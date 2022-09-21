Unit 5 OKs transfer to cover budget deficit

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5's 2022-23 budget includes a a $11.7 million working cash transfer to cover the structural deficit, along with $203 million in expenditures.

The Unit 5 Board of Education on Wednesday passed the fiscal year 2023 budget, which runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The budget was the same as was presented at the August meeting, Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman said.

Board member Alan Kalitzky was the only person to speak during the public hearing on the budget. He thanked Hickman and his staff for their work in creating the budget, including looking for other revenue sources and ways to cut expenditures.

“This budget is showing and demonstrating that we are putting our best foot forward to establish long-term success,” he said.

The budget includes $190 million in revenue, leaving a total deficit of $13 million, with about $10.9 million of that in the education fund. The transfer from the working cash fund, which is not included in those totals, would then cover the deficit in the education fund.

Of the deficit, $10.9 million is in the education fund, one of 10 funds the district has. This is the structural deficit the district is seeking to address with a referendum on the November ballot.

The referendum would allow the district to levy property taxes at an increased rate for the education fund. It would increase the education fund rate from $2.72 per $100 equalized assessed value to $3.60 per $100 equalized assessed value.

The additional 88 cents would equal $528 for a home valued at $180,000, but district leaders have said that they would wait to implement the increase until retiring debt allows them to increase the education fund rate without increasing the overall rate.

The district’s current overall rate is $5.61 per $100 EAV. Assessed value is one third of the property’s market value, so a property worth $180,000 would have an EAV of $60,000.

Superintendent Kristen Weikle announced that the district would host three informational sessions about the referendum.

They are scheduled for:

6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Normal West High School;

6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Normal Community High School;

6 p.m. Oct. 25, virtual meeting.

“Learn about the referendum, educate yourself so that you can make an informed decision come November,” board member Jeremey DeHaai said.

The board also approved a new contract for Weikle. It runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2026. It replaces a contract approved last September, which was set to run through June 30, 2025.

Board President Barry Hitchins said that the board was happy with the job Weikle had been doing and wanted to extend the contract and make a few changes as part of the annual superintendent evaluation.

“She’s been doing a phenomenal job,” he said after the meeting.

Most of the new contract mirrors the prior one but it increases her base pay to $197,691. Her base salary last year was $192,400, meaning the new amount is an increase of about 2.7%. Her mileage stipend also increased, from $3,000 a year to $4,500 a year.

The board also heard from Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Kristal Shelvin and members of the District Equity Leadership Team about a year-in update on the district’s Equity Action Plan. Upcoming plans include further review of district policies and procedures, professional development, onboarding training and further in the future expanding student leadership in equity to the groups at elementary schools.