BLOOMINGTON — Eleven candidates vying this spring for a seat on school boards for McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 were presented and questioned Saturday at a forum hosted by the McLean County Republican Party.

Four are running for three open seats on District 87, and nine are trying for Unit 5.

Incumbents absent were District 87 president Mark Wylie and Veleda Harvey.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Introduced first was Cathy Lust. She said she started thinking about running for District 87’s board when seeing schools navigate a safe return to in-person learning. Lust said the district has played a significant role in her life, noting she graduated from Bloomington High School. She said she has received a degree from Illinois Wesleyan University, plus a master’s in school psychology and a doctorate in educational administration from Illinois State University.

For most of her career, Lust said she worked with a school psychologist at the elementary and junior high levels in District 87, and continued as a substitute teacher after retiring. Lust added she serves on the Marcfirst Human Rights Committee.

She said her strengths as a school board candidate come from being a district employee, a parent of two, background in education, and utilizing data in education.

Lust said areas critical for student success are ensuring necessary resources are available for providing quality education, addressing the academic and social-emotional needs of students, and retaining education professionals.

Also running in the same district is Courtney Turnbull. As a former front office worker at Bloomington Junior High School, she said building a sense of community at school is an important goal for her.

“The District 87 community is just awesome,” she said.

Turnbull said she has three children and two have graduated from the district. She also noted she has served in parent-teacher organizations and as a volunteer athletic coach.

Like Lust, she said she’s gotten a unique inside perspective from her work experience. Turnbull said she would like to focus on student behavior and navigating the effects of trauma from COVID. Additionally, teacher retention is big for her, she said.

“Teachers alone loving where they work will be a great advertisement,” she said.

Amy Roser was the first Unit 5 candidate to speak, and is an incumbent on the board. She said this will be a very different election from what she ever anticipated.

Roser said she grew up in a small southern Illinois town as the youngest of six in a Catholic family.

“We learned on the farm the value of hard work and a good work ethic,” she said.

Roser said she stayed in town after coming here for college, and was amazed by how much the Twin Cities had to offer. She has two kids, one in junior high and the other a freshman in high school, who have been in Unit 5 since kindergarten.

For 27 years she has worked with struggling students at ISU, a background Roser said serves her well on the school board.

“A lot of times, it's just about helping them find a way to believe in themselves again,” she said.

Roser also said she has a background in data and assessment, which has aided her with presenting financial information. She said recent years have taught us we can’t make assumptions about what businesses in the community will decide, mentioning how State Farm recently outsourced positions.

Schools have to be thriving to make our community a great place to be, and thereby attract new businesses, she said.

Unit 5 incumbent Kelly Pyle spoke next. She said the board is tremendously responsible for representing multiple perspectives and values.

She has been a clinical education and administrator for more than 15 years in the community and is an interim dean at Heartland Community College. Pyle said she has two children who have been in Unit 5 since their grade school years, and now study at the high school and junior high levels. She said she has been in their PTOs, and engages the community through Eastview Christian Church.

As the daughter of two public school teachers, she said: “I've grown up understanding the value of a high-quality public education.” Pyle said she wants to serve and ensure all students in her district are given that same opportunity.

In his starting comments, Unit 5 candidate Alex Williams said he has three children who have matriculated through the district. He said he is a first-generation college graduate and has worked in the insurance and financial services industries for 25 years.

Williams was also part of a K-12 district that wasn’t well funded, he said, and wants new Unit 5 students to have the same opportunities his kids had. Last year, he said he participated on the parent-teacher advisory council and got a behind-the-scenes peak at district issues, primarily concerning the budget.

He said what is more important was hearing what the community wants and values via community-engagement sessions.

Steve Mackowiak, also a newcomer to the Unit 5 board race, spoke next. He said he made mistakes in his youth, struggling with depression, anxiety and identity issues. After questioning his existence, Mackowiak said he found God, who has been there to answer all of his questions.

Every Wednesday, Mackowiak said he volunteers for a high school youth group at Vale Church, and sees some of them facing the same mental struggles he did. To help them avoid mistakes he made, he said, would make him a happy man, and he believes he could help more while serving on the board.

He said the main reason he is running is “kids need to be kids.” Mackowiak also said he thinks schools should teach “reading, writing, math, history, science, and the rest should be left to the parents.”

Mark Adams was the next Unit 5 candidate to speak. He said he’s a Pennsylvania native who got his master’s degree in history at ISU. He said he then finished an urban planning master’s program in Chicago but later returned to the Twin Cities, where he met his wife.

Adams said they’re excited to start a family here in the next year or two.

