Unit 5 opens kindergarten registration

NORMAL — Children turning 5 on or before Sept. 1 can be registered for kindergarten in McLean County Unit 5. Registration is online.
Parents and guardians should contact their home elementary school for more details on how to register their soon-to-be kindergarteners. Documents with more information for each elementary school can also be found online.
The "Registration Information" page can be found on the Unit 5 website — unit5.org — under the "Students and Parents" tab.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood