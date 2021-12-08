Unit 5 lays financial 'Band-Aid' plan, approves tax levy

NORMAL — A third issuance of working cash bonds in as many years is in the works to supplement the education fund at McLean County Unit 5, as the board and administration work toward a more permanent solution to the district’s structural deficit.

The school board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a resolution declaring the intent to issue working cash bonds not to exceed $46 million for the purpose of supporting and enhancing staffing for programs and classrooms for the next three school years.

However, Unit 5 Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman said it is unlikely these working cash bonds will be enough to fund all of the district’s needs during that time period.

“This issue would not fund everything that we’re currently doing the way that we’re doing it through ’25,” he said. “We will still need, even with this funding issue that will help us stabilize things for three fiscal years, but we will need cuts at the same time.”

At the Sept. 22 meeting, board member Barry Hitchins told the administration the finance committee is requesting they find options for increasing revenue and reducing expenses that will be presented to the board and voted upon.

Superintendent Kristen Weikle said in an interview after Wednesday’s meeting, she expects to bring recommendations to the board in the first few months of 2022 in response to the committee’s request.

“We’ve been doing an in-depth analysis of where are we spending, how are we spending,” she said, noting many programs are funded by grants. “We’re being very efficient because it’s all funded through our grant money.”

The administration is reviewing mandatory programs and services versus those the district elects to offer and “getting some input from building admin,” she said.

In presenting a financial plan for the new working cash bonds, Bob Lewis, senior vice president and managing director of the public finance department at Naperville-based PMA Securities, LLC, said the objective with these bonds is to maintain the current bonds and interest rate.

Based on a $186,000 home — the district median — the bonds would not change Unit 5’s part of a homeowner’s tax bill. Any increase would be based on increasing home value, Lewis said.

The net proceeds from this bond issuance is estimated at $45.5 million with an estimated $2.1 million paid in interest.

Hitchins said this issuance would limit the board’s flexibility to issue other types of bonds, like health life safety bonds used for building updates, if they want to keep the tax rate the same.

Later in the meeting, Hickman said the board maintains the flexibility to abate the money from these bonds in the education fund to other funds as needed.

“If needs change, we can refocus where the funds go,” he said.

Hickman noted this resolution passed Wednesday was not the board’s approval of the working cash bonds but the intention. The board will have the opportunity to consider the amount, which could be less than $46 million, and restructure the payback plan.

The board will consider the authorization of the sale of the working cash bonds at the Feb. 9 meeting and Hickman said the target date for selling the bonds is April 4.

Lewis said these bonds are expected to mature in 2024, which would fit a timeline for bringing an education fund tax increase referendum to the ballot if the board opted for that solution.

Unit 5’s education fund tax rate is currently $2.72 per $100 equalized assessed valuation, which Hickman said is the lowest of the surrounding school districts.

Board member Jeremy DeHaai said he wanted the community to have the opportunity to tell the board how they wanted to solve this problem.

Board member Alan Kalitzky called this potential issuance of working cash bonds a “Band-Aid” for the district’s financial woes that include a $12.5 million structural deficit that existed before the pandemic.

“This is a situation in which we are doing our best to make sure that we can maintain the level of education and service that we have always offered our students at this point in time,” he said. “But even with this, essentially, Bandaid, that we are trying to employ, there are going to have to be some very hard and strategic decisions that we’re going to have to make in order to make sure that that sustains beyond this Bandaid, beyond this initial push to maintain.”

In other business, the board approved an estimated 2021 property tax levy of more than $131.8 million for taxes payable in 2022, which reflects a 2.59% increase from the 2020 levy of about $128 million.

The tax rate for Unit 5 is projected to decrease slightly from $5.647 per $100 EAV last year to $5.582 per $100 EAV.

However, at a November meeting, Hickman emphasized that because property assessments have increased, some property owners may still be paying more in taxes than they did under the 2020 levy.

The estimated EAV for the district is $2,360,528,419, assuming $9 million in new construction.

The owner of a $150,000 home would pay $2,791 for Unit 5’s portion of their tax bill — a decrease of $28 from last year.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

