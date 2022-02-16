Unit 5, District 87 go mask-optional

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 have gone mask-optional. Unit 5’s change happened Wednesday; District 87’s would have gone into place Thursday, but a snow day was called.

Unit 5 informed parents Wednesday morning about the change, which was in response to a vote Tuesday by the legislative Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. The group moved to suspend the latest Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules for schools.

"We were hoping to have a few days to implement any changes but JCAR’s decision accelerated the timeline," the email said. "Schools in Illinois have not been given clear guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education or the Governor’s Office regarding how to transition from the decision."

District 87 announced its change on its website Wednesday evening.

“Upon discussing this with our legal representatives and weighing all options, effective immediately, District 87 will highly recommend but not require masking for all students, staff and visitors while on school premises,” the announcement said.

For Unit 5 parent and substitute teacher Mollie Emery, Wednesday's announcement was welcome news. She had spoken at the last school board meeting against the district continuing its mask mandate.

“My first reaction was probably relief,” Emery said.

One thing she hoped the board heard from her on Feb. 9 was that a decision like what came from the JCAR was only a matter of time, she said. The meeting included around 20 public comments, overwhelmingly against the mask mandate. She urged the board to undo its mask mandate before a sudden decision was forced on it.

“I feel like it would look better to be on the front side of this,” Emery told The Pantagraph on Wednesday.

Some Illinois school districts have already been changing their mask rules following a temporary restraining order by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Feb. 4. The case involved parents and teachers from around 170 school districts, with the named districts being prevented from enforcing the COVID-19 mitigation mandates.

Some of the named districts read the order as only applying to the named plaintiffs. Meanwhile, other districts across the state began moving to mask-optional policies. That includes most districts in McLean County, though Unit 5, Bloomington District 87 and Illinois State University Lab schools maintained their mandates through this week.

ISU Lab Schools Acting Director Barb Meyer said Wednesday that the schools will continue to require masks, and that is unlikely to change in the near future.

Neither Unit 5 nor District 87 students will be in schools Thursday due to the weather. District 87 students will also be out Friday and Monday due to parent teacher conferences and President's Day.

Grischow’s ruling is now being appealed, with the ruling in the appeal expected this week.

District 87 and Unit 5 were not in the original case, but a lawsuit has now been filed against them and Pontiac Grad School District 429 against the mandates. Unit 5 is also the defendant in a separate case in McLean County filed by teachers against vaccine, testing and mask mandates.

The complaint document was provided by William Gerber, the attorney representing the parents, to The Pantagraph on Wednesday. The plaintiffs include 38 families from Unit 5, four families from District 87 and 21 families from Pontiac 429.

The complaint asks that the court rule masks and exclusion from school unlawful quarantine orders, since they were not given by a health department.

In an email to The Pantagraph, Gerber said that he and the parents would still be pursuing a the lawsuit against Unit 5, as a final resolution in the plaintiff’s favor would provide clarity that districts could not implement the mask or exclusion rules without due process. The prior temporary restraining order did not answer all of the legal questions at stake either.

“We are hopeful District 87 will appropriately observe the judicial and legislative guidance rendered in the State to avoid the necessity of seeking emergency relief in the coming days,” he said prior to the districts announcement.

Gerber is also an attorney for plaintiffs in the larger case now in the appellate court.

Unit 5 hoped to have more information by Wednesday morning, it said in the announcement, but will keep parents updated as it learns more. The district also cancelled a board meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday for a vote on the mask policies.

One Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that his executive order requiring masks in schools is still in place in school districts not named in the temporary restraining order.

The 4th District Court of Appeals has asked attorneys from the lawsuit to inform the court how the JCAR affects the lawsuit. Both sides asked for the appeal process to continue, to provide clarity for local schools and the executive orders.

Emery said her son is in a special education classroom and has not had to wear a mask at all times due to a medical exemption. However, he has had trouble hearing staff members, so Emery is glad that he will be able to see the faces and mouths of the staff who choose to go without masks.

Masks are still required on buses under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention orders. The CDC continues to recommend wearing masks indoors in areas with high rates of transmission, which includes all of Illinois and the vast majority of the country.

Unit 5 will also be asking staff and students who are sick to stay home. The district has masks on hand at buildings for those who want one.

"As always, we expect all students, faculty and staff to be respectful of others' decisions on masking at school," the announcement said.

Emery said she too hopes that the district can heal from some of the rifts caused by the mandate, with parents and teachers on both sides. Many of her favorite co-workers and staff members will continue to wear masks, she said.

“I just hope we can move past this and co-exist,” she said.

Peter Hancock, of Capitol News Illinois, contributed reporting.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.