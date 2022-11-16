Unit 5 anticipates slight decrease in tax rate, receives clean audit

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 anticipates a decrease in its property tax rate under the next levy, even as property tax revenue is expected to increase.
The Unit 5 board heard a presentation on the 2022 levy at its meeting Wednesday evening, but it did not take any action on the levy. A public hearing and vote are expected next month.
The proposed levy for taxes payable in 2023 would total $138.7 million, though the district does not anticipate receiving that full amount. Maximizing the levy beyond what is expected allows the district take in more money if the property tax base grows more than is projected, Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman explained.
He expects the district actually will receive around $137 million. That estimate assumed 6% growth in equalized assessed value, while the proposed levy assumes 8% growth. Both also include $21.5 million in new construction.
Levies are requests for an amount of money, which are then translated into tax rates. Some funds have set maximum rates while others, such as that for bonds and interest, have no cap.
Hickman expects Unit 5’s overall rate to decrease by 10 to 13 cents per $100 EAV, equal to a drop of $67 to $87 in the tax bill on a property valued at $200,000.
If the expected growth of 6% in EAV comes true, Hickman anticipates a total tax rate for Unit 5 of around $5.52, equal to around $3,680 in taxes on a $200,000 property.
While the rate is expected to decrease, taxpayers whose assessments increase may still end up paying more in taxes next year than they did this year, Hickman said.
“The rate will be going down but the homeowner, depending on their EAV increase (…) could still see an increase in their overall taxes paid,” he said.
Along with planning future financial needs, the board also heard about the audit for last fiscal year.
Hope Wheeler from CliftonLarsonAllan, the district’s external auditor, reported the district had received a clean audit with no issues being found. The auditors looked at sampled transactions throughout the year to make sure proper internal controls were being followed.
“In that work, we didn’t find instances where you weren’t following the internal controls that you said you had in place,” Wheeler said.
Board member Amy Roser said this was good news.
“This really should give that assurance to the general public of how the district is spending their dollars,” Roser said.
Staff and board members also made references to the district's referendum, which voters rejected last week. It would have increased the maximum tax rate for the education fund from $2.72 to $3.60 per $100 EAV to address a growing deficit in the education fund. The board has not made any decisions on alternatives.
The board and administration will start discussions in the coming weeks about next steps, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said. Those include talking with people who voted against the referendum about why they did.
She anticipates it will be at least January before they start making decisions about how to address the deficit.
“We’re going to use this time probably over the next five or six weeks to think, reflect, and then I wouldn’t anticipate any decisions to be made by the board until maybe January,” she said.
