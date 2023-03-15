NORMAL — More than a dozen speakers spent almost an hour Wednesday evening to encourage a yes vote on the McLean County Unit 5 referendum and discourage further cuts in the district.

The 17 speakers gave public comments at the school board's last scheduled meeting before Election Day on April 4. The consolidated election includes school board candidates and a referendum to increase the maximum allowed property tax rate for the district’s education fund, which faces an $11 million deficit this year.

However, as Superintendent Kristen Wiekle laid out at the meeting, the district plans to delay any potential increase in the education fund rate until the bond and interest rate decreases as bonds are paid off. The district has already planned some spending cuts for next year, which could be reversed, but more would be needed in future years if there is not more revenue.

"Eighty-five percent of the education fund is made up of people. So there's no way to reduce or cut your way out of the education fund without cutting or reducing people or programs," she said.

She estimated further needed cuts to eliminate the deficit would amount to around 200 to 225 staff positions, high school extracurricular and cocurricular activities and possibly schools. At past meetings, Carlock Elementary School has been mentioned as a potential school to look at cutting.

Grove Elementary fourth grade student Aleksia Kinsey spoke at the meeting, including about the planned cut of the fifth grade band program.

"I was really excited about getting to be in band but if I lost that opportunity, my dreams would be crushed, along with so many others. This isn't just about me. So many kids would miss out on field trips, music, sports and other things that make school great," she said.

Normal West High School football coach Nathan Fincham also spoke about his own experience as a parent and what his children were looking forward to.

“Every single thing that they talk about and look forward to has already been eliminated for next year, unless this referendum is passed and those things are brought back," he said.

Many speakers encouraged those listening to vote yes on the referendum, and to talk to their friends and family about it.

"I hope that none of us is complacent and that we don't take this for granted," said Jeff Mavros, a Unit 5 parent and president of the Unit 5 Educational Foundation.

No one gave public comment opposing the referendum.

District Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman also addressed some questions district staff and board members had been getting from the community.

The district is only likely to see an increase of around $540,000 in state funding next year under the governor’s proposed budget, Hickman said. In addition, while the district saw right around the expected 6% growth in total equalized assessed value, that increase will not cover the deficit.

Even with continued 6% annual EAV growth, which is not expected, the increase in revenue from rising property values under the current tax rate would not cover the deficit.

The district is holding one more community information meeting about the referendum at 5:30 p.m. March 21. It is virtual, with more information on the Unit 5 website at unit5.org.

In the consent agenda, the board also approved its annual reduction in force of 14 nontenured teachers and final language of the new three-year contract with First Student, the district’s bus contractor. The board had approved First Student’s bid in December 2022.

