Unit 5 educator is finalist for Illinois Teacher of the Year

NORMAL — A McLean County Unit 5 special education teacher has been recognized as one of the top educators in the state by the Illinois State Board of Education.

ISBE announced on Tuesday that Marielena Gozur is the 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year for the East Central region. That makes her one of 10 finalists for the statewide Teacher of the Year award. 

Marielena Gozur

Marielena Gozur

Unit 5 shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Gozur, a special education teacher, works with students from kindergarten through fifth grade at Cedar Ridge Elementary.

Last year, ISBE launched a paid yearlong sabbatical for the Teacher of the Year. The inaugural sabbatical was done by Justin Johnson, a band instructor at Niles West High School in Skokie, who was the 2021 Teacher of the Year. He used his sabbatical to focus on recruiting and retaining teachers from diverse backgrounds, an ISBE press release from July 2021 said. 

Along with the 10 regional teachers of the year, ISBE also announced four additional awards, for Bilingual Teacher of the year, Early Childhood Teacher of the Year, Special Education Teacher of the Year and Outstanding Early Career Educator. 

State Superintendent Carmen Ayala is expected to announce her selection for the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year next month and there will be an awards banquet this summer for all Teacher of the Year awardees and other teachers recognized in the Those Who Excel program. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

