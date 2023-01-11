Unit 5 adds referendum to April ballot

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 voters will again see a referendum question on the April ballot, after rejecting the same question in November.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Unit 5 board members said they had heard continued confusion over the referendum even after the election, including uncertainty about what the necessary cuts would look like if it were not passed.

Board member Jeremy DeHaai said he had heard a lot of questions about what the alternative to passing the referendum was.

"I got a lot of feedback that they didn't know what the 'or' was, so I think we need to be very, very specific as we go forward the next couple months (...) that we lay out the 'or' very, very clearly," he said.

Voters rejected the November referendum by about 54% to 46%.

"Just because the vote failed in November does not mean that our $11 million-plus deficit for the current school year has gone away, and it's going to likely increase," said board president Barry Hitchins.

If passed, the referendum would allow the district to levy up to $3.60 per $100 equalized assessed value for the education fund. The fund rate is at $2.72 now, and represents the largest share of the $5.51 per $100 EAV overall rate in Unit 5, according to numbers provided by the district on Wednesday.

The change would increase the amount going toward the education fund by about $20.4 million, from $63.2 million to $83.6 million, according to the ballot language approved Wednesday afternoon. The 88 cents per $100 EAV is equal to around $586.67 for a $200,000 property.

However, district staff say that residents could see an overall tax decrease in coming years. Increases in the education fund would be offset by decreases in the bonds and interest fund. The current levy for bonds and interest is $1.47 due to building bonds and working cash bonds which the district has used to cover its deficit. Payments on both are expected to taper off in coming years, leading to decreases in the overall rate.

The district estimates this would lead to a net decrease of around $354 on a $200,000 property, with a net rate change of around 59 cents per $100 EAV by 2026.

The referendum would give the board authority to raise the education fund tax rate, but would not require it to do so.

Board member Amy Roser said having the taxes go to the education fund is a better use of the money than going to working cash bonds, which carry interest.

"I don't support continuing to utilize working cash bonds; we use those in an interim situation to plug the hole, but it is not a cost-effective measure plugging the hole, because you pay interest on those working cash bonds," she said.

Unit 5 board candidate Brad Wurth was the only member of the public to speak at the meeting. He urged the board not to put the referendum on the ballot again.

"I'm sure you're looking to put that referendum back on the ballot, I'm here to ask today that you reconsider. I think the community has spoken; it has spoken very clearly," Wurth said.

Wurth was among the candidates inspired to run in part by the referendum, he said. That mirrors comments made by candidates to The Pantagraph last month, with financials one of the top issues for most of the candidates.

"Through that process, through the signing of petitions, getting hundreds of signatures from citizens around the community, we heard pretty clearly from the community that this referendum is not something that the community supports. I think we heard that again in November," Wurth said.

District officials anticipate having further public information sessions before the election, including both in-person and online, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

After the meeting, Hitchins said he anticipates the district will consider priorities outlined by the public during community engagement sessions last year when deciding what cuts might look like. The public engagement included creating a list of funding priorities, and what community members felt could go first.

The board’s next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Normal West High School. Weikle said she anticipates conversations about what cuts could be made if the referendum does not pass could begin as soon as next week’s meeting.

