Unit 5 board plans Jan. 31 meeting on budget cuts

NORMAL — The McLean County Unit 5 board plans to vote later this month on budget cuts for next year — but officials are also eyeing future possible measures, including the possibility of closing a school.

The board has instructed staff to bring back more specifics about cuts discussed during the regular board meeting Wednesday evening, including extracurricular activities, field trips and fifth grade music for next year, but took no action.

The board plans to meet on Jan. 31 to consider and vote on the cuts for next year. A separate meeting will allow for more time to be dedicated to the topic, including public comment, said board member Alan Kalitzky, who proposed it.

“Please reach out to us, please communicate with us, talk with us,” Kalitzky.

In the longer term, the board is also exploring possible actions such as closing a school, changing school models or increasing class sizes.

At a special meeting last week, the board approved placing a referendum on the April ballot, after one failed in November. At that meeting, board members said they wanted to see more explicit descriptions of what cuts would be needed without the increased revenue.

ABOUT THE REFERENDUM If passed, the Unit 5 referendum would allow the district to levy up to $3.60 per $100 equalized assessed value for the district's education fund. The fund rate is at $2.72 now, and represents the largest share of the $5.51 per $100 EAV overall rate in Unit 5, according to numbers provided by the district on Wednesday.

The board focused on cuts that would not impact class sizes and staff, as those were listed as priorities during community engagement sessions last fall. However, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said that at some point those types of cuts might be necessary to solve the entirety of the deficit, which was at $11 million this year.

The deficit is expected to continue to grow, and these first cuts will not be enough long term, said board member Amy Roser. While specific numbers were not presented Wednesday due to it being the start of the discussion, the cuts proposed are not expected to cover the entire existing deficit.

"This list that we've shared is just a starting point of what needs to be cut in order to continue to balance the budget long-term in Unit 5," she said.

The board asked staff to bring back specifics about what cutting athletics for sixth, seventh and ninth grades would look like, along with considering what cuts to other extracurriculars could achieve. The board is also considering eliminating field trips and overnight trips paid for by the district.

Fifth grade band and orchestra are also up for consideration, a repeat of discussions in March 2022, when the board made some other cuts but decided to not cut the program at the time. The meeting featured almost 70 members of the public who spoke in against cutting the program.

Additional considerations include reducing administrative positions and having the high schools join the federal school lunch program, which would limit some options but provide more reimbursement.

Opposite expenses, staff will also look at increasing revenue by increasing fees. Board member Jeremy DeHaai said that too would affect families, but it is an idea the board must examine.

The board also asked Weikle to provide a timeline of when action would be needed on longer-term possibilities. With four seats up for election in April, some of the decisions may be left to the next board to decide. The referendum could also affect revenue for the district.

Kalitzky, speaking from what had previously been discussed in finance committee meetings, suggested Carlock Elementary as a possible school to consider closing. The building has annual enrollment of around 100. If the building were closed, impact on staff would be minimized by moving them to open positions in the district, Weikle said.

She recommend not selling the property, as future development could lead to a need for it at a later date.

Board members warned that even with the cuts they had discussed, further cuts would be needed. At some point, that would affect staff, Weikle said. The deficit is in the education fund, of which almost 85% goes towards personnel costs.

"I think it's very likely that we will see the impact in the classroom, with higher class sizes, by the 2024-2025 school year. I will be shocked if this board or any future board makes decisions not to because realistically, we're not going to get to significant dollars without all of us feeling it even more," she said.

