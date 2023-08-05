NORMAL — Now that summer maintenance projects are nearly complete and new contracts are in effect for staff, McLean County Unit 5 is ready to open its doors to students on Aug. 16.

Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the district's operations and maintenance crews have been at work over the summer to install fences, repave driveways and parking lots, and take fresh paint to schools and facilities, as well as basketball and pickleball courts.

Although maintenance projects are nearly finished, Dayna Brown, director of communications and community relations for Unit 5, said there will always be road construction projects near Unit 5 schools. Therefore, she urged parents to be alert when dropping off students and urged the community to be aware of students walking to school.

Unit 5 also will be entering the school year with new contracts for Weikle and collective bargaining unit members of the district.

Last month, the school board approved a four-year contract for Weikle with an annual salary of $206,093. She would be eligible for annual salary increases based on certain performance indicators.

At the time of Weikle's hiring in 2020, she was given a three-year contract with an annual salary of $185,000.

The board also signed four-year contracts with the Unit 5 Education Association and the Unit 5 Support Professionals Association.

Starting this academic year, the base salary for members of UFEA, which represents roughly a thousand Unit 5 educators, would be around $40,000 and would grow to about $42,600 by the end of the contract. This doesn't include contributions to the Teachers' Retirement System.

Under the support professionals contract, paraprofessionals would start at a base hourly rate of $18 an hour in the 2023-24 year and $19.48 an hour in the 2026-27 year.

The new contracts come three months after voters in Unit 5 approved a referendum to increase the tax rate for its education fund, which advocates said was necessary to avoid hundreds of job losses and program cuts.

Weikle said the district is still looking to fill openings for a number of positions.

"We're always looking for substitutes of all kinds: substitute teachers, substitute teaching assistants, substitute custodians (and) substitutes in food services," Weikle said.

Unit 5 also is in need of special education staff speech language therapists, school social workers, school psychologists, paraprofessionals and teacher's assistants.

Including substitutes, Brown said the district has around 2,650 staff members. Without substitutes, the total is around 2,050.

Brown said as of Friday, there are about 47 classified positions available, which include paraprofessional positions, custodian and maintenance positions, administrative assistants and interns. There also are around 18 open certified positions.

However, these numbers often are in fluctuation, Brown added.

Weikle said the school district will be seeking community input about the best practices of the district later in the year.

"We are going to start strategic planning," Weikle said. "Later this fall, we will communicate this to families and communities to get their involvement in the process."