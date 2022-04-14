Unit 5 named a Best Community for Music Education

NORMAL — The NAMM Foundation has named McLean County Unit 5 one of the Best Communities for Music Education.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit under the National Association of Music Merchants. This is the 23rd year in which the Best Communities for Music Education designations have been given, according to a press release from Unit 5's music program.

The application includes questions about topics like funding, participation, faculty and community programs, the release said. Unit 5 provides music opportunities starting in elementary school.

This year the NAMM Foundation designated 738 school districts and 80 individual schools as Best Communities for Music Education, according to the foundation's website. Unit 5 is the only district in the Bloomington-Normal area to receive the designation.

The district's school board recently considered cutting the fifth-grade music programs in response to its structural deficit but decided to keep the program after three hours of public comment from parents, teachers and students.

