, an in-law suite with newly updated private full bathroom, hardwoods floors and cozy gas fireplace invite guests to linger longer! The 5th bedroom (currently used for fitness) offers another walk-in closet and plush carpeting, which could easily be converted back to sleeping quarters. Enjoy a game of billiards on the freshly covered pool table while entertaining guests in the lower family room with wet bar and full-size refrigerator. Casement Kolbe & Kolbe windows throughout the home, blown-in cellulose insulation and energy-star rated exterior doors add to the efficiency of this well-planned home. Major improvements including a brand-new Water Furnace Series 5 Geothermal System installed in 2021 plus a General Ionics Water Purification/Softening System. A full roof tear-off (50-year shingle) and new siding in 2009 will also ensure the integrity of this home for years to come. On the south side of the home you'll find the oversized 3-Car Garage and convenient fenced side yard with plenty of greenspace for furry friends (or littles) to enjoy! We can't wait for you to experience all this property has to offer... you'll be impressed inside & out