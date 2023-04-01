NORMAL — Voters in McLean County Unit 5 could vastly change the direction of the district in Tuesday’s election with both a referendum and a majority of the board seats on the ballot.
Nine candidates are running for four seats on the school board. The candidates, in ballot order, are incumbent Amy Roser, incumbent Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams, Ameé Jada, Steve Mackowiak, Dennis Frank, Mark Adams, Brad Wurth and Mollie Emery. Pyle did not return The Pantagraph's request for comment by deadline on Saturday.
Eight of the candidates have split into two informal “slates” of four, based largely around their positions on the referendum. Roser, Pyle, Williams and Adams are all in favor of passing the referendum, while Jada, Frank, Wurth and Emery are opposed.
Mackowiak, too, has opposed the referendum, but has not associated himself with the other four in the “no” group. He said he would remain opposed to a referendum until he hears an outside perspective on the numbers, beyond current staff members.
The other “no” candidates have said the district should look at other options to balance the budget and that the referendum would turn what had been a temporary increase through bonds into a permanent increase in the rate.
Emery and Roser disagree on the referendum, but both separately told The Pantagraph they are concerned about how both sides will work together after the election.
“The referendum is such a polarizing and divisive thing right now,” Emery said.
Wurth and Frank suggested one course a day for junior high and high school students be taken in the school building but using online curriculum. That would free up resources and reduce the needed number of teachers, they said. They say that is not a return to COVID e-learning.
Emery and Jada said the cuts they would look at would depend on the composition of the board after the election. That will determine what can be done, they said.
However, if elected, Jada said she would have different priorities than the current board.
“I don’t want to make cuts that are going to impact the kids,” she said.
Roser, too, noted that the possible cuts would depend on the makeup of the board. However, her priorities would remain those laid out by the community during engagement sessions ahead of the November referendum, namely keeping jobs and small class sizes. Adams and Williams agreed, saying extracurriculars and additional offerings should be cut first.
“We need to get ourselves out of the deficit, and those things are not state required,” Adams said.
Mackowiak would want to make cuts to the district’s equity, diversity and inclusion programs to start, though he acknowledged it would only be a small portion of the current deficit. He wants the district to focus on core curriculums and critical thinking.
Additional revenue
Wurth and Emery questioned the district’s past decision to not have the high schools participate in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, which reimburses districts for meal costs. Superintendent Kristen Weikle has said she will recommend the high schools start participating regardless of the referendum outcome.
In a statement to the Pantagraph, the district said the high schools have never participated, due to lower reimbursement rates in the past and lower rates of participation in the free and reduced price lunch program. Participating in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program would change what foods the schools can offer during meal times.
Emery, too, thinks it is something that should be looked at and done. Even if the referendum does pass, the district should be on the lookout for other opportunities like this for increased revenue, she said. The district estimates adding the high schools to the breakfast and lunch programs could bring in between $500,000 and $600,000.
“I think if it passes, then going forward, let’s still look at ways to be responsible,” she said.
Wurth also believes the district has underestimated the amount of new local tax revenue it will receive from new developments and growing property values. He expects any needed cuts to address the deficit would come from multiple places.
Union relationships
The relationship between the board and the Unit Five Teachers Association and Unit Five Support Professionals Association has also become a topic of the election. The union has endorsed and supported Roser, Pyle, Adams and Williams, as well as the referendum.
Williams and Roser said the union members are essential to the work the district does. Williams would want to continue to foster that relationship, but at the same time, the board and union will inherently sometimes have different perspectives, he said.
“It doesn’t mean that we’ll always approach problems and solutions in the same way,” he said.
Adams received $2,500 from the teachers union political action committee for his campaign, he said, making up about a quarter of the more than $8,000 he raised. He is the only candidate who has filed paperwork to form a candidate committee with the state, according to online Illinois State Board of Elections records. Groups and campaigns have to register once they raise or spend more than $5,000 on a campaign.
His wife is also a teacher and union member, which he said meant he would not take an active role in negotiations.
Other candidates are more skeptical of the unions and did not participate in the groups’ endorsement process.
“(I) feel that both of these union organizations have too much control, too much input in how the school board is run,” Wurth said.
Frank and Mackowiak said they understand that the union is there to protect its members, but they would want to balance that with student and parent needs.
Emery did not seek UFEA’s endorsement, as she did not see it as appropriate for school board members, but was disappointed by responses to her decision.
“I feel like it was blown out of proportion, and I have no apologies about not seeking that endorsement,” she said.
Going into negotiations with the union, Jada said the groups have to work together, but she would like to see changes from the current agreement.
“I don’t think that we should implement things with the contract that ties the school board’s hands,” she said.
Endorsements
The race has also received partisan endorsements, despite Illinois school boards being nonpartisan.
The state Democratic Party has waded into the Unit 5 school board race, endorsing Roser, Pyle, Adams and Williams among others in school board races around the state.
Wurth, Frank, Emery and Jada are endorsed by the McLean County Republican Party. Their campaigns are also supported by a political action committee, IL Students First, of which Wurth is chair and treasurer. The PAC registered as a Republican group and received funds from the county GOP.
The four have a joint website, unit5studentsfirst.com.
Beyond finances
If the district were in a better spot financially, Frank would like to see more investment in software for students and teachers, as well as building improvements. He also wants to expand outreach to English learners’ families, to make sure parents know all resources available.
Jada, too, would want to advocate for making sure families know everything available to them, such as the Heartland NOW program with Heartland Community College. She would also want the district to push back on some of the changes pushed on districts by state law, such as changes to sex education and history courses.
“We need to look at all of these things and see what is best for our students,” she said.
Mackowiak wants the district to prepare students not just for college but also for careers that do not require college. He attended college for marketing, he said, but now works in the trades.
“Nowadays, college can be a waste of money for a lot of things,” he said.
Getting the district on found financial footing would be Roser’s top priority, she said, but after that she would want to look at updating the district’s strategic plan. That would give the community an opportunity to share what they want the district to be doing, she said. And long term, she hopes the district continues to attract new businesses, development and families.
“I would hope that Unit 5 and McLean County would continue to be an attractive place to live,” she said.
Non-financial goals for Adams include improving mental health supports and student intervention systems.
“I just really want to advocate for standards for our teachers that are more restorative,” he said.
Beyond finances, Williams’ priorities include improving demographic representation and addressing the teacher shortage, including going beyond pay concerns.
“So I want us also to look at what other support we can provide to attract and retain teachers,” he said.
Based on her own experience as a mother, Emery hopes to address resources for families with students with special needs. If elected, she would want to help families and teachers navigate there often-long individualized learning plans. She ran in 2021 but dropped out of the race after her petitions were challenged.
“Whatever the outcome, I’m glad that I tried this time,” she said.
