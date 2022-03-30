Unit 5 expels two over Kingsley fight

The McLean County Unit 5 school board took action on the two cases after coming out of a closed-session discussion on the matter Tuesday night.

The fight happened March 10 at the junior high school and involved several female students, the district previously said in a letter to parents. Some parents were also involved, and police from both Normal Police Department and Illinois State University Police Department responded.

NPD Community Services Officer Brad Park said Wednesday that no adults had been charged in the incident, but charges could still be pending through the state's attorney's office.

The McLean County State's Attorney's office said that the incident is still being reviewed for possible charges.

Alternative school options exist for the students who were expelled, district spokeswoman Dayna Brown said. The students were expelled for the rest of the school year and all of next school year, with the possibility of that being extended.

Emails obtained by The Pantagraph through a Freedom of Information Act request showed that the district was told by families of the involved students that there were no injuries, despite social media posts alleging that a student had been hurt.

The emails also said the incident happened in less than 45 seconds and did involve some adult family members of the students.

Kingsley Principal Stacie France did respond to at least one concerned parent on March 11, promising to do all she could to keep Kingsley a safe place to learn, the emails show. The parent asked for the students involved to be permanently removed from the school.

The Pantagraph had sought any reports from the incident in the same FOIA request. The request was denied in part, as student records are exempt from FOIA requests under state law.

