Unit 5 opens kindergarten registration

Return to school - file photo (copy)

Grove Elementary School kindergarten student Braden Beck, 5, said good morning to his teacher, Emily Kauten, on the first day of classes, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Students were returning to school for the first day of classes during the pandemic. McLean County Unit 5 kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 schoolyear is now open. 

NORMAL — Children turning 5 on or before Sept. 1 can be registered for kindergarten in McLean County Unit 5. Registration is online. 

Parents and guardians should contact their home elementary school for more details on how to register their soon-to-be kindergarteners. Documents with more information for each elementary school can also be found online. 

The "Registration Information" page can be found on the Unit 5 website — unit5.org — under the "Students and Parents" tab. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

