NORMAL — The Unit 5 Educational Foundation will host its second annual 5K and 1-milk walk/run on Sunday afternoon.

The event will take place on the Unit 5 grass cross country course at Maxwell Park in Normal and will be timed by It's Race Time.

All Unit 5 families and community members are welcome to attend. Family activities will include Kona Ice, the Book Bike, the Children's Discovery Museum, Bloomington Public Library and more.

The 1-mile race begins at 2 p.m. and the 5K begins at 2:30 p.m. Family activities will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

The cost is $10 per participant or $20 with a race T-shirt included. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Normal/Unit5K.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Unit 5 Educational Foundation, which supports Unit 5 educators by filling district funding gaps.