“My vision for Unit 5 is to continue its legacy,” he said, noting the accomplishments of teachers and district athletes, and how important it is to back their services in a financially sustainable way.

As a Christian, Adams said he finds his call to action to serve his community where they’re at. He said he’s been a financial coach and housing counselor for Mid Central Community Action, helping low- to moderately low-income residents become homeowners.

Ameé Jada spoke next, noting she has two children in Unit 5 schools and a third attending ISU. She said the current school board, which supports a referendum to increase the allowance to raise property taxes for the education fund, cannot be trusted.

Jada said their numbers couldn’t be trusted, because an initial estimate of a $20 million deficit “ignored Rivian” and a tax increment financing district. After the board included that revenue and additional residential developments, Jada said the newer deficit estimate of $8 million “doesn’t add up.”

She said the board’s plan to cut student programs is like an “abusive relationship.”

Dennis Frank spoke next. The Unit 5 candidate, competing against Adams in their shared township, said they need to fix core skills and proficiency rates in fields like math. He also said he believes income is going to come in because houses are still being built, and attendance is going down.

Frank said his goal is to replace board members with others “that are not tied to the teachers union.”

Mollie Emery, a mother of three, spoke next. Her first job is being a mother, she said, and next she’s a nurse by trade. She has a health care administration degree, she said, and has worked in 12 Unit 5 schools.

Caring for a special needs son, she said, has forced her to become more involved as a parent. She said her call to serve on the board predates the referendum, and she has not felt represented by the current board.

Brad Wurth, a fourth-generation resident of the Twin Cities, spoke next. The father of four, who said two of his kids are receiving home schooling, noted his older child was in the Heartland College Now STEM program, which utilizes online learning.

Wurth said public schools are awesome, but there’s “some other cool tools that are out there.” He said he got a master’s degree from ISU that concentrated in finance, and he is a small business owner.

He said he and his fellow candidates Frank, Emery and Jada are developing a plan for the board that won’t cut student programs, referring to “electronic curriculums” that would be more effective for students. Wurth said expanding the “Now” program would give high school students access to college-level courses, teaching at a rate of $17 per student.

Quizzed

The first question posed to several candidates: Is hiking taxes the only solution to Unit 5 budget problems? Several candidates, including Wurth, Emery and Jada, and said it was not the only answer. Frank said tax hikes push people away from the community.

Pyle said while it’s not the only answer, it would create financial stability. Roser said passing the referendum is the fiscally responsible solution, and Williams said it was a viable solution.

Candidates were asked if school boards were correct to enforce mask or vaccine mandates. Emery said boards should reflect the political values of all people in the community. Wurth said he was proud of his 18-year-old son for deciding not to wear a mask anymore.

Pyle said she was sorry some students felt they were discriminated against, adding the board was following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and school attorneys.

“Sometimes it didn't move at the rate in which our families in the community hoped, but it was important to understand all of the information before making a decision,” she said.

Another question prompted to candidates labeled sex education, efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion, and the alleged teaching of critical race theory as a “malignant cancer” that has infiltrated schools.

Pyle said CRT is not in Unit 5, and is a college curriculum. She added that sex education is taught to eighth and ninth graders once parents have signed off — and they have the option to opt out.

Wurth said in response that young people face an “onslaught” from social media and YouTube. He said now is a time parents need to be more involved and engaged. Emery said parental input should not be undermined.

Mackowiak said none of those subjects should be taught in schools, but guidance counselors should work with parents on those issues.

Roser said the purpose and value of diversity, equity and inclusion programs is to “unite us all,” noting they also help poor students and special education students.

Williams, who is Black, said he would love to live in a world where diversity, equity and inclusion programs are not needed, “but unfortunately, that’s not the reality.”

He said he would like to walk into a room like on Saturday and see more representation.

Candidates were also asked whether it’s a conflict of interest for them to receive endorsements from teachers unions.

Pyle said no, because everyone has the right to hear about who runs to represent them. Williams said he likes to have the endorsement of everyone, as did Adams. Roser then said she wants state award-winning teachers on her side.

Mackowiak said it was a conflict, and kids will be his first priority. He said teachers are an important part of that, but kids are first and they need to hire better educators.

Jada also said it’s a conflict once a teacher’s contract comes up for approval. Emery then said teachers and their unions are “not the same thing,” and some teachers told her they don’t feel represented by their union.

Wurth said school boards at a fundamental level exist to represent the community, its taxpayers and the students. When it does anything else, he said the system becomes broken.

“We have a school board president that sits up there and decides to cut programs for students, because he thinks it's ridiculous to see in print that maybe teachers need to be cut,” he said.

