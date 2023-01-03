Unit 5 board candidates to remain on ballot

BLOOMINGTON — Two candidates for the McLean County Unit 5 board will remain on the ballot after objections against their nominating packets were ruled invalid due to missing addresses. Neither objector plans to appeal.

Dennis Frank had objected to Alex Williams’ nominating packet, while Brad Wurth objected to Mark Adams II’s packet. The McLean County Electoral Board ruled Tuesday after an hourlong hearing that the objections had not been filed properly, due to missing addresses, and they were therefore invalid.

Frank and Wurth are also candidates for Unit 5 board.

“That is really the fatal flaw that we have in this case, in that the objector’s petition, on its face, nowhere contains the residence address of the objector,” said Eric Madiar, the attorney hired by both Adams and Williams.

The board voted unanimously that both objections were invalid, concluding the hearing.

In Frank’s objection, he argued that Williams had not filled out a section on his statement of candidacy that indicated the county of the office he is seeking. Wurth argued that Adams had not used the proper petition forms.

“There’s nothing intentional that I was going after (Williams), it was a clear oversight. I understand that. It is important to have the data and the forms submitted properly,” Frank said during the hearing.

Neither Frank nor Wurth hired counsel for the hearing.

The board consists of one representative each from the county clerk’s office, the circuit clerk’s office and the state’s attorney’s office. On Tuesday, it consisted of County Clerk Kathy Micheal, as chairman, Circuit Clerk Don Everhart, Jr. and Assistant State’s Attorney Trevor Sierra. Assistant State’s Attorney Taylor Williams acted as parliamentarian and hearing officer.

Frank and Wurth both told The Pantagraph they do not intend to appeal. An appeal would have been heard by a judge.

Wurth said his goal had been to make sure the public had a chance to hear the objections.

“For us to not get all that information out in front of the community, I think is reckless,” he said during the hearing.

Tuesday’s discussion was limited to Madiar’s motions to dismiss the objections. Because the electoral board agreed to do so, it did not continue on to hear arguments related to the objections themselves.

Wurth still felt that the discussion had achieved most of his goal in bringing the matter forward.

“I had literally nothing else to say beyond that,” he said after the hearing.

Wurth also said he appreciates the work Adams and Williams put into getting signatures on petitions and being willing to run.

“It’s unfortunate when something isn’t done quite right, and I think a natural part of the process now should be for us to get together and discuss why that’s not right and give you guys (the board) the opportunity to decide if it’s not right enough or if it’s OK,” Wurth said.

Frank said that he felt it was important to bring forward and make sure someone looked at the nominations. He also found it ironic that his objection was rejected because of an oversight similar to the one that prompted him to raise the issue.

“They argued the same point I argued,” he said after the hearing.

But Madiar said during his arguments that there are different standards for nominating forms and objections. Citing case law, he said nominating forms required substantial compliance and the objections required strict compliance.

With the ruling, there remain nine candidates for four seats on the Unit 5 board.

