Unit 5 board hears community members in favor of optional masking

NORMAL — Twenty community members spoke up Wednesday asking for the McLean County Unit 5 school board to eliminate COVID-19 mitigations, especially the mask requirement.

“How are we one of the last schools in one of the last states to still not be moving forward?” Mollie Emery, a Unit 5 parent and substitute nurse for the district, asked the board. “Why are we not excited to move forward? Why are we not jumping at the chance to move forward?”

Community members have been speaking against COVID mitigations and protocols at school board meetings regularly since last summer, but this latest surge of public comments comes after a court ruling related to masks in Sangamon County.

Judge Raylene Grischow last Friday granted a temporary restraining order to halt Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on masking and exclusions for positive COVID cases and close contacts, finding the stage agencies and school districts lacked the legal ability to enforce the mandates without due process.

The restraining order affects around 170 districts directly. It voids certain emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education and prevents the defendants from enforcing mask, vaccine or test requirements.

Curt Richardson, Unit 5’s district attorney, said Wednesday, because she is a circuit court judge, Grischow’s ruling was binding to only the parties named in the case, which does not include Unit 5.

Richardson said he expects more clarity to come within the next week after a decision is made in the appellate court following an appeal to Grischow’s ruling, filed by the Illinois’ Attorney General’s office. The appellate court decision would affect all districts in the state, not just those named in the case.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker announced he planned to lift most of the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28. However, he plans to keep it in place in schools pending the appeal decision.

Several parents and teachers spoke against Richardson’s legal advice to the board to wait for an appellate decision, citing a footnote in the ruling that indicates all districts can act from Grischow’s ruling even though they are not a party.

The majority of districts in the county moved to a mask-optional policy following Grischow’s ruling, which several parents referred to asking why Unit 5 would choose differently or why Unit 5’s legal counsel would advise differently.

Board member Jeremy DeHaai urged the board to act during this window rather than waiting.

“Even if it’s short-term, … my personal opinion is as a board we need to decide,” he said “This is an opportunity for us to do something about it. We have a chance. It may be a short window. …But my heart just tells me we’ve got to do something.”

The board did not take a vote on whether to go for a mask-optional plan, as no such action items were on the meeting agenda.

Lindsay Mitchell, a Unit 5 parent, said her son went to Normal Community High School without a mask this week. She pointed out Richardson’s remarks about giving advice based on the risks associated with making decisions related to masks and other mitigations

“That is what all the parents want,” she said. “Every parent wants to analyze the risk, make the decision that is best for their family, and it’s very difficult for us to understand why everyone else in our county gets to make that decision for their children and we don’t get to.”

A few students also spoke during public comments saying they chose not to wear their masks this week, despite a message from Superintendent Kristen Weikle sent to the district community before Monday that stated Unit 5 would continue to comply with existing executive orders this week.

One teacher, Carly Hendricks, was in support of keeping the mask mandate in place, comparing masks to seatbelts and life jackets.

“Amidst this very real pandemic, we should be grateful that we have such a simple protection that affords us the opportunity to learn in person while keeping us safe from such a deadly virus that still exists,” she said. “I am not happy about wearing a mask - no one’s happy. Who wants to wear this every day? Nobody. … Yet I know that I am protecting my students and colleagues from this deadly virus.”

Other teachers, however, called the masks and testing requirements for unvaccinated staff tools for discrimination and bullying.

Duane Thoennes, who said he has taught in Unit 5 for 21 years, told the board he’s heard about students and teachers being bullied, harassed and intimidated, for which he could not stay silent. He also noted the district had never taken such effort for the flu.

“Do you know how many school-age children in McLean County have died of COVID? Zero. You know how many have died of the flu? One,” he said. “My daughter, in 2013 in third grade at Parkside Elementary, passed away from the flu. Nobody went clamoring for masks.”

At the end of the meeting, board member Alan Kalitzky said, speaking broadly to the room that had since emptied of most community members, “The pace in which we are moving may not be to your liking and I apologize for that. We will continue to do our best to make sure that that pace is driven accordingly, but at the same time we want to ensure that we are operating legally.”

Board president Amy Roser closed the three and a half hour meeting by saying she hears the “frustration, anger and pain” in those who spoke and those who sent emails.

“I do believe that we are going to get to a place — and I hope that it’s sooner rather than later — when these masks can come off,” she said. “I hear and feel your frustration. … I do advocate for it to be sooner rather than later, but my question is how are we going to heal from all of this after that … I really worry about how as a school district, how as a society, how as a community, how can we move forward after this. When we can take these masks off, how can we go back to being neighbors; how can we go back to being friends and partners?”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

