NORMAL — With the referendum now passed, McLean County Unit 5 officials are looking to reverse cuts and begin putting the district back on more financially sound footing.

Unit 5 Board President Barry Hitchins called a special meeting for April 11, where the board is expected to reverse cuts for next year that had been enacted, including eliminating extracurricular activities in the junior highs, freshman sports, fifth grade band and orchestra, and field trips.

“It is now incumbent on the Board of Education and administration to keep our promise to the community and be good stewards of this enhanced revenue source,” Hitchins said in a statement Tuesday night.

The referendum passed by about 59% to 41%, with unofficial results showing 12,614 votes for the referendum and 8,659 votes against the referendum.

District officials plan to wait until taxes payable in 2025 to increase the tax rate. That will be done with the district’s yearly property tax levy, which is passed late each calendar year to request funds from the next year’s property taxes, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

Hitchins' term was up for election Tuesday; he did not run for reelection. Two other incumbents, Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle, were reelected on Tuesday based on unofficial results. Alex Williams and Mark Adams were also elected, but will not be seated until after results are official on April 18. The four had supported the referendum.

Those apparently not elected were Mollie Emery, Brad Wurth, Denis Frank, Ameé Jada and Steve Mackowiak. The first four had formed a slate that generally opposed the referendum and sought alternate approaches to the district's financial issues.

Mackowiak brought in the fewest votes. In a statement to The Pantagraph, he said he largely hadn't campaigned. He also had been against the referendum, and said he wished the candidates he had agreed with had fared better in the election.

Emery, too, expressed disappointment with the outcome, saying she would have liked to see more diversity of thought on the board. She believes having the referendum on the ballot had an impact on the election.

“The referendum is a game changer. This was not your typical consolidated election night, so that changed a lot of dynamics," she said.

Turnout for the election was higher than is typical for consolidated elections. McLean County had around 27% turnout, compared to 20% in 2021 and 13% in 2019. Bloomington had around 23% turnout, compared to 22% in 2021 and 9.42% in 20219.

“I’m very pleased that we had very good local turnout and very good local engagement,” Roser said.

She is glad to be able to roll back some of the changes the district had instituted to start to address the deficit. The deficit is expected to come in around $11 million this year, out of $128 million budgeted in the education fund.

“It is a relief to have the increased revenue to fund these programs,” Roser said.

For Adams, the referendum passing was vital for his goals on the board. He hopes to increase the number of social workers in the district, something he would like to bring up in his first few board meetings.

“My campaign was really centered on investing in our district, and that required the referendum to pass,” he said.

Williams was glad to see the referendum pass, too, and said he felt the district would still pursue ways to save money as needed.

"We are still of the mindset that if there are efficiencies to be gained, we will pursue those things," Williams said.

With the referendum passing, Pyle said her priorities will include smaller class sizes and increased security at the school buildings. Both topics had been brought up as priorities by the public in feedback ahead of the November election.

“(I) hope right now that it’s a reflection that our community does care about education, has understood the message that we’ve been trying to share over the last several months, and that they are responding and saying that these are things that have value in our community and we want them to continue,” Pyle said.

Weikle said the referendum passing was exciting news that would benefit students.

“I’m so happy for our students, that’s really what it’s about,” she said.

Weikle also expressed appreciation for the people who had spread information about the referendum and those who had asked questions and sought information about the question ahead of the referendum.

Having more time to explain the referendum seems to have made the difference, supporters said. It gave the district a chance to explain some aspects of the plan in a different, better way, Weikle said.

“We had more time to educate the community,” Roser said.

Adams had zero doubt it was providing more information that made the difference. He helped knock on doors ahead of both the November election and Tuesday’s.

“The difference maker was just increased awareness across the community,” he said.

Unofficial vote totals for the candidates on Tuesday were:

Roser: 12,097

Pyle: 11,518

Williams: 10,989

Adams: 9,283

Emery: 7,381

Wurth: 6,923

Jada: 6,715

Frank: 6,745

Mackowiak: 2,081

Lee Enterprises' Erin Henkel contributed reporting to this article.